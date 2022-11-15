ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suicide Was Not Aaron Carter's 'Style': Manager Opens Up About Late Pop Singer's Final Moments

Close members of Aaron Carter's inner circle remain unconvinced about his suspected suicide.In a recent interview with a news publication, the late pop singer's manager, Taylor Helgeson, revealed he believes the "I Want Candy" vocalist would never purposefully take his own life because it wasn't "his style."“He was a guy with a lot of plans,” the Big Umbrella Management Exec stated in the interview published Thursday, November 17. “We had so much stuff going on and, you know, Aaron was a really prideful guy in his own right, too. That’s not his style.”AARON CARTER LOOKED 'EXTREMELY TIRED' & PHYSICALLY UNSTABLE...
'She Said' follows the journalists who set the #MeToo movement in motion

At first glance, the taut and engrossing drama She Said seems to follow in the tradition of step-by-step newspaper procedurals like All the President's Men and Spotlight. Like those earlier titles, it makes journalists look awfully good — not just by casting them with famous actors, but also by showing how difficult, thankless and tedious their work can be as they struggle to break that huge, history-making story.
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

