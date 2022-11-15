Read full article on original website
Related
'Running While Black' tells a new story about who belongs in the sport
Runners are skinny white people. This was what Alison Mariella Désir thought until she came across a social media post from a friend, a 200-pound Black man, who was training for his first marathon. Looking for a way to break through a persistent bout of depression, she signed up...
Suicide Was Not Aaron Carter's 'Style': Manager Opens Up About Late Pop Singer's Final Moments
Close members of Aaron Carter's inner circle remain unconvinced about his suspected suicide.In a recent interview with a news publication, the late pop singer's manager, Taylor Helgeson, revealed he believes the "I Want Candy" vocalist would never purposefully take his own life because it wasn't "his style."“He was a guy with a lot of plans,” the Big Umbrella Management Exec stated in the interview published Thursday, November 17. “We had so much stuff going on and, you know, Aaron was a really prideful guy in his own right, too. That’s not his style.”AARON CARTER LOOKED 'EXTREMELY TIRED' & PHYSICALLY UNSTABLE...
Ned Rorem, major American composer and diarist, has died at age 99
American composer Ned Rorem has died at age 99. The Pulitzer Prize winner was best known for his art songs — and his controversial diaries. Rorem died Friday morning at his home in Manhattan. His publisher, Boosey & Hawkes, confirmed his death from natural causes to NPR. Ned Rorem...
"We Had A Different Idea Of How The Character Should Look": 15 Actors Who Were Recast And Why It Happened
"It was just a bad luck situation."
I critiqued Dave Chappelle and his fans questioned my Blackness
It may have been the GIF of a chattering raccoon. Or the cropped photo of me standing with a student and teacher after speaking at a high school, claiming I had professed my love for the "ugliest white woman [I] could find." Or the message insisting I "have to keep my white wife happy," though my marriage ended in 2015.
'She Said' follows the journalists who set the #MeToo movement in motion
At first glance, the taut and engrossing drama She Said seems to follow in the tradition of step-by-step newspaper procedurals like All the President's Men and Spotlight. Like those earlier titles, it makes journalists look awfully good — not just by casting them with famous actors, but also by showing how difficult, thankless and tedious their work can be as they struggle to break that huge, history-making story.
Writer Joan Didion's possessions sell for eye-popping prices at auction
A pair of faux tortoiseshell sunglasses worn by Joan Didion in a Celine ad sold for $27,000 Wednesday, one of a number of items fetching eye-popping prices at an auction of the late author's furniture, books and household items. The auction, at Stair Galleries in Hudson, N.Y., netted nearly $2...
'Weird Al' Yankovic wants to 'bring sexy back' to the accordion
Al Yankovic — aka the parody artist known as "Weird Al" — wants to change the way you think about the accordion. He first learned to play the instrument as a kid in the 1960s. Even back then, he admits, the accordion didn't have the hippest reputation. "It...
The Women Of "Saturday Night Live" Will Always Be Hilarious To Me, No Matter How Much Time's Gone By
No one will ever compare to Kate McKinnon.
Antoni From "Queer Eye" Got Engaged, And His Announcement Is Actually Pretty Funny And Cute
"I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry."
Robert Clary, the last star of the 'Hogan's Heroes,' dies at 96
LOS ANGELES — Robert Clary, a French-born survivor of Nazi concentration camps during World War II who played a feisty prisoner of war in the improbable 1960s sitcom Hogan's Heroes, has died. He was 96. Clary died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in the Los Angeles area,...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0