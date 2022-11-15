ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

qcnews.com

Saturday Outlook: Plenty of sunshine, mid-50 temps around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It stays cool all weekend!. Expect lots of sunshine today. Temperatures stay below average with highs in the middle 50s. A north wind shift brings a reinforcing shot of cold air tonight into tomorrow. Temperatures dip to freezing tonight under clear skies. Highs...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Deadly early morning crash on I-77

Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning. WATCH: Winston-Salem plane crash update with FOX8’s …. WATCH: Winston-Salem plane...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

WATCH: Inside SouthPark Mall after chaotic disturbance

Here are images that only Queen City News can bring you from inside SouthPark Mall during Saturday's chaotic disturbance. WATCH: Inside SouthPark Mall after chaotic disturbance. Here are images that only Queen City News can bring you from inside SouthPark Mall during Saturday's chaotic disturbance. WATCH: Winston-Salem plane crash update...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

I-77 near West Arrowood Road closed after crash: NCDOT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A part of I-117 in south Charlotte is closed after a crash Friday, according to NCDOT. The collision happened around 5:45 p.m. on I-77 near West Arrowood Road. Officials say the road is closed after Exit 3 until around 8:00 p.m. The expected...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Mecklenburg Co. has 13th rabies case in ’22

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte officials are warning residents in the Park Road-Woodlawn Road area to be on the lookout after a positive rabies case. Officials say a rabies-infected raccoon was recently in the Sterling Place (28029) area. There was no domestic pet, or human exposure reported.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte man charged in Ponzi-style fraud scheme

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) Federal authorities say a Charlotte man set up a Ponzi-style fraud scheme, and victims included family members and friends. On Friday, U.S. Attorney Dena J. King announced an unsealed indictment against 52-year-old Wynn A.D. Charlebois of Charlotte. Authorities charged Charlebois with wire fraud and money laundering in the multi-million dollar investment scheme.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned up dead

The family has confirmed to Queen City News the woman in the video getting punched and kicked is Shanquella Robinson; she died from a severe spinal cord injury, according to her death certificate. Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned …. The family has confirmed to Queen City News...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Burke Co. man allegedly broke into cars, stole tools

MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office charged a man after a Connelly Springs business break-in this week. Deputies caught 45-year-old Jason Matthew Basnett allegedly breaking into cars and taking tools on Tuesday morning at the business. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation...
BURKE COUNTY, NC

