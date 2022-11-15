ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: Showers to move out as cold temps remain

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
 5 days ago
ABOVE: The latest forecast update from Severe Weather Center 9. To stay on top of changing weather conditions, be sure to download our free WSOC-TV weather app.

  • More showers are expected Tuesday night before they move out.
  • Shower chances will remain high through about 9 p.m.
  • Low clouds and fog will linger tonight.
  • Conditions will finally improve sometime Wednesday morning.
  • Morning temperatures will be at or below freezing later this week.

