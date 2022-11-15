He's trolling but he's not even playing. He didn't even contribute to the win which when you watch the game, wasn't a blow out, it was close and that missed face mask call definitely affected the game!
They got lucky ! EAGLES players DONT LET THIS LOST GAME KEEP U GUYS DOWN ! Lift them heads up and Flap your wings and Try again! You guys are still wimner s in my book ! Shake this off and Try again on the next team game ! You still have along way to go yet ,So you can still make up for 1 lost thats not bad at all! Lets keep your focus on the next team to play,Correct your mistakes and come out ready to play football like you been doing so far. Keep the Good Spirits going Jalen hurts and players . Shake it Off your shoulders and Lets try again. Team players and Coaches , LET'S GO EAGLES! FLAP THEM WINGS AND TRY AGAIN..FANS LOVE YOU STILL.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-Year-Old Boy Makes Spine-Chilling Claim After Stranger Abandons Him at ChurchFatim HemrajPhiladelphia, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPhiladelphia, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Black Woman Opens New Chick-Fil-A in PhiladelphiaTruflix NetworkPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies
Cowboys Fans Are Not Happy With The Eagles Signing
Lions have one request for Buffalo Bills as they prepare to host Browns at Ford Field
Commanders Make Unfortunate Decision On Chase Young
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Who is Odell Beckham Jr.’s Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Lauren Wood
NFL Predictions Week 11: Eagles @ Colts, Cowboys @ Vikings, Chiefs @ Chargers
Commanders’ Terry McLaurin subtly trolled Eagles’ Nick Sirianni after upset win
After signing with Eagles, Ndamukong Suh reveals what keeps him playing
Jalen Ramsey wants Odell Beckham Jr. back but thinks he'll go to 1 of these 2 teams
Giannis Antetokounmpo does not feel apology is needed for ladder incident
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
The Fletcher Cox era is coming to an end in Philadelphia
Giannis Antetokounmpo pushes ladder down in viral video
Montrezl Harrell gives his side of incident with Giannis Antetokounmpo
Travis Kelce calls out Giants over Kadarius Toney trade
NFL world reacts to awesome Cole Kmet catch
Joe Buck reveals why he turned down notable request from ESPN
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 7