Mall of America Introduces a Diverse Santa Visit for this Year

Welcome to a case of "pick your Santa" at the Mall of America if you plan to bring your kids to visit Santa ahead of the Christmas holiday. Normally there has been one Santa that everyone gets to see, put in their requests for their Christmas wishes and then move on. The Mall of America decided to change things up a bit this year. There will actually be six different Santas to choose from. You need to schedule your visit ahead of time with the appropriate Santa for your kids.
Gross! 1 Dish I Hate on our Minnesota Thanksgiving Table, But Mom Loves it.

Just about every family has that one dish during the holidays that is a tradition. For Thanksgiving we have one that has been a tradition I am quite certain, since before I was even born. Probably even before my older brothers were born. My grandma, on my mom's side of the family, always made it every year. Later on in life, my mom continued to carry on the tradition and still makes it each year.
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

