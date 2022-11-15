Read full article on original website
Related
NEXT Weather: Winter cold, bluster make their way into Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS – While it's still technically fall, winter cold has arrived, more or less officially.There remains a chance of light snow in northern Minnesota Friday, according to WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor. Because of that, the NEXT Weather Tower remains green, despite the plunge in temperatures.Also, as far as the morning commute is concerned, side roads and even some main roads are still slick from evening snow showers last night.It will stay windy as well on Friday, and coupled with high temperatures stalling out in the upper teens, it's going to feel quite brisk indeed.An even colder day is expected Saturday. We'll start in the single digits and only warm to the teens. It will feel below zero for many, with the wind staying strong. We'll start to recover Sunday, which will have a high in the upper 20s and be less windy.We'll warm to the low 30s next week, which is still below average. Some models are hinting at a Thanksgiving Day burst of snow to the tune of a half-foot of accumulation, but it's still too far out to be certain.
Updated Winter Outlook for Minnesota, Upper Midwest
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Get used to the cold and snow. Of course, we haven't even started winter yet, but it has already felt like it over the past week. The long-range forecast indicates colder and snowier conditions might be the trend over the next three months. The Climate Prediction...
Ice Fishing Isn’t Far off in This Location in Minnesota
The recent cold and snowy weather isn't bad news for everyone. Ice fishing isn't far off now with temperatures consistently in the 20s and 30s over the past week and temps expected to drop to the teens for highs over the weekend and single digits expected overnight. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says if the cooler weather continues some locations about an hour north of St. Cloud and beyond should be safe for ice fishing. He says some skinny lakes and some that are sheltered from the wind have been ice covered for about a week. Schmitt says Central Minnesota is a bit further behind with only a few bays and ponds ice covered around here.
Why this Southeast Minnesota Town is Called the ‘Miami of Minnesota’
Earlier this week I wrote about an Airbnb in southeast Minnesota (I'll add the photos of the place at the bottom of this post) when I came across something really strange. The host of this Airbnb said in the listing that the town it's in is considered the 'Miami of Minnesota'. What the heck? I had never heard that before. So I had to do some digging.
2 Cities Near St Cloud Among 20 Safest In Minnesota
I can't quite put my finger on when it became such a priority to research and find out where it's safest to live. I've lived in a few big cities and safety really was never an issue. I'll amend that with, until I had kids. Things changed. The last decade...
What’s The Deal With The Minnesota “Toaster Tree”?
You have to admit, there is so much to see in Minnesota. The abundance of beautiful lakes, beautiful Lake Superior, Paul Bunyan Statue, the world famous Mall of America, Target Field, US Bank Stadium and isn't the famous giant ball of twine somewhere in Minnesota? So much to see, it's difficult to choose.
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: Here's how cold it'll get this weekend
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Here comes the cold. It'll feel more like January this weekend than mid-November, with wind chills hovering around zero for much of Minnesota as arctic air makes its way into the region. Thursday started with another round of light flakes, leading to slick spots on the...
mprnews.org
Bitter cold headed for Minnesota; snow showers linger
Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning. Snow so far. The prolonged snowfall since Monday...
KIMT
Influenza is back in a big way in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The flu season is getting off to a roaring start in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health’s Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report says 439 people have been hospitalized for influenza so far this season. That’s almost half the 901 hospitalizations for the entire flu season in 2021-2022 and hundreds more than any flu season at this point in the past five years.
Can You Retire On A Million Dollars In Minnesota?
There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more income coming in, it really isn't that much. How long you could expect one million dollars to last, in retirement, all depends on which state you live in.
10 Winter Driving Tips from A Minnesota State Trooper
The snow is here and like every year, we tend to forget just how dangerous even a little snow can be! With that, a Minnesota resident asked a great question regarding winter driving, here is their question, and Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol’s answer. Question from...
This Minnesota Town Makes List “Best Christmas Towns in the USA”
There are a lot of great Christmas light displays all around Minnesota but this city made the list of “30 Best Christmas Towns in the USA to Add to Your Holiday Bucket List!”. Attractions Of America dropped a list of what they feel are the 30 best towns across...
Hey Minnesota, Don’t Plug Your Space Heater Into One Of These
It seems we have entered into winter weather, the last few nights and days have been colder than average, and at times it has felt like we've been living in a real-life snow globe with all of the snow flurries we have been getting. If you are like many other Minnesotans this transition from fall to winter can be tough as it seems like you are always chilly. If you plan on countering your chills with some warmth from a space heater, you should know one important piece of information before you start using it.
Reason 1066 To Love Minnesota: We Take Our Bars Out Onto The Ice!
Here is reason 1066 to love Minnesota: We take our bars out onto the ice during winter. And on not just ANY lake, you can not only drop in a line, you can also crack open a cold one with friends at the bar. Some call it LOW, others may refer to it by it's first letters, L-O-T-W, me I just call it paradise during the winter. Lake Of The Woods. It's not like I need to tell you where to ice fish, that's none of my business, but if you are looking for some fun during the middle of winter, drop in a line, then head out to the bar.
Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota Thanksgiving Gas Prices To Be Highest Ever!
If you are traveling for the Thanksgiving Holiday you can expect to pay a record-high price to fill your gas tank in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota. But even though gas prices might not be as high here in the midwest as in other places, you can expect to pay the highest price per gallon you've ever paid to get to where you are going for a Thanksgiving holiday.
Today Might Just Be The Worst Day Driving In Central Minnesota…Here’s Why
So we are on day 3 of snow falling here in Central Minnesota. We've seen the temps fall below freezing during the nights, and with not much salt and sand on the roads, compared to later in the season I'm thinking we are going to have overconfident drivers hitting the roads today.
mprnews.org
Round 2: Another shot of snow Tuesday
Monday’s snowfall got our attention with slick roads and snowy commutes. Tuesday brings another shot of snow to much of Minnesota. A surge of moisture from Iowa will push north Tuesday. We’ll see some patchy lighter snow overnight, but snowfall coverage and intensity will pick up once again starting Tuesday morning.
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Nov. 15
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released there remains very little change in the week-to-week pattern. Here's a look at the data for the 7 days ending at 4 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 15. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags 2-3 weeks, in...
Dates Already Announced for Minnesota’s “100 Mile Garage Sale” in 2023
The 100 Mile Garage Sale is returning to Minnesota in 2023, and dates have already been announced. The event has been happening once a year since 1980 and has always gone on rain or shine from Hastings, MN south on Hwy 61 to Winona, MN, across the river to Fountain City, WI and North on Hwy 35 to Prescott, WI.
7 Minnesota Ski Resorts Opening Soon for Winter Lovers! Ready, Set, POW!
Winter enthusiasts get ready, because your time is almost here! We've actually been receiving snow around Minnesota since the end of last week. Which for those that have been anticipating starting their winter activities, I've got good news. It's almost time to hit the slopes here in Minnesota. Skiing is...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0