FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
A plane carrying several dogs crash lands at Western Lakes Golf Club en route to Waukesha County AirportLimitless Production Group LLCWaukesha County, WI
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Markus Allen, former Badger WR, updates transfer recruitment following visit to Minnesota
Markus Allen is looking for a new home. The former Wisconsin Badger recently took a visit to B1G West foe Minnesota. Allen played sparingly as a redshirt freshman in Madison this season with 7 catches for 91 yards and 1 touchdown. His best statistical game came against Illinois State where he had 3 receptions for 34 yards. His lone touchdown came on a 19-yard catch against Northwestern.
Greater Milwaukee Today
A different method of training for athletes in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — Opening in January 2023, Sports AdvantEdge will debut its newest location in Oconomowoc. Sports AdvantEdge will be located in the Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. Unlike other training programs, Sports AdvantEdge aims to give athletes the tools to develop themselves as athletes. “We formulated our training around the...
wktysports.com
La Crosse’s Davis has arguably best game of career, as Badgers hold off UW-GB
La Crosse native Jordan Davis led the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team with 11 points Tuesday in helping beat UW-Green Bay 56-45 at the Kohl Center. In 33 minutes — the second-most on the team — the 6-foot-4 junior guard finished 3 of 7 from the field, including 3-for-6 from deep, while adding three rebounds, two steals a block, an assist and no turnovers in what could be argued was the best game of his UW career so far.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin loses commitment from 3-star DL out of Chicago
Wisconsin has lost one piece of its 2023 recruiting class as of Thursday morning. The decision comes from Jamel Howard, a 3-star defensive lineman out of Marist High School in Chicago, Illinois. Originally committing to the Badgers in June, Howard announced his decision on social media. “After lots of long...
95.5 FM WIFC
Badgers Win, Marquette Doesn’t
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — The Wisconsin mens basketball team knocked off a pesky UW-Green Bay squad 56-45 on Tuesday night at the Kohl Center. The Badgers survived on a night when Tyler Wahl struggled and the team didn’t shoot well from inside. They did hit 8-19 from Three Point range.
gopios.com
Title IX Information
Billy Niklasch Deputy Title IX Coordinator for Employees titleix@carrollu.edu 262-524-7125. Elizabeth Brzeski Deputy Title IX Coordinator for Students titleix@carrollu.edu 262-524-7350. CONFIDENTIAL RESOURCES. All Carroll University employees (faculty and staff) have a duty to report actual or suspected sexual misconduct to the Title IX Coordinator or Deputy Coordinators, though there are...
lbmjournal.com
Drexel Building Supply to acquire McMahon and Company
Drexel Building Supply announced Monday on its social media channels that the company plans to merge with McMahon and Company, a leading supplier of doors and millwork in Wisconsin. The deal will be official on Dec. 31, the company said. Family-owned McMahon and Company was established in 1996. The company...
empowerwisconsin.org
Sweetheart Milwaukee concert deal could prove costly to taxpayers
MADISON — A state lawmaker sent out a warning last month urging the Milwaukee City Council against signing off on a competing concert complex proposed for the city’s famed Deer District. The council did not heed the warning. State Rep. John Macco in an urgent letter asked the...
Radio Ink
Steve Wexler Stepping Down in Milwaukee
Steve Wexler, the vice president and market manager of Good Karma Brands’s station group in Milwaukee, will step down from his role and end his 35-year management career, the company announced on Tuesday. “We are appreciative and grateful Steve ‘Wex’ joined Good Karma to lead the Milwaukee team through...
communityjournal.net
Retired MPD Female Command Staff Members
Denita Ball, Edith Hudson, Heather Wurth, and Anna Ruzinski, what do these four ladies have in common. They were all high-ranking police officers for the City of Milwaukee Police Department during their careers. Fast forward to today and Denita Ball is the acting sheriff who has just replaced Sheriff Earnell Lucas. She won the election and will be swore in as the sheriff in January when her official term starts. Sheriff Ball started a little early because Lucas resigned for another security job. Chief of Police Edith Hudson is chief at Marquette University after retiring from MPD as an assistant Chief. Chief of Police Heather Wurth is the new chief of Shorewood and just recently took over earlier this year. She is the first female police chief of that city.
On Milwaukee
Charter high school breaks ground in Bronzeville
A Milwaukee charter high school broke ground Tuesday on a new building on Tuesday. Dr. Howard Fuller Collegiate Academy (HFCA)'s new building at 2212 N. Vel Phillips Ave., announced earlier this year, was designed by Engberg Anderson Architects. It will be built on a vacant lot across from the former...
This Pretty Christmas Town in Wisconsin Has All The Hallmark Movie Vibes You Love
If you've ever visited Cedarburg, Wisconsin before, I'm sure you're well aware of the historic charm it provides, but have you ever seen it at Christmas? It's straight out of a Hallmark movie!. One of Wisconsin's Prettiest Christmas Towns. Being from Illinois, when I think about charming Christmas towns the...
wpr.org
Milwaukee's I-94 would be expanded 8 lanes under state recommendation
Milwaukee-area commuters will see a widened Interstate 94 on the city's west side if a new recommendation from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is adopted. The department announced its preferred plan for the $1.2 billion highway expansion on Friday. It would expand the road from six lanes to eight — four lanes in each direction — on about a 3.5-mile stretch of highway that passes the Brewers' American Family Field. Its recommendation comes some 12 years after plans for the highway became a political issue, and more than 18 months since the state put it on hold in order to study its environmental impact.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
We Energies Cookie Book; drive-thru giveaway Thursday
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - We Energies will be holding their last Cookie Book drive-thru giveaway Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Waukesha County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s edition celebrates Wisconsin hometown favorites with recipes that remind us why our communities are so special. In...
Milwaukee Democrats oppose state plan to wide I-94
(The Center Square) – There is a growing chorus of Milwaukee Democrats who say the state is missing the mark by expanding I-94 instead of focusing on buses and bicycles. The Department of Transportation on Friday announced plans to widen I-94 between 70th Street and 16th Street in Milwaukee. That includes the lanes around American Family Field. The ultimate goal is to add new lanes, going from the current six lanes up to eight lanes. ...
WISN
Milwaukee County chief judge stepping down
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Circuit Court's chief judge is stepping down. Marquette University announced Wednesday that Judge Mary Triggiano will become the new director of Marquette Law School's Andrew Center for Restorative Justice. Triggiano is leaving during a pivotal time for Milwaukee County Courts. This summer, she told WISN...
empowerwisconsin.org
Justice for Danari? Chisholm and ‘progressive’ justice strike again
MADISON — Danari Peer had a smile that could light up a room, the people who knew him best say. The young Milwaukee man was filled with the kind of laughter and love that warmed everyone around him with joy. Danari was …. That’s the tense that his mother,...
ozaukeepress.com
Pioneer Rd. closure is next on I-43 list
The new interchange at I-43 and Highland Road in Mequon is now open, providing easier access to Concordia University Wisconsin, as part of the ongoing reconstruction project that will widen the stretch of freeway from Glendale to Grafton from four to six lanes. Up next will be the upgrading of...
CBS 58
Evers and Republicans both want tax cuts, but different ones
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Speaking after touring a training center in Madison, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers followed up on a campaign promise he made on the campaign trail. "The same middle-class tax cut we did in the last budget," Evers said. At an August campaign stop in Milwaukee, Evers announced...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Shake Shack opening in Brookfield on Thursday
BROOKFIELD — Casual burger and shake chain Shake Shack is opening its third Wisconsin location on Thursday in Brookfield with giveaways, special menu items and a fundraiser. The Brookfield location at the former Perkins site, 585 N. Barker Road, will be the first drive-thru location in Wisconsin and one of only nine worldwide, according to Katie Scott, manager of brand communications with Shake Shack.
