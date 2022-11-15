Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Dallas Airports Warning of Possible Long Lines Ahead of Thanksgiving TravelLarry LeaseDallas, TX
The Texas Rangers will Host the 2024 MLB All Star GameLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Dallas Observer
Pizza Leila Brings Sicilian Pizza-by-the-Slice to Dallas
Pizza Leila will open its first physical location in downtown Dallas in January. Since 2020, the operation has been run as a ghost kitchen for Sloane’s Corner, a restaurant on Ross Avenue. Now, Pizza Leila will move to 2111 Flora St., a three-minute walk from its current home. Pizza...
Dallas Observer
Southside Steaks & Cakes Reopens, Serving Fair Winner Peanut Butter Paradise
After taking a break to be cool concessionaires at the State Fair of Texas, the owners of Southside Steaks & Cakes have reopened their sunny South Dallas restaurant on Al Lipscomb Way. "Our customers have been coming in telling us they missed us, and they are so excited that we...
advocatemag.com
Lake House Bar and Grill owner shares his experience on tough times
Lake House Bar and Grill has been serving American cuisine and seafood to Lake Highlands and East Dallas for almost 10 years. However, like many restaurants, it took a hit during the pandemic and has seen a decrease in foot traffic. The restaurant isn’t closing, but is seeking the support of neighbors.
The French Quarter restaurant offers fine Cajun dining in Richardson
The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The French Quarter restaurant opened in Richardson in October at 100 S. Central Expressway, Ste. 21. The fine-dining establishment mixes Cajun dishes and “southern hospitality” with traditionally fancy dishes, according to the company’s website. The French Quarter also serves a variety of specialty cocktails and seafood, with live music and jazz band performances every weekend. 214-613-2640. www.frenchquarterrichardson.com.
These spots have the best banana pudding in Dallas, according to Yelp
A southern staple, a dessert like no other, the humble banana pudding is something that people from young to old can enjoy at any point during the year, but there's something about consuming it during the fall season that makes it spectacular.
CandysDirt.com
Entertain Thanksgiving Guests in a $43 Million University Park Palace With All The Trimmings
Sometimes we bring you practical, affordable options of homes on the market available to tour in the coming weekend’s open houses. This is not one of those times. As the winter holidays are fast-approaching, we dared to take a peek inside the Dallas properties where we can only hope we might someday get invited to for a turkey dinner. All the trimmings are on display in this edition of Candy’s Dirt Open Houses of the Week.
dmagazine.com
Behold: The Nick Badovinus Restaurant Comparison Chart
In last week’s News Bites, I wrote that Nick Badovinus’ new restaurant, Brass Ram, appeared to be “going well beyond his usual steak-and-motorcycles schtick.” According to a press release sent out this morning, Brass Ram is now open for diners to order prime rib and whiskey cocktails, with minimal additional info listed on its website.
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
A Little Preston Hollow Treasure With Updates Galore is a Cozy Escape in a Supreme Location
Hey, have you heard of Little Preston Hollow? The area has lots of million-dollar homes, a stellar location near the private school corridor, and is all-around sought after. Most of the homes are huge, but some of the vintage gems remain such as this one. It’s just over 1,000 square feet, completely remodeled, and is pretty affordable.
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: An Oak Lawn Townhouse with the Tallest Ceilings You’ll See
When Zack Stormberg and his team at Reign Real Estate & Fidelity Group walked into 3307 Throckmorton St. nearly four months ago, they fell in love with the architecture. Their client had recently bought the 21-year-old townhome, and they were in awe of the 40-foot-high ceilings. “Most townhomes, each floor, the ceiling that you see is the ceiling for the floor above it,” says Stromberg. “For this one, you can actually see the roof from the front door.”
Dallas Observer
Best Bars to Catch the World Cup and Other Doings This Weekend
6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Chef Donny Sirisavatth of Khao Noodle Shop and Darkoo's Chicken Shack is hosting a pop-up to celebrate a new cookbook from Texas Monthly, in which Sirisavath has a recipe that both celebrates his roots and is an homage to Texas: Lao Texas Chili. You can get a taste from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Strangeways, which is hosting a launch event for the cookbook. Be prepared with cash or a phone-payment app to purchase the chili. Also, bring some canned foods to donate to the North Texas Food Bank.
These spots have the best bundt cakes in Dallas: per Yelp reviews
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the season of desserts as the holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and whatever you’re celebrating this year will more than likely see an array of sweets hit the table and the plates of friends and family. One of the best and possibly underrated desserts...
advocatemag.com
LDU Coffee open now at Preston-Royal
LDU Coffee is open now in Preston Hollow. The local coffee chain was founded on N. Fitzhugh Avenue in East Dallas in 2017. It has since expanded to Garland Road near White Rock Lake and a spot on Preston Road in the Park Cities area. Co-owner Adam Lowes also confirmed...
theeastcountygazette.com
7 Dallas-Fort Worth Bars And Restaurants That Closed In Fall 2022
Since the beginning of 2022, Dallas-Fort Worth has lost several bars and restaurants, including both long-standing businesses and potential new ventures. Several of the closures were brought on by rising operational costs and financial difficulties. The ones that have already closed this fall are listed below:. Cow Tipping Creamery. Location:...
luxury-houses.net
This $3.5 Million Magnificent Luxury Estate in Colleyville Texas with Exquisite Care and Quality is Ideal for Entertaining
6917 Westcoat Drive Home in Colleyville, Texas for Sale. 6917 Westcoat Drive, Colleyville, Texas is a gorgeous luxury estate has been recently updated with exquisite care and quality showcasing the perfect balance of comfort and luxury. This Home in Colleyville offers 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 9,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6917 Westcoat Drive, please contact Michelle Selner (Phone: 972-732-6000) at Keller Williams Realty for full support and perfect service.
Fatburger brings burgers, fries and shakes to Plano
The Plano Fatburger location will offer free Original Fatburgers to the first 100 customers on Dec. 1. (Courtesy Fatburger) Fatburger opened a new location in Plano on Nov. 14, according to a spokesperson for the company. As part of its grand opening event, the restaurant will be giving a free Original Fatburger to the first 100 customers on Dec. 1, and free fries with any purchase for the entire day. Fatburger is located at 1855 Dallas Parkway, Ste. 300.
Warm Cookie Delivery Company Opening Arlington Spot
Tiff’s Treats could open this DFW location in spring of 2023.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
Lightscapes at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden
Lightscapes at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden is not your typical Holiday Light Display! I’ve spent the past two weeks visiting so many festive and jolly Christmas light shows, and eagerly expected the same from Lightscapes, but I was blown away by what was in store for me! You still experience beautiful lights, Christmas music and a festive-like atmosphere, but the lights are calming, peaceful and much more pronounced against the incredible backdrop of the the gardens, especially the Japanese Gardens. I was almost giddy when I realized the light show continued through the Japanese Gardens, and while I’ve been to plenty of events in the Fort Worth Gardens at night, I’ve never experienced the Japanese Gardens after dark! It was truly breathtaking.
Dallas Observer
Make it Bright: Local Craft Beers for the Holidays
It’s beginning to look a lot like ... the way Texas looks all year round, but a little chillier. But as we move toward Thanksgiving and big family gatherings, there are plenty of Texas beers to try that satisfy the spirit of the holidays. And take the edge off. Here are some local craft beers we’re looking forward to.
Texas Big! The Tallest Indoor Christmas Tree In The USA Is In This Texas City!
Yep, do I even have to say it? YES, everything in Texas is bigger and so are the Christmas Tres! How big? So big that this Christmas tree is the TALLEST in Texas and the NATION! Since 1984, this Tannenbaum Christmas Tree has been a holiday tradition in Texas!. THE...
