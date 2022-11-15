Read full article on original website
Related
Mall of America Introduces a Diverse Santa Visit for this Year
Welcome to a case of "pick your Santa" at the Mall of America if you plan to bring your kids to visit Santa ahead of the Christmas holiday. Normally there has been one Santa that everyone gets to see, put in their requests for their Christmas wishes and then move on. The Mall of America decided to change things up a bit this year. There will actually be six different Santas to choose from. You need to schedule your visit ahead of time with the appropriate Santa for your kids.
Gross! 1 Dish I Hate on our Minnesota Thanksgiving Table, But Mom Loves it.
Just about every family has that one dish during the holidays that is a tradition. For Thanksgiving we have one that has been a tradition I am quite certain, since before I was even born. Probably even before my older brothers were born. My grandma, on my mom's side of the family, always made it every year. Later on in life, my mom continued to carry on the tradition and still makes it each year.
MN Man’s Classic Car Could Bring Over A $1,000,000 At Auction
This seems like the perfect hobby. That is if you have a lot of free time, a lot of money and are mechanically inclined. Well, Tom Maruska, of Duluth, seems to have all three of those things going for him and it could pay off big time for him when he decides to take his masterpiece to auction.
What Every Minnesotan Should Have In Their Car This Winter
Or any Winter, for that matter. Hopefully, it never happens to you. Out on the road on a cold Winter day or night and you get stuck, run out of gas or your car just quits. Most times someone will be around to help you out. But that isn't a...
8 Affordable Gifts That You Can Find On Marketplace In Central Minnesota
PLAY PEN - FOR PETS OR CHILDREN FOR SALE $20. This playpen can be used for pets...or children. It was only ever used for baby guinea pigs or rabbits. It's in good condition and it's going for just $20. THE ULTIMATE BARBIE DOLL LOVERS DREAM COLLECTION IS $750. How much...
VIDEO: Beavers Look Weird Walking On Their Hind Legs!
VIDEO: Beavers Look Weird Walking On Their Hind Legs! Video Weird ...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0