The communications link is a crucial determinant of mission capability in unmanned aircraft systems. This wireless connection between the ground segment and the air segment ensures command and control of remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) is maintained. The gTAS, or GNSS-aided tracking antenna system, designed by antenna development and manufacturing company PIDSO, provides automatic vehicle tracking over long distances. The system provides a steady link between the RPA and the ground control station, connecting the equipment that gathers imaging data and the equipment that processes and analyzes the data.

1 DAY AGO