There are now 8 billion people on Earth, according to a new U.N. report

By Katia Riddle, Rachel Treisman
 3 days ago
Even remote corners of Africa are feeling the costly impacts of war in Ukraine

Seated on a mat in a muddy courtyard set back from a trash-strewn street, a small group of children are devouring their daily meal: a small hunk of fried bread dipped in tiny glasses of sugary green tea. The light is still low and blue-gray so soon after dawn, but the family patriarch, Youssouf Ibrahim Abderaman, must shortly leave to find work as a day laborer.
The Associated Press

Ghanaian girl cuts through jargon, delivers message at COP27

SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — By their very nature, U.N. climate negotiations are filled with scientific and diplomatic jargon. So, when 10-year-old Nakeeyat Dramani Sam spoke during a plenary session Friday with hundreds of delegates, her soft voice and direct message cut through the dryness, a reminder to negotiators and everybody listening that decisions made at climate talks can have a direct impact on people. Talking about suffering in Ghana due to flooding, she held up a sign that said, “Payment Overdue.” “I put a simple question on the table,” she said. “When can you pay us back? Because payment is overdue.”
The U.N. says Russia agrees to extend Ukrainian grain exports

ISTANBUL — Russia and Ukraine have agreed to extend an agreement to allow grain exports from Ukrainian ports through a safe corridor in the Black Sea. The deal, brokered by the U.N. and Turkey, was set to expire on Saturday, and will now continue for at least another 120 days. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement that he welcomed the agreement by all parties to continue the Black Sea Grain Initiative.
Recovering from bullet wounds, Pakistan's Imran Khan talks of new waves of protest

Imran Khan, the populist prime minister voted out of power in Pakistan this spring, says he is intensifying protests against his removal. Khan and his followers have staged protests ever since Pakistan's parliament removed him in a vote of no confidence in April. Refusing to accept his defeat, he asked his followers to stage demonstrations while converging on the capital city, Islamabad. During one such protest on November 3, Khan was shot in the leg.
Atlanta, GA
