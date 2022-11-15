ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Winter cold, bluster make their way into Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – While it's still technically fall, winter cold has arrived, more or less officially.There remains a chance of light snow in northern Minnesota Friday, according to WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor. Because of that, the NEXT Weather Tower remains green, despite the plunge in temperatures.Also, as far as the morning commute is concerned, side roads and even some main roads are still slick from evening snow showers last night.It will stay windy as well on Friday, and coupled with high temperatures stalling out in the upper teens, it's going to feel quite brisk indeed.An even colder day is expected Saturday. We'll start in the single digits and only warm to the teens. It will feel below zero for many, with the wind staying strong.  We'll start to recover Sunday, which will have a high in the upper 20s and be less windy.We'll warm to the low 30s next week, which is still below average. Some models are hinting at a Thanksgiving Day burst of snow to the tune of a half-foot of accumulation, but it's still too far out to be certain.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Ice Fishing Isn’t Far off in This Location in Minnesota

The recent cold and snowy weather isn't bad news for everyone. Ice fishing isn't far off now with temperatures consistently in the 20s and 30s over the past week and temps expected to drop to the teens for highs over the weekend and single digits expected overnight. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says if the cooler weather continues some locations about an hour north of St. Cloud and beyond should be safe for ice fishing. He says some skinny lakes and some that are sheltered from the wind have been ice covered for about a week. Schmitt says Central Minnesota is a bit further behind with only a few bays and ponds ice covered around here.
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Here's how cold it'll get this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Here comes the cold. It'll feel more like January this weekend than mid-November, with wind chills hovering around zero for much of Minnesota as arctic air makes its way into the region. Thursday started with another round of light flakes, leading to slick spots on the...
mprnews.org

Bitter cold headed for Minnesota; snow showers linger

Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning. Snow so far. The prolonged snowfall since Monday...
KIMT

Influenza is back in a big way in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The flu season is getting off to a roaring start in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Health’s Weekly Influenza & Respiratory Illness Activity Report says 439 people have been hospitalized for influenza so far this season. That’s almost half the 901 hospitalizations for the entire flu season in 2021-2022 and hundreds more than any flu season at this point in the past five years.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Can You Retire On A Million Dollars In Minnesota?

There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more income coming in, it really isn't that much. How long you could expect one million dollars to last, in retirement, all depends on which state you live in.
AM 1390 KRFO

10 Winter Driving Tips from A Minnesota State Trooper

The snow is here and like every year, we tend to forget just how dangerous even a little snow can be! With that, a Minnesota resident asked a great question regarding winter driving, here is their question, and Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol’s answer. Question from...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Hey Minnesota, Don’t Plug Your Space Heater Into One Of These

It seems we have entered into winter weather, the last few nights and days have been colder than average, and at times it has felt like we've been living in a real-life snow globe with all of the snow flurries we have been getting. If you are like many other Minnesotans this transition from fall to winter can be tough as it seems like you are always chilly. If you plan on countering your chills with some warmth from a space heater, you should know one important piece of information before you start using it.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Reason 1066 To Love Minnesota: We Take Our Bars Out Onto The Ice!

Here is reason 1066 to love Minnesota: We take our bars out onto the ice during winter. And on not just ANY lake, you can not only drop in a line, you can also crack open a cold one with friends at the bar. Some call it LOW, others may refer to it by it's first letters, L-O-T-W, me I just call it paradise during the winter. Lake Of The Woods. It's not like I need to tell you where to ice fish, that's none of my business, but if you are looking for some fun during the middle of winter, drop in a line, then head out to the bar.
mprnews.org

Round 2: Another shot of snow Tuesday

Monday’s snowfall got our attention with slick roads and snowy commutes. Tuesday brings another shot of snow to much of Minnesota. A surge of moisture from Iowa will push north Tuesday. We’ll see some patchy lighter snow overnight, but snowfall coverage and intensity will pick up once again starting Tuesday morning.
