Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Virginia man sentenced for possession of AR-15, drug trafficking
A Newport News man was sentenced in federal court today after he was caught in possession of multiple firearms and distributed cocaine to undercover agents.
shoredailynews.com
Suspect pleads not guilty to 2021 Onancock murder
One of three suspects charged in the connection with the 2021 death of a Painter man entered pleas of not guilty to premeditated murder and related crimes Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court. The victim, 23-year-old Nicholas Kyle Joseph, of Fooks Lane, was sitting in the driver’s seat of car in...
WAVY News 10
NN man sentenced for possession of AR-15, other firearms as part of drug trafficking operation
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News man was sentenced Wednesday to six-and-a-half-years in prison for the possession of multiple firearms as part of a cocaine distribution operation. Dillard Jamar Booker, 46, was involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of cocaine in Newport News since at least...
Boy pleads guilty to manslaughter for shooting, killing Virginia Beach teen
A 17-year-old boy who was arrested for murder after a fatal shooting in June pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter on Thursday.
Chesapeake man gets life plus 30 years for killing girlfriend in January 2021
Antonio Lee Sutton, 41, will spend the rest of his life behind bars for killing his girlfriend inside her home in January 2021.
Newport News man sentenced for having guns, selling cocaine
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News man was sentenced to more than six years in prison for having several guns while selling cocaine. According to the Department of Justice, 46-year-old Dillard Jamar Booker manufactured, sold and distributed cocaine since at least March of 2021. After an undercover operation,...
Family of Katie Thyne says justice served after killer's guilty verdict
Family and friends of fallen Newport News police officer, Katie Thyne are remembering her legacy and courageous spirit. A jury found Vernon Green guilty Thursday for killing Thyne.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man sentenced for child neglect, reckless endangerment
SNOW HILL, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced for reckless endangerment and neglect of a minor. 33-year-old Tommy Beauchamp was found guilty by a jury last month on the charges, stemming from an incident that took place on July 3, 2021, when Pocomoke City first responders were called to respond after a mother reported her 15-month-old son was having difficulty breathing and turning blue in the face. While taking the child to the hospital, EMS suspected an accidental drug overdose and administered Narcan, which caused him to regain consciousness. A full medical exam completed at TidalHealth revealed that the child had heroin and alcohol in his system. The child was airlifted to Children’s National Hospital in D.C. and survived.
Vernon Green found guilty in death of Newport News police officer
12 jurors found Vernon Green guilty of second degree murder in the death of Newport News Police Office Katie Thyne, in January 2020.
WAVY News 10
Through attorney, Rashad Dooley wants guilty verdict set aside, asks for new trial
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – There’s a new twist in a case that has haunted the Old Dominion University community, Norfolk, and Hampton Roads for more than a decade. One of the men suspected in the 2011 death of Christopher Cummings now wants his case dismissed. Rashad Dooley was...
Man convicted in traffic stop that killed Newport News Officer Katie Thyne
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The man arrested for a January 2020 traffic stop that killed Newport News Officer Katie Thyne was convicted Thursday. Vernon Green was found guilty of second-degree murder and hit and run. It took jurors two hours to reach a verdict Thyne’s loved ones have waited...
Florida man accused of high-speed chase on Eastern Shore, having drugs
ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — Authorities arrested a man from Florida after a high-speed chase on Virginia's Eastern Shore on Tuesday, the Accomack County Sheriff's Office said. The chase involved several agencies, including the Northampton County Sheriff's Office, Accomack County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police and other local police departments.
Police body camera video shown in trial for man accused of killing NN officer
The jury trial for the man accused of murdering Newport News Officer Katie Thyne, 24, during a traffic stop continued for a second day Wednesday.
Multiple charges set aside against man involved in viral Newport News traffic stop video
Several charges against a man who was involved in a struggle with Newport News police officers in June have been set aside.
Trial begins for man accused of killing Newport News officer
Newport News Police Officer Katie Thyne was killed in the line of duty in Jan. 2020. On Tuesday, jury selection began in the trial for the man accused of her death, Vernon Green.
shoredailynews.com
Five indicted in racketeering charges
Five Accomack County residents were indicted by a Northampton grand jury this week on April 16 racketeering charges. Forty-four-year-old Carolyn Jane Abbott, and 18-year-old Marquis Jamar Baines, both ofWhite’s Neck Road in Parksley, and 25-year-old Javontae Tyrell Harris, of Daugherty Road in Accomac, were indicted on counts of racketeering, uttering a forged check, and conspiring to racketeer. Abbott was listed as being self-employed at Love Thy Neighbor, a nursing company.
shoredailynews.com
Parksley woman convicted of 14 counts of welfare fraud
A Parksley woman was convicted Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court of 14 counts of welfare fraud involving nearly $17,400 worth of benefits. Judgment was initially deferred for 37-year-old Ashley Lee Lafferty on the condition that she make restitution. But she failed to pay any of the debt. A plea agreement would have reduced the charges to one count of welfare fraud if she had upheld her end of the bargain.
Newport News police investigating robbery at Bowie Market & Deli
Newport News police investigating robbery at Bowie Market & Deli. Authorities need the public's help identifying the suspect
Man pleads guilty to murdering ret. Norfolk Sgt. and injuring his daughter
Andra Brown pleads guilty to murder of retired Norfolk Police sergeant and permanently injuring his daughter
Gloucester mother grieves son's death from fentanyl poisoning
In 2021, more than 107,000 Americans died from a drug overdose. Of those 66% were linked to a synthetic opioid like fentanyl.
Comments / 0