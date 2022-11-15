ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

James Webb telescope spots galaxies near the dawn of time, thrilling scientists

New baby pictures of the universe, taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, show that galaxies started forming faster and earlier than expected. The telescope launched back in December and it now orbits the sun about a million miles away from Earth. Its giant mirror allows it to detect faint light that's been traveling for almost the entire history of the 13.8 billion-year-old universe. That means it can effectively see what galaxies looked like way back in time.
