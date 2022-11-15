ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheriton, VA

shoredailynews.com

Suspect pleads not guilty to 2021 Onancock murder

One of three suspects charged in the connection with the 2021 death of a Painter man entered pleas of not guilty to premeditated murder and related crimes Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court. The victim, 23-year-old Nicholas Kyle Joseph, of Fooks Lane, was sitting in the driver’s seat of car in...
ONANCOCK, VA
WMDT.com

Salisbury man sentenced for child neglect, reckless endangerment

SNOW HILL, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced for reckless endangerment and neglect of a minor. 33-year-old Tommy Beauchamp was found guilty by a jury last month on the charges, stemming from an incident that took place on July 3, 2021, when Pocomoke City first responders were called to respond after a mother reported her 15-month-old son was having difficulty breathing and turning blue in the face. While taking the child to the hospital, EMS suspected an accidental drug overdose and administered Narcan, which caused him to regain consciousness. A full medical exam completed at TidalHealth revealed that the child had heroin and alcohol in his system. The child was airlifted to Children’s National Hospital in D.C. and survived.
SALISBURY, MD
shoredailynews.com

Five indicted in racketeering charges

Five Accomack County residents were indicted by a Northampton grand jury this week on April 16 racketeering charges. Forty-four-year-old Carolyn Jane Abbott, and 18-year-old Marquis Jamar Baines, both ofWhite’s Neck Road in Parksley, and 25-year-old Javontae Tyrell Harris, of Daugherty Road in Accomac, were indicted on counts of racketeering, uttering a forged check, and conspiring to racketeer. Abbott was listed as being self-employed at Love Thy Neighbor, a nursing company.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Parksley woman convicted of 14 counts of welfare fraud

A Parksley woman was convicted Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court of 14 counts of welfare fraud involving nearly $17,400 worth of benefits. Judgment was initially deferred for 37-year-old Ashley Lee Lafferty on the condition that she make restitution. But she failed to pay any of the debt. A plea agreement would have reduced the charges to one count of welfare fraud if she had upheld her end of the bargain.
PARKSLEY, VA

