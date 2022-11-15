Read full article on original website
Related
Disney On Ice to Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls
Disney on Ice has turned into a Holiday Tradition for many families here in Sioux Falls. The grace and beauty of figure skating interweaved with wholesome family entertainment have proven to be a popular event for families to attend. Moms, Dads, Grandpas, and Grandmas and Aunts and Uncles enjoy the show.
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
Where Are Sioux Falls’ Best Sledding Hills?
A couple of years ago I came across an article in one of my favorite publications, about favorite sledding hills in our state. Published in Yankton, Bernie Hunhoff's South Dakota Magazine covers all things in all places across the state. They had great sledding hill suggestions from corner-to-corner South Dakota-wise...
Sioux Falls Salvation Army Needs Bell Ringers For Holiday Season
It’s hard to believe, but the holidays have once again snuck up on us! People appear to be in a generous and cheerful mood during the season of giving. In fact, a popular donation event of the holidays has returned to stores and various businesses around the Sioux Empire.
A Sioux Falls Favorite Eatery Closes and Goes Back on the Road
Almost three years ago Watecha Bowl was born during a pandemic and owner Lawrence West began introducing and serving delicious Native American Cuisine to the Sioux Empire- -from his food truck. The popularity of the traditional Indian fry bread and tacos, Frybread cheese curds, frybread fingers, bowls, burgers, and more,...
Gobble ‘Til You Wobble! Here Is a List of Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Sioux Falls
Which Sioux Falls Area Restaurants Will Be Serving Thanksgiving Dinner. Thanksgiving brings families together. Why waste time in the kitchen cooking and doing dishes when you can be enjoying conversation before and after dinner?. Several Sioux Falls restaurants will be serving brunch/dinner on Thanksgiving Day. Don't see your favorite on...
Sioux Falls Pastor Gets Hate Mail for Wearing This to Church
Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. - Matthew 7:1-2 It's one of the most quoted passages of scripture in theNew Testament of The Bible, but at least one local churchgoer apparently skipped that lesson at Sunday School.
Canadian Visitors Causing Problems at Sioux Falls Airport
We've all heard stories and seen pictures of the destruction that birds can cause when they fly into airplanes. And the bigger the bird, the worse the outcome. Sioux Falls Animal Control and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks are going proactive to scare migrating Canadian Geese away from areas that might be in the traffic lanes of airplanes.
Hey Sioux Falls, Here’s a Few Tips to Fend off Dreaded Porch Pirates
Tis' the season to be jolly, and it's also the season to start worrying about porch pirates making a visit to your neighborhood. Do you get a little paranoid that a porch pirate will do their Christmas shopping off your doorstep this time of year?. It's understandable. Because it happens...
Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls
As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
Spectacular Winter Wonderland At Falls Park In Sioux Falls
Let the holiday magic begin! Lights, lights, and thousands of more lights greet you at Falls Park as Sioux Falls invites you into a Winter Wonderland. The 19th Annual Winter Wonderland runs from November 18 to January 8, and it's all free. (See the gallery below from Experience Sioux Falls)
Owe Money For Overdue Sioux Falls Library Books? Read This
Do you remember when you earned your first library card? The excitement you had knowing that you could check-out any book you wanted? It's truly a milestone for kids. Checking out library books was always a treat for kids. However, sometimes they forget about returning books back so other kids can enjoy them. Adults even forget to return a library book every now and then. The consequence? The dreaded overdue library book fee. Well good news readers! Siouxland Libraries are eliminating book fines!
Sioux Falls Business Named “Restaurant of the Year”
This iconic Sioux Falls restaurant is getting some prestigious recognition getting named the title 2022 “Restaurant of the Year”. If you've lived around Sioux Falls very long chances are you've eaten at Minerva's at 301 S Phillips Ave. downtown. As it says on Minerva's website... ”Making Memories Since...
A South Dakota Old Fashioned Christmas Worship Service Dec. 3rd
The Holiday Season is busy. There are presents to buy, invitations to be sent, gatherings to attend, family matters, and a whole lot more. It's go, go, go! But perhaps before everything kicks into high gear, you'd like something a little... old-fashioned. Well, make plans now to attend the 9th...
Brookings ‘Gifting for Good’ Gives You a Jump on Holiday Giving
Not only will you find truly creative and unique gifts during this event, but you'll be donating to five organizations that are an integral part of the Brookings community, which in turn, adds to South Dakota's thriving economy. "Gifting for Good" is going on in Brookings from November 17 through...
Try New Tasty Winter Treat At Sioux Falls Fast Food Joint
Let's be honest! Ice cream is great no matter if it's 100 degrees outside or a bone-chilling 20 degrees below zero. It's a sweet treat most individuals can't resist. One fast food chain just announced a new chilly treat that will definitely have your taste buds begging for more. Wendy's...
Welcome to the ‘Trailer Park Capital’ of South Dakota
Let's face it, the price of owning a home in South Dakota has skyrocketed in recent years. With that in mind, many families are making the move to mobile/manufactured homes. While there are plenty of spots to find mobile homes on the South Dakota map, only one city can claim the crown of 'Trailer Park Capital' of the Mount Rushmore State.
Comedian Costaki Economopoulos Coming Back to South Dakota
B1027 fans, here's your chance to see one of your favorite stand-up comedians in person. You hear him every Tuesday morning during the football season on B102.7 when he joins the Bob and Tom Show, cracking wise on what's going on in the NFL. Football fans tune in each week...
South Dakota High School State Volleyball Tournament Begins Thursday
The first rounds of the South Dakota High School State Volleyball Tournament begin Thursday, November 17 at the Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls with all three classes. Championship games will be held Saturday, November 18. Starting off the three-day tournament is Class AA:. 1st Round – Thursday, November...
SDSU Wins First Ever Outright MVFC Title, Awaits Bracket Release
Since joining the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2008, the South Dakota State Jackrabbit football program has had a ton of success. One small thing that was missing from that success was an outright conference title. This season, the program took that step forward, with plenty more goals ahead. For...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
Sioux Falls, SD
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0