Carrying out executions took a secret toll on workers — then changed their politics
Pretending to die isn't typically part of a correctional officer's job. But when the court issues a death warrant, there's often a team that has to rehearse the execution of the prisoner. In Nevada, one of the people they practiced on was officer Catarino Escobar. Escobar wasn't nervous when his...
People Are Recalling The Most Problematic Ways They Have Ever Been Laid Off, And Steam Is Coming Out Of My Ears
"I went on maternity leave. On my first day back at work, I worked for one hour before they told me my position had been eliminated. They knew it was illegal to fire me while on maternity leave, so they had to allow me to come back to work."
Some homebuyers lose deposits of $10,000, $20,000, or more due to high mortgage rates
Dahianara Lopez and her husband Paulo Echeverry run a food truck outside of Orlando. "We work together every day," she says while cooking up Colombian sausages on the truck's big stainless steel grill. They say by putting in long hours over several years they were able to save up a...
Home Births Skyrocketed During the Pandemic, CDC Reports
As people stayed away from hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, births at home in the U.S. topped 52,000 in 2021, a 12 percent increase and the highest number in three decades, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a report on Thursday. Between 2019 and 2020, the number rose about 22 percent, “corresponding with the initial surge of COVID-19 cases in the United States,” according to the report. The largest increases in 2021 were among Black women, at 21 percent, and Hispanic women, at 15 percent. White women had a 10 percent increase. The report’s lead author, Elizabeth Gregory, said that while the CDC can’t totally account for the increases, COVID-19 case rates were high and many were still unvaccinated when more people birthed babies at home. Births at home are still rare as they account for just 1.26 percent of births in the U.S., the report said. “For the first time in my whole career, women were more afraid of the hospital than afraid of birth,” Maria Iorillo, a San Francisco midwife working in the field for almost 40 years, told Axios.Read it at CNN
Local organic dairies withering under huge jumps in production costs
photo credit: After decades of growing demand, drought and a far-away war are laying low local organic dairy farmers and processors. Without cash soon, it's feared several local dairy operators may soon close up shop. "We have a drought crisis that is extreme," said Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery and something of the dean of sustainable animal agriculture. "Of the one hundred and six organic dairies in California, ten have gone out of business in the last few months, and there's another ten that are expected to go out of business before the end of the year, or by...
48 thousand UC graduate student workers go on strike
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Rafael Jaime, UCLA graduate student and UAW 2865 president, from the picket line as 48 thousand academic workers walk off the job. It is day two of a UAW strike in California. Some 48,000 academic workers, like teaching assistants and researchers in the University of California system, are demanding higher pay and better benefits. Now, efforts to reach a deal have been in the works for more than a year now. And with no agreement in sight, the strike could paralyze the UC system just as final exams approach. We're joined now by Rafael Jaime. He's a teaching assistant at UCLA and the president of UAW Local 2865. Welcome.
The largest dam demolition in history is approved for a California river
PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's...
Mercedes Benz to pay $5.5 million to settle Arizona diesel ad case
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - German automaker Mercedes Benz and auto supplier Robert Bosch LLC (BOSH.NS) have agreed to pay a total of about $6 million to resolve a lawsuit over diesel advertising claims, the U.S. state of Arizona said on Friday.
