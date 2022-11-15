A California man says a meteor may have set his home ablaze. Scientists are skeptical

Read full article on original website
Iceland tells tourists it's like an alien planet. A NASA scientist agrees
Iceland is like Mars — if the Red Planet had hot tubs. That's the cheeky idea behind a new pitch from Iceland's tourism board, which says people don't need a spaceship to see otherworldly sights like red rocks, black sand and subglacial volcanoes. Plus, they note, oxygen is abundant in Iceland.
James Webb telescope spots galaxies near the dawn of time, thrilling scientists
New baby pictures of the universe, taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, show that galaxies started forming faster and earlier than expected. The telescope launched back in December and it now orbits the sun about a million miles away from Earth. Its giant mirror allows it to detect faint light that's been traveling for almost the entire history of the 13.8 billion-year-old universe. That means it can effectively see what galaxies looked like way back in time.
After a night of uncertainty, NASA's Artemis moon rocket takes to the skies
The predawn sky over Florida's space coast lit up early Wednesday morning as NASA's new 322-foot-tall moon rocket roared off its launch pad with a few mannequins — but no astronauts — strapped into a crew capsule. This white, bell-shaped capsule, called Orion, has now embarked on a...
The largest dam demolition in history is approved for a California river
PORTLAND, Ore. — U.S. regulators approved a plan Thursday to demolish four dams on a California river and open up hundreds of miles of salmon habitat that would be the largest dam removal and river restoration project in the world when it goes forward. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's...
Carrying out executions took a secret toll on workers — then changed their politics
Pretending to die isn't typically part of a correctional officer's job. But when the court issues a death warrant, there's often a team that has to rehearse the execution of the prisoner. In Nevada, one of the people they practiced on was officer Catarino Escobar. Escobar wasn't nervous when his...
An elegant way to stop deadly Hendra virus spillovers from bats to horses ... to us
Not quite 20 years ago, Raina Plowright stood in a forest in Australia's Northern Territory at dusk. She watched as hundreds of thousands of bats called little red flying foxes launched themselves into the air. "The sky was [dark] with these huge bats taking off in this stream of animals...
People Are Recalling The Most Problematic Ways They Have Ever Been Laid Off, And Steam Is Coming Out Of My Ears
"I went on maternity leave. On my first day back at work, I worked for one hour before they told me my position had been eliminated. They knew it was illegal to fire me while on maternity leave, so they had to allow me to come back to work."
Local organic dairies withering under huge jumps in production costs
photo credit: After decades of growing demand, drought and a far-away war are laying low local organic dairy farmers and processors. Without cash soon, it's feared several local dairy operators may soon close up shop. "We have a drought crisis that is extreme," said Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery and something of the dean of sustainable animal agriculture. "Of the one hundred and six organic dairies in California, ten have gone out of business in the last few months, and there's another ten that are expected to go out of business before the end of the year, or by...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
