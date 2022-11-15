Read full article on original website
Operation save 2022 Dota 2 battle pass continues: Voidstorm Asylum Arcana is an instant hit among fans
The 2022 Dota 2 battle pass was underwhelming at best when it came out. With lots of content locked away for the second part of the battle pass, Valve even gave away free content to retain interest from the fans, which worked wonderfully. Now that a record-breaking high number of players are back to playing Dota 2, Valve’s back to releasing more content, including the promised The Voidstorm Asylum Arcana for Razor, which was added to the game today.
Junglers continue to get love from Riot with 6 buffed champions in upcoming League Patch 12.22b
Six champions are being buffed in League of Legends Patch 12.22b, which is the first update to the game following the release of the 2023 preseason. Earlier today, League’s lead designer Matt Leung-Harrison detailed all of the changes coming to some of the game’s champions and items in a detailed preview of the patch. Beyond the six champions receiving balance changes—all of which are buffs—four items will also be adjusted in the patch.
NA Challengers levels up with former XSET boss acquiring stacked VALORANT roster under new org
One of the former XSET founders, Marco Mereu, has created a new organization to compete in the Challengers circuit for VCT 2023, multiple sources told Dot Esports. The organization has signed multiple VALORANT players to compete in the North American region next year. Former Version1 in-game leader Alexander “Zander” Dituri is set to join the team alongside former Ghost Gaming players Mohamed “johnqt” Amine Ouarid, Gianfranco “koalanoob” Potestio, and Marc-Andre “NiSMO” Tayar.
Doublelift will reportedy make LCS comeback with 100 Thieves alongside Bjergsen in 2023
Doublelift, a seasoned League of Legends veteran who retired from the professional scene in 2020, will return to the LCS stage with 100 Thieves next season, according to a report from independent League journalist Brieuc Seeger. Doublelift’s return to the LCS marks a comeback two years in the making. The...
Evil Geniuses may have found its way into the SA Dota 2 scene after a staple org ceases operations
The North and South American Dota 2 regions are having the most hectic roster shuffle season of their history. From organizations uprooting their operations to sponsorship troubles, the 2023 DPC preseason kicked off with a bang. And there will also be missing faces like SG Esports. SG has been a...
Put your World of Warcraft knowledge to the test with incredible fan-made geoguessr ft. 100,000 locations
World of Warcraft today expands over four realms—Outland, Draenor, Shadowlands, and Azeroth, eight continents—Kalimdor, Eastern Kingdoms, Pandaria, Northrend, Broken Isles, Zandalar, Kul’Tiras, and the Dragon Isles, and countless zones are each more unique than the other. If you’re a WoW veteran sure in your in-depth knowledge of all the zones and realms, you can put your knowledge to the test with this incredible fan-made geoguessr.
Saint’s Row reboot moves to new studio after failing to meet expectations
As part of Embracer Group’s latest financial earnings report, Volition—the creator of the Saints Row reboot—is now a part of Gearbox Software. “Going forward, Volition will transition to become part of Gearbox which has all the tools, including an experienced management team in the United States, to create future success at Volition,” the announcement reads. “This is the first internal group transfer where we transfer a major studio between operative groups, but it is not necessarily the last.”
Shopify dismantles Team Liquid to secure a spot in the VALORANT Game Changers grand final
After their massive upset win over Cloud9 White earlier in the day, North America’s Shopify Rebellion had one more opponent to face on their way to claiming their spot in the VALORANT Game Changers grand final. The second match of the day between Shopify and Team Liquid was a...
Where to find Dusk Stones in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
In the past, players have been able to easily get evolutionary items once they’ve hit a certain town in Pokémon games. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, players are far more burdened when it comes to getting all of the Evolution Stones they need in order to fill out their Pokédex.
The 7 best Apex Legends toys
No matter whether you’re young or old, everyone appreciates a good toy sometimes. Toys are generally in greater demand around the holidays than at other times of the year as eager kids and kids-at-heart open up gifts from friends and family. Just about every major video game franchise today has its own line of toys and collectibles for fans of every age.
He’s back: Solo reportedly re-signs with TSM for 2023 LCS season
TSM’s last year, in League of Legends and beyond, has been bumpy. But the staple org is looking to in stability in the top lane for 2023. Colin “Solo” Earnest is reportedly re-signing with TSM after helping the organization turn its 2022 season around, according to League reporter Brieuc Seeger. If this were to pass, it would be the first time in his five-plus year LCS career that Solo re-joins in the Spring the team he was with the prior Summer Split.
Which NA team won the VCT 2023 offseason? Preseason grades for all NA VALORANT rosters
The VALORANT offseason leading into the first year of the partnership ecosystem has not disappointed. High-profile player moves and unpredictable new rosters have highlighted the time since Champions ended, promising a highly anticipated start to the 2023 season, beginning with the Kickoff tournament in Sao Paulo, Brazil in February. One...
Young North American CS:GO star reportedly close to joining EG
Evil Geniuses is set to pick up Nouns’ best CS:GO player Jeorge “jeorgesnorts” Endicott to replace Connor “chop” Sullivan in EG Black, according to a report by Dust2.us. Chop was released from his contract yesterday and jeorgesnorts has been spotted scrimming with EG Black, according...
Tier One Entertainment purchases RSG’s Division 1 Dota Pro Circuit slot in SEA
The post-TI roster shuffle period is a time when the dream rosters of 2023 gather. In addition to the free agency market, it’s also one of the better times for organizations to dip their toes into the competitive Dota 2 world, Tier One Entertainment just did that by acquiring RSG’s division one slot in the SEA DPC.
How to watch Legends of Runeterra 2022 World Championship
Riot Games continues to support Legends of Runeterra through the 2022 World Championship, featuring a qualifiers tournament prior to the Worlds final. Competitive organized Legends of Runeterra gameplay will take place across the globe during the months of Nov. and December, showcasing a total of 192 players who want a Worlds title. Qualifiers for LoR Worlds will take place first on Nov. 19, cutting the field down to 16 for the World Championship finals. The regional breakdown for the qualifiers is six seeds for the Americas region. five for EMEA, and five for the APAC region.
Zeri’s dreadful League stats show why buffs can’t come soon enough
Zeri is in dire need of buffs in League of Legends if she wants to ever dig out of the hole she has found herself in. Following the release of Patch 12.22 on Nov. 16, Zeri has sunk down to a 45.25 percent win rate in the Platinium rank and above, according to U.GG, making her statistically the worst AD carry in the game.
Riot details new path to Worlds for LEC teams in league’s overhauled format
Ahead of the new year, Riot Games has revealed the European League of Legends competitive ecosystem is undergoing massive format changes that will drastically shift the outlook of the region, including a new path to the World Championship for LEC teams. Starting in 2023, the LEC will feature three seasons...
How to evolve Haunter into Gengar in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon fans around the world have flocked to the series’ newest games, Scarlet and Violet. And like all Pokémon games, evolution is a vital part of your Pokémon journey. As the games progress, players will find tougher and tougher challenges out in the world of Paldea. That’s true whether you want to take on gyms around the map, if you want to focus on titan Pokémon, if you like taking down Team Star, or you just want to explore and complete your Pokédex. The further you get from home, the stronger the Pokémon and trainers will be, and the tougher your team will need to be if you want to complete all those challenges.
LEC is getting a new look in 2023: Riot introduces 3 splits and over 300 games
The League of Legends European esport ecosystem will undergo drastic changes in 2023. During a press conference from the LEC Studio in Berlin, Riot Games revealed its plans for the second decade of its esport competitions in Europe. These changes are aimed at enhancing the level of competition in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region by giving more players a platform to showcase their talent.
Does Cyclizar have an evolution in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
A brand new Pokémon game is upon us in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet with new mysteries and Pokémon to find. One of these mysteries comes in the form of Cyclizar, a new Pokémon that has a striking resemblance to the two box legendary Pokémon Miraidon and Koraidon. Cyclizar are found all around the world and are used as a bike by most of the students to travel the area.
