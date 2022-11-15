There are now 8 billion people on Earth, according to a new U.N. report

Read full article on original website
Related
Low-income countries want more money for climate damage. They're unlikely to get it.
Facing mounting pressure to compensate low-income countries for damages they're suffering from climate change, wealthy nations may try to move money they've already promised to other global warming goals rather than come up with new funding, according to experts and participants at the United Nations climate conference in Egypt. A...
Even remote corners of Africa are feeling the costly impacts of war in Ukraine
Seated on a mat in a muddy courtyard set back from a trash-strewn street, a small group of children are devouring their daily meal: a small hunk of fried bread dipped in tiny glasses of sugary green tea. The light is still low and blue-gray so soon after dawn, but the family patriarch, Youssouf Ibrahim Abderaman, must shortly leave to find work as a day laborer.
Climate talks are wrapping up. The thorniest questions are still unresolved.
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt – Global climate talks in Egypt are entering their final stretch, and so far, delegates have made little progress on the biggest climate questions facing humanity. Global greenhouse gas emissions are still rising. The Earth is on track to blow past temperature targets that could rein...
What a lettuce farm in Senegal reveals about climate-driven migration in Africa
People from all over West Africa come to Rufisque in western Senegal to labor in the lettuce fields – planting seeds and harvesting vegetables. Here, dragonflies hover over neat green rows of plants. Young field workers gather near a fig tree for their midday break as sprinklers water the fields.
Ghanaian girl cuts through jargon, delivers message at COP27
SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — By their very nature, U.N. climate negotiations are filled with scientific and diplomatic jargon. So, when 10-year-old Nakeeyat Dramani Sam spoke during a plenary session Friday with hundreds of delegates, her soft voice and direct message cut through the dryness, a reminder to negotiators and everybody listening that decisions made at climate talks can have a direct impact on people. Talking about suffering in Ghana due to flooding, she held up a sign that said, “Payment Overdue.” “I put a simple question on the table,” she said. “When can you pay us back? Because payment is overdue.”
In southern China, residents revolt against COVID-19 controls
Frustrated residents in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou smashed temporary barriers and marched through streets in revolt earlier this week against strict COVID-19 controls, according to online videos and reports. The violence comes just weeks before next month's third anniversary of the emergence of COVID-19 — and as China...
The U.N. says Russia agrees to extend Ukrainian grain exports
ISTANBUL — Russia and Ukraine have agreed to extend an agreement to allow grain exports from Ukrainian ports through a safe corridor in the Black Sea. The deal, brokered by the U.N. and Turkey, was set to expire on Saturday, and will now continue for at least another 120 days. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement that he welcomed the agreement by all parties to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
Officials have made Nador uninhabitable for migrants in search of a better life
Some people spend years trying to get to Nador, Morocco — a city in the northeast of the country, bordering the Spanish enclave city of Melilla. It is Europe's southernmost border, and also a gateway for migrants in search of better opportunities. Border guards line a four-tiered, 20-foot fence...
Myanmar reportedly will release 4 foreigners as part of a broad prisoner amnesty
BANGKOK — Myanmar's military government said Thursday that it will release and deport several foreigners, including an Australian economist, an ex-British ambassador and a Japanese filmmaker. Myanmar media says the releases are part of a broader amnesty of thousands to mark the country's National Day. Australian economist Sean Turnell...
Turkey is friendly with both Russia and Ukraine. Now it wants them to talk peace
ISTANBUL — Turkey is pushing Russia and Ukraine to begin peace talks, hoping to build on recent successful diplomatic initiatives such as the critical grain deal that allows Ukraine to export food through a safe corridor in the war zone. "Out of the grain corridor, we can open a...
Fired by tweet: Elon Musk's latest actions are jeopardizing Twitter, experts say
Eric Frohnhoefer thought his tweets to Twitter CEO (and his new boss) Elon Musk explaining why there was a problem with the platform's speed was innocuous enough. Musk had tweeted, "I'd like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries," blaming it on "poorly batched RPCs" (remote process calls).
Trump tweeted an image from a spy satellite, declassified document shows
Three years ago, Donald Trump tweeted an image that left intelligence experts gobsmacked. The picture was of a rocket that had exploded on a launch pad deep inside of Iran. It was so crisp, that some initially thought it may not have been taken by a satellite. "This picture is...
Biden ripped on MSNBC for granting immunity to Saudi crown prince in Khashoggi killing: 'Disturbing'
Journalists on MSNBC slammed Joe Biden's decision to grant immunity to the Saudi crown prince for the death of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.
Special protections for about 300,000 immigrants are extended amid federal lawsuit
For the past four years, Elsy Flores de Ayala has lived in limbo — unsure whether the life she built in the U.S. would stay intact or if she would be deported back to El Salvador. Flores de Ayala, who lives in Washington D.C., has been allowed to legally...
Iceland tells tourists it's like an alien planet. A NASA scientist agrees
Iceland is like Mars — if the Red Planet had hot tubs. That's the cheeky idea behind a new pitch from Iceland's tourism board, which says people don't need a spaceship to see otherworldly sights like red rocks, black sand and subglacial volcanoes. Plus, they note, oxygen is abundant in Iceland.
Biden backs investigation into origins of missile that struck Poland
Russia fired a barrage of missiles at Ukraine Tuesday, killing at least one person. Hours later, Poland said there was an explosion on its territory near its border with Ukraine. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Bottom Content. Tagged as:. Russia is retreating, so why is the U.S....
Recovering from bullet wounds, Pakistan's Imran Khan talks of new waves of protest
Imran Khan, the populist prime minister voted out of power in Pakistan this spring, says he is intensifying protests against his removal. Khan and his followers have staged protests ever since Pakistan's parliament removed him in a vote of no confidence in April. Refusing to accept his defeat, he asked his followers to stage demonstrations while converging on the capital city, Islamabad. During one such protest on November 3, Khan was shot in the leg.
Misinformation threatens Twitter's function as a public safety tool
When Michele Rogosky heard about the shooting at The University of Virginia on Sunday night, she called her son right away, panicking. He's a student there, and she knew he liked to go to the gym late in the evening. It turns out, he was sheltering in his apartment with...
US moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing
The Biden administration says Saudi Arabia's crown prince should be shielded from lawsuits over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist
Nationwide rail strike could hit US before the holidays
Officials warn that a strike would shut down rail lines across the country, crippling supply chains and pushing prices higher for many goods.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0