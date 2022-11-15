FORECAST: Showers to move out as cold temps remain
- More showers are expected Tuesday night before they move out.
- Shower chances will remain high through about 9 p.m.
- Low clouds and fog will linger tonight.
- Conditions will finally improve sometime Wednesday morning.
- Morning temperatures will be at or below freezing later this week.
