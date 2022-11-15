Terran Orbital Corporation a provider of satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, announced the successful launch of LunIR. The Moon-mapping satellite is the second Terran Orbital-developed lunar satellite to launch this year — the first being CAPSTONE. Launched on June 28, CAPSTONE became the first satellite to enter a Near-Rectilinear Halo Orbit around the Moon with a successful insertion maneuver performed on November 13. Both satellites support NASA’s Artemis program.

