ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 7

Marion Gibson
4d ago

He's trolling but he's not even playing. He didn't even contribute to the win which when you watch the game, wasn't a blow out, it was close and that missed face mask call definitely affected the game!

Reply
4
Margaret Sigler
5d ago

They got lucky ! EAGLES players DONT LET THIS LOST GAME KEEP U GUYS DOWN ! Lift them heads up and Flap your wings and Try again! You guys are still wimner s in my book ! Shake this off and Try again on the next team game ! You still have along way to go yet ,So you can still make up for 1 lost thats not bad at all! Lets keep your focus on the next team to play,Correct your mistakes and come out ready to play football like you been doing so far. Keep the Good Spirits going Jalen hurts and players . Shake it Off your shoulders and Lets try again. Team players and Coaches , LET'S GO EAGLES! FLAP THEM WINGS AND TRY AGAIN..FANS LOVE YOU STILL.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies

LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With The Eagles Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles have been busy this week, and Cowboys fans have taken notice. Philly has had issues with its defensive line depth, particularly at tackle with rookie Jordan Davis sidelined. To help alleviate the problem, the Eagles went out and added veteran free agents Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Syracuse.com

Lions have one request for Buffalo Bills as they prepare to host Browns at Ford Field

The Detroit Lions are loaning Ford Field to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. On Thursday the NFL announced that the Buffalo Bills’ game against the Cleveland Browns was being relocated to Detroit due to safety concerns in light of the ongoing weather emergency in Western New York. Orchard Park is set to get hit with three-plus feet of snow between today and Sunday. Considering the difficulties with clearing the stadium and having people travel safely to and from the game, it was decided to move the matchup to Ford Field.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Commanders Make Unfortunate Decision On Chase Young

Despite some optimism that he'd be able to return this weekend, it appears Commanders pass rusher Chase Young will not take the field in Week 11. The Washington organization designated him to return from the Physically Unable to Perform list on November 2, and his 21-day window to return closes on November 23.
WASHINGTON, DC
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Yardbarker

The Fletcher Cox era is coming to an end in Philadelphia

When looking back at the best Eagles players over the last decade, you would be hard-pressed to find someone who has been as impactful as Fletcher Cox. But all good things must come to an end and it appears the writing may well be on the wall for the 11-year veteran.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Montrezl Harrell gives his side of incident with Giannis Antetokounmpo

There are always two sides to every story, and Montrezl Harrell is giving his. The Philadelphia 76ers big man Harrell was involved in an odd incident with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after Friday’s game in Philly (which the 76ers won 110-102). Antetokounmpo was trying to get in extra work on his free throws when Harrell approached him and took away the ball that Antetokounmpo was using to shoot, refusing to give it back.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to awesome Cole Kmet catch

Cole Kmet just made everyone go crazy. The Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons met on Sunday in Atlanta for an NFC clash. The Bears, 3-7, have had some lowlights this season. Quarterback Justin Fields is at least no longer one of them. And the Bears had a further positive moment happen for them in their Read more... The post NFL world reacts to awesome Cole Kmet catch appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
170K+
Followers
22K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy