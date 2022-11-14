Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Victorville homeless shelter's pet kennel completely filledThe HD PostVictorville, CA
DV8 Artwalk showcasing local artists FridayThe HD PostVictorville, CA
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
High Desert Bachata SalsaThe HD PostVictorville, CA
DND Live Productions collecting canned food Saturday to help "build up community"The HD PostApple Valley, CA
Related
globalspec.com
Lightweight tracking antenna system enables extended mission range for remotely piloted aircraft systems
The communications link is a crucial determinant of mission capability in unmanned aircraft systems. This wireless connection between the ground segment and the air segment ensures command and control of remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) is maintained. The gTAS, or GNSS-aided tracking antenna system, designed by antenna development and manufacturing company PIDSO, provides automatic vehicle tracking over long distances. The system provides a steady link between the RPA and the ground control station, connecting the equipment that gathers imaging data and the equipment that processes and analyzes the data.
Israel's Elbit Systems unveils its tiny but powerful search and attack drone
Lanius, a novel drone-based search-and-attack loitering munition, is built for short-range operation and can be deployed manually or by a multicopter, which is Legion-X compatible. The autonomous networked fighting system Legion-X is built on robotic platforms and diverse swarms. The creative modular solution offers a comprehensive, all-in-one system for planning,...
defensenews.com
General Dynamics, Amazon, Cisco form coalition to spur 5G adoption
WASHINGTON — General Dymanics said it’s teaming up with Amazon and four other information technology, software and telecommunications companies to develop 5G technologies and accelerate their adoption across sectors including the U.S. military. General Dynamics Information Technology, or GDIT, announced the partnership with Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Dell...
A US company just deployed world's largest communication satellite
Bluewalker 3 satellite, a test satellite by Texas-based firm AST SpaceMobile deployed its largest commercial communications array ever flow in space, in low Earth orbit, the company announced on Monday. The satellite was launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket in September, Interesting Engineering reported. The 693-square-foot (64 square meters)...
Cubic Enters Full-Rate Production on U.S. Marine Corps Next Generation Troposcatter Contract
SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) has successfully entered Full-Rate Production for its Indefinite- Delivery/Indefinite- Quantity (IDIQ) Next Generation Troposcatter (NGT) system contract with the U.S. Marine Corps (USMC). The leading-edge system will provide Marines with low latency communications by bouncing radio waves off the troposphere. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005276/en/ Cubic’s NGT system will provide the first X-band capability in a troposcatter program of record. (Photo: Business Wire)
csengineermag.com
Presagis Teams with Kambill Systems to Provide Artificial Intelligence-Based Geospatial Services in Asia Pacific
Presagis, a global leader in 3D advanced modelling and simulation software, has teamed with Kambill Systems of New Delhi, India, and their HelloGeo platform to offer fully automated, large-area artificial intelligence (AI) -based feature extraction services to national mapping agencies and other geospatial organizations in the Asia Pacific Region (APAC). The team’s first two contracts have been awarded by the Indian National Survey Agency/State Revenue Department of India for a massive building footprint and vegetation extraction from unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) data.
defensenews.com
Raytheon tests information-sharing technology with JADC2 in mind
WASHINGTON — A subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies, the world’s second largest defense contractor, said it successfully tested software that allows for tailored access to information streams despite intermittent connectivity and other challenges expected on future battlefields. The Raytheon BBN demonstration of its Robust Information Provisioning Layer, or RIPL,...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
US Air Force, Kratos Successfully Conduct Test Flight of XQ-58A Valkyrie
The Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and Kratos Defense & Security Solutions have completed yet another successful test flight of the XQ-58A Valkyrie at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona. The trial was conducted as part of the Low Cost Attritable Strike Demonstrator (LCASD) and the Block 2 Valkyrie Maturation programs. The...
Zacks.com
SAIC Secures Contract With U.S Army Enterprise Service Desk
SAIC - Free Report) recently secured a single-award contract worth $757 million from the U.S Army Enterprise Service Desk (“AESD”) to provide software development and management services. Per the latest contract, SAIC will continue to perform U.S AESD operations by optimizing Army Enterprise Service Management Framework service delivery...
SpaceNews.com
Apple bringing SOS via satellite services to Europe in December
TAMPA, Fla. — Apple is extending its SOS via satellite service for iPhone 14 smartphones to parts of Europe in December, the company said Nov. 15 after bringing the capability online across the United States and Canada. The expansion will enable users outside cellular and Wi-Fi coverage in France,...
TechCrunch
Attabotics raises another $71M to grow its vertical robotic warehouse solution
It’s a familiar story for anyone in the fulfillment space. Amazon’s success in warehouse robotics has effectively created its own industry. Many have followed in the company’s footsteps with Kiva-style robots, but Calgary-based Attabotics believes it has built out a new paradigm for the category. The company builds densely packed vertical storage structures that utilize robots and AI to find and fetch items.
satnews.com
Morpheus Space and Kayhan Space’s first all-in-one collision avoidance system for satellite operators
Kayhan Space and Morpheus Space, both companies dedicated to enabling the accessibility and sustainability of space, announced a strategic partnership to offer satellite operators and missions a breakthrough one-click mobility-as-a-service collision avoidance solution. The new pay-as-you-go Morpheus Space propulsion service provides in-space mobility on demand, complete with built-in Kayhan Space...
aiexpress.io
HughesNet debuts Fusion, their new low-latency satellite internet option
HughesNet debuted a attainable game-changer for conventional satellite tv for pc web customers: Fusion. This new web providing mixes geostationary satellite tv for pc with wi-fi tech to result in satellite tv for pc web with out the latency, which is the time it takes for information to journey from level to level. This implies avid gamers and work-from-home web customers ought to have the ability to have a extra seamless, and sooner, on-line expertise.
energynow.ca
Honourable Greg McLean Officially Opens Canadian UAVs’ Textron Systems Distribution and Service Centre In Canada
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 8st, 2022 – Canadian UAVs is pleased to announce the completion of its Textron Aerosonde distribution Centre based in Calgary, Alberta. The 3,000 square foot of office space boasts local Visual Line of Sight (VLOS) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) training locations as well as order fulfillment and servicing infrastructure. This will ensure on-time and well supported service offerings for the Department of National Defence and other government agencies, such as law enforcement, search and rescue, wildfire control and environmental agencies.
HLTH22: Google Health – MEDITECH Collaboration Advances to Pilot Phase, Early Adopters
– MEDITECH and Google Health today announced that DCH Health System and Mile Bluff Medical Center are early adopters in the pilot phase of their clinical search solution collaboration. – The solution will embed the Google Health search and summarization capabilities to create a longitudinal view of a patient’s health...
marinelink.com
Inmarsat Provides Connectivity Solutions for Vallianz Holdings' OSV Fleet
Singapore-based offshore support vessel owner Vallianz Holdings is working to speed up the digitalization of its fleet of offshore support vessels (OSV) with a comprehensive package of connectivity services from Inmarsat. According to Inmarsat, its Fleet Xpress solution supports a variety of Internet of Things (IoT) applications for crew welfare,...
satnews.com
UPDATE 2: NASA launches the Artemis I mission + Lockheed Martin offers further info…
With all of the past launch stutters now water under the bridge, NASA has successfully launched the Artemis I mission from the Kennedy Space Center via the agency’s Space Launch System rocket. With four, RS-25 engines powering the rocket with 8.8 million pounds of thrust, the view of the lift-off from the ground was unimpeded by any weather anomalies.
Nvidia, Microsoft to Join Forces on 'Supercomputer' AI Project
In Jonathan Swift's epic satire "Gulliver's Travels," the titular hero visits a place called Brobdingrag, which is occupied by giants. Two tech giants on Nov. 16 came together to announced a deal of potentially Brobdingnagian proportions. Semiconductor maker Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Free Report and software titan Microsoft (MSFT) -...
Renesas Lays Out Wi-Fi Roadmap Based on Technology from Celeno Acquisition
MUNICH & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE: 6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today unveiled plans to deliver a comprehensive set of advanced Wi-Fi offerings to complement its broad portfolio of Industrial and IoT products. Renesas completed its acquisition of Celeno last year and is leveraging that technology to address a wide range of Wi-Fi client and access point applications for Wi-Fi 6/6E and Wi-Fi 7. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005202/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
satnews.com
LEOcloud and Axiom Space collaborate and take their assistance to the sky with space-based cloud services
LEOcloud announced they have entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Axiom Space Inc., the developer of the world’s first commercial space station, for the purpose of developing and delivering space-based cloud services. LEOcloud’s Space Edge™ Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) will enable scalable, resilient, reliable Space-hardened cloud edge...
Comments / 0