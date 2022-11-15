Read full article on original website
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Everyone is not your friend; Charlotte woman loses her life after going on vacation with alleged friends.BLOCK WORK MEDIACharlotte, NC
3 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
qcnews.com
Saturday Outlook: Plenty of sunshine, mid-50 temps around Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It stays cool all weekend!. Expect lots of sunshine today. Temperatures stay below average with highs in the middle 50s. A north wind shift brings a reinforcing shot of cold air tonight into tomorrow. Temperatures dip to freezing tonight under clear skies. Highs...
qcnews.com
Deadly early morning crash on I-77
Medic confirmed at least one person is dead after a crash shut down a highway in Charlotte Saturday morning.
qcnews.com
WATCH: Inside SouthPark Mall after chaotic disturbance
Here are images that only Queen City News can bring you from inside SouthPark Mall during Saturday's chaotic disturbance.
qcnews.com
I-77 near West Arrowood Road closed after crash: NCDOT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A part of I-117 in south Charlotte is closed after a crash Friday, according to NCDOT. The collision happened around 5:45 p.m. on I-77 near West Arrowood Road. Officials say the road is closed after Exit 3 until around 8:00 p.m. The expected...
qcnews.com
Mecklenburg Co. has 13th rabies case in ’22
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte officials are warning residents in the Park Road-Woodlawn Road area to be on the lookout after a positive rabies case. Officials say a rabies-infected raccoon was recently in the Sterling Place (28029) area. There was no domestic pet, or human exposure reported.
qcnews.com
Find a Fugitive: Armed man takes money, cigarettes from southeast Charlotte gas station
Queen City News needs your help to 'Find A Fugitive. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police say the incident happened at the Sam's Mart on Providence Rd. at Strawberry Hill in South Charlotte.
qcnews.com
FBI Charlotte Field Office opens investigation into death of Shanquella Robinson in Cabo
The FBI Charlotte Field Office confirms to Queen City News it has opened up an investigation into the death of Charlotte resident, Shanquella Robinson.
qcnews.com
Mystery In Mexico: Hundreds attend Robinson’s funeral, Kyrie Irving donates to GoFundMe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Funeral services were held Saturday for Shanquella Robinson, the charlotte woman who died last week at a villa in Cabo, Mexico. Uncertainty around the cause of her death continues to mount. Services were held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, just...
qcnews.com
Video: Elderly woman injured after car rams into beauty shop at Park Road Shopping Center
The accident happened at AILLEA – Charlotte at the Park Road Shopping Center located at 4119 Park Road, authorities said.
qcnews.com
Charlotte man charged in Ponzi-style fraud scheme
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) Federal authorities say a Charlotte man set up a Ponzi-style fraud scheme, and victims included family members and friends. On Friday, U.S. Attorney Dena J. King announced an unsealed indictment against 52-year-old Wynn A.D. Charlebois of Charlotte. Authorities charged Charlebois with wire fraud and money laundering in the multi-million dollar investment scheme.
qcnews.com
Video in Cabo: Fight where Charlotte woman turned up dead
The family has confirmed to Queen City News the woman in the video getting punched and kicked is Shanquella Robinson; she died from a severe spinal cord injury, according to her death certificate.
qcnews.com
Recount called for Mecklenburg County Superior Court Judge election race
An official recount has been called for a Mecklenburg County Superior Court Judge election.
qcnews.com
Burke Co. man allegedly broke into cars, stole tools
MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office charged a man after a Connelly Springs business break-in this week. Deputies caught 45-year-old Jason Matthew Basnett allegedly breaking into cars and taking tools on Tuesday morning at the business. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation...
