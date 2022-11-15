ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dallas Observer

Pizza Leila Brings Sicilian Pizza-by-the-Slice to Dallas

Pizza Leila will open its first physical location in downtown Dallas in January. Since 2020, the operation has been run as a ghost kitchen for Sloane’s Corner, a restaurant on Ross Avenue. Now, Pizza Leila will move to 2111 Flora St., a three-minute walk from its current home. Pizza...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Lake House Bar and Grill owner shares his experience on tough times

Lake House Bar and Grill has been serving American cuisine and seafood to Lake Highlands and East Dallas for almost 10 years. However, like many restaurants, it took a hit during the pandemic and has seen a decrease in foot traffic. The restaurant isn’t closing, but is seeking the support of neighbors.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The French Quarter restaurant offers fine Cajun dining in Richardson

The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. The fine-dining establishment mixes Cajun dishes and “southern hospitality” with traditionally fancy dishes, according to the company’s website. The French Quarter also serves a variety of specialty cocktails and seafood, with live music and jazz band performances every weekend. 214-613-2640. www.frenchquarterrichardson.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
CandysDirt.com

Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings

Sometimes we bring you practical, affordable options of homes on the market available to tour in the coming weekend’s open houses. This is not one of those times. As the winter holidays are fast-approaching, we dared to take a peek inside the Dallas properties where we can only hope we might someday get invited to for a turkey dinner. All the trimmings are on display in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Behold: The Nick Badovinus Restaurant Comparison Chart

In last week’s News Bites, I wrote that Nick Badovinus’ new restaurant, Brass Ram, appeared to be “going well beyond his usual steak-and-motorcycles schtick.” According to a press release sent out this morning, Brass Ram is now open for diners to order prime rib and whiskey cocktails, with minimal additional info listed on its website.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Hot Property: An Oak Lawn Townhouse with the Tallest Ceilings You’ll See

When Zack Stormberg and his team at Reign Real Estate & Fidelity Group walked into 3307 Throckmorton St. nearly four months ago, they fell in love with the architecture. Their client had recently bought the 21-year-old townhome, and they were in awe of the 40-foot-high ceilings. “Most townhomes, each floor, the ceiling that you see is the ceiling for the floor above it,” says Stromberg. “For this one, you can actually see the roof from the front door.”
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

Best Bars to Catch the World Cup and Other Doings This Weekend

6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Chef Donny Sirisavatth of Khao Noodle Shop and Darkoo's Chicken Shack is hosting a pop-up to celebrate a new cookbook from Texas Monthly, in which Sirisavath has a recipe that both celebrates his roots and is an homage to Texas: Lao Texas Chili. You can get a taste from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Strangeways, which is hosting a launch event for the cookbook. Be prepared with cash or a phone-payment app to purchase the chili. Also, bring some canned foods to donate to the North Texas Food Bank.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

LDU Coffee open now at Preston-Royal

LDU Coffee is open now in Preston Hollow. The local coffee chain was founded on N. Fitzhugh Avenue in East Dallas in 2017. It has since expanded to Garland Road near White Rock Lake and a spot on Preston Road in the Park Cities area. Co-owner Adam Lowes also confirmed...
DALLAS, TX
theeastcountygazette.com

7 Dallas-Fort Worth Bars And Restaurants That Closed In Fall 2022

Since the beginning of 2022, Dallas-Fort Worth has lost several bars and restaurants, including both long-standing businesses and potential new ventures. Several of the closures were brought on by rising operational costs and financial difficulties. The ones that have already closed this fall are listed below:. Cow Tipping Creamery. Location:...
FORT WORTH, TX
luxury-houses.net

This $3.5 Million Magnificent Luxury Estate in Colleyville Texas with Exquisite Care and Quality is Ideal for Entertaining

6917 Westcoat Drive Home in Colleyville, Texas for Sale. 6917 Westcoat Drive, Colleyville, Texas is a gorgeous luxury estate has been recently updated with exquisite care and quality showcasing the perfect balance of comfort and luxury. This Home in Colleyville offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6917 Westcoat Drive, please contact Michelle Selner (Phone: 972-732-6000) at Keller Williams Realty for full support and perfect service.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fatburger brings burgers, fries and shakes to Plano

The Plano Fatburger location will offer free Original Fatburgers to the first 100 customers on Dec. 1. (Courtesy Fatburger) Fatburger opened a new location in Plano on Nov. 14, according to a spokesperson for the company. As part of its grand opening event, the restaurant will be giving a free Original Fatburger to the first 100 customers on Dec. 1, and free fries with any purchase for the entire day. Fatburger is located at 1855 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 300.
PLANO, TX
havingfuninthetexassun.com

Lightscapes at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden

Lightscapes at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden is not your typical Holiday Light Display! I’ve spent the past two weeks visiting so many festive and jolly Christmas light shows, and eagerly expected the same from Lightscapes, but I was blown away by what was in store for me! You still experience beautiful lights, Christmas music and a festive-like atmosphere, but the lights are calming, peaceful and much more pronounced against the incredible backdrop of the the gardens, especially the Japanese Gardens. I was almost giddy when I realized the light show continued through the Japanese Gardens, and while I’ve been to plenty of events in the Fort Worth Gardens at night, I’ve never experienced the Japanese Gardens after dark! It was truly breathtaking.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

Make it Bright: Local Craft Beers for the Holidays

It’s beginning to look a lot like ... the way Texas looks all year round, but a little chillier. But as we move toward Thanksgiving and big family gatherings, there are plenty of Texas beers to try that satisfy the spirit of the holidays. And take the edge off. Here are some local craft beers we’re looking forward to.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy