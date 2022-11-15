Read full article on original website
Photos: See who is on the red carpet at this year's Latin Grammy awards
The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards are here. Musicians and artists turned out for the biggest night of Latin music. Take a look at who was on the red carpet. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Al Roker reveals hospitalization as reason for absence from ‘Today’ show
’Today’ weatherman Al Roker revealed that he was hospitalized after eagle-eyed fans began to ask about his recent absence from the morning show.
How Senegal's artists are changing the system with a mic and spray paint
In 2005, heavy rains flooded neighborhoods around Dakar, Senegal, forcing tens of thousands of people out of their homes. It was the worst downpour in decades and Babacar Niang, a rapper also known as Matador, witnessed the devastation. "People's faces read worry first, then fear," reads one line from his...
Writer Joan Didion's possessions sell for eye-popping prices at auction
A pair of faux tortoiseshell sunglasses worn by Joan Didion in a Celine ad sold for $27,000 Wednesday, one of a number of items fetching eye-popping prices at an auction of the late author's furniture, books and household items. The auction, at Stair Galleries in Hudson, N.Y., netted nearly $2...
Antoni From "Queer Eye" Got Engaged, And His Announcement Is Actually Pretty Funny And Cute
"I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry."
The Women Of "Saturday Night Live" Will Always Be Hilarious To Me, No Matter How Much Time's Gone By
No one will ever compare to Kate McKinnon.
Barbra Streisand remembers the first time she 'felt the warmth of a spotlight'
Barbra Streisand was just 18 years old in 1960, the year that she started singing at a club in Manhattan called The Bon Soir. Recordings of her made there just a couple of years later were supposed to comprise her debut album; in the end, they were shelved in favor of studio recordings, an environment she says she prefers anyways.
I critiqued Dave Chappelle and his fans questioned my Blackness
It may have been the GIF of a chattering raccoon. Or the cropped photo of me standing with a student and teacher after speaking at a high school, claiming I had professed my love for the "ugliest white woman [I] could find." Or the message insisting I "have to keep my white wife happy," though my marriage ended in 2015.
Robert Clary, the last star of the 'Hogan's Heroes,' dies at 96
LOS ANGELES — Robert Clary, a French-born survivor of Nazi concentration camps during World War II who played a feisty prisoner of war in the improbable 1960s sitcom Hogan's Heroes, has died. He was 96. Clary died Wednesday of natural causes at his home in the Los Angeles area,...
