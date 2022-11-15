Pakistan's prime minister orders review of ban on Oscar-entry 'Joyland,' an aide says

Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: remains of explosives found at Nord Stream pipeline blast site; death toll of latest Russian strikes rises
Swedish prosecutor does not name suspects but confirms sabotage; official confirms more bodies found
Myanmar reportedly will release 4 foreigners as part of a broad prisoner amnesty
BANGKOK — Myanmar's military government said Thursday that it will release and deport several foreigners, including an Australian economist, an ex-British ambassador and a Japanese filmmaker. Myanmar media says the releases are part of a broader amnesty of thousands to mark the country's National Day. Australian economist Sean Turnell...
Special protections for about 300,000 immigrants are extended amid federal lawsuit
For the past four years, Elsy Flores de Ayala has lived in limbo — unsure whether the life she built in the U.S. would stay intact or if she would be deported back to El Salvador. Flores de Ayala, who lives in Washington D.C., has been allowed to legally...
The U.S. moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration declared Thursday that Saudi Arabia's crown prince should be considered immune from a lawsuit over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, a turnaround from Joe Biden's passionate campaign trail denunciations of Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the brutal slaying. The administration...
Turkey is friendly with both Russia and Ukraine. Now it wants them to talk peace
ISTANBUL — Turkey is pushing Russia and Ukraine to begin peace talks, hoping to build on recent successful diplomatic initiatives such as the critical grain deal that allows Ukraine to export food through a safe corridor in the war zone. "Out of the grain corridor, we can open a...
Biden backs investigation into origins of missile that struck Poland
Russia fired a barrage of missiles at Ukraine Tuesday, killing at least one person. Hours later, Poland said there was an explosion on its territory near its border with Ukraine. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Bottom Content. Tagged as:. Russia is retreating, so why is the U.S....
The U.N. says Russia agrees to extend Ukrainian grain exports
ISTANBUL — Russia and Ukraine have agreed to extend an agreement to allow grain exports from Ukrainian ports through a safe corridor in the Black Sea. The deal, brokered by the U.N. and Turkey, was set to expire on Saturday, and will now continue for at least another 120 days. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement that he welcomed the agreement by all parties to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
In southern China, residents revolt against COVID-19 controls
Frustrated residents in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou smashed temporary barriers and marched through streets in revolt earlier this week against strict COVID-19 controls, according to online videos and reports. The violence comes just weeks before next month's third anniversary of the emergence of COVID-19 — and as China...
What a lettuce farm in Senegal reveals about climate-driven migration in Africa
People from all over West Africa come to Rufisque in western Senegal to labor in the lettuce fields – planting seeds and harvesting vegetables. Here, dragonflies hover over neat green rows of plants. Young field workers gather near a fig tree for their midday break as sprinklers water the fields.
Climate talks are wrapping up. The thorniest questions are still unresolved.
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt – Global climate talks in Egypt are entering their final stretch, and so far, delegates have made little progress on the biggest climate questions facing humanity. Global greenhouse gas emissions are still rising. The Earth is on track to blow past temperature targets that could rein...
Trump tweeted an image from a spy satellite, declassified document shows
Three years ago, Donald Trump tweeted an image that left intelligence experts gobsmacked. The picture was of a rocket that had exploded on a launch pad deep inside of Iran. It was so crisp, that some initially thought it may not have been taken by a satellite. "This picture is...
Russia sends Brittney Griner to a penal colony
MOSCOW — U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has arrived in a prison colony in the Russian republic of Mordovia — 300 miles southeast of Moscow — to begin serving out a nine-year sentence on drug charges, her lawyers say. The announcement by Griner's legal team Thursday was...
Ghanaian girl cuts through jargon, delivers message at COP27
SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — By their very nature, U.N. climate negotiations are filled with scientific and diplomatic jargon. So, when 10-year-old Nakeeyat Dramani Sam spoke during a plenary session Friday with hundreds of delegates, her soft voice and direct message cut through the dryness, a reminder to negotiators and everybody listening that decisions made at climate talks can have a direct impact on people.
Low-income countries want more money for climate damage. They're unlikely to get it.
Facing mounting pressure to compensate low-income countries for damages they're suffering from climate change, wealthy nations may try to move money they've already promised to other global warming goals rather than come up with new funding, according to experts and participants at the United Nations climate conference in Egypt. A...
