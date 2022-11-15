ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia basketball starts fast, outlasts Miami (OH)

By Jack Leo, DawgNation
 3 days ago
ATHENS – An explosive start gave Georgia the momentum it needed to improve to 2-0 at home.

UGA’s 10-0 run from the tipoff set the tone for a strong first half and built some much-needed margin for error for the second half.

The Bulldogs (2-1) outlasted a late resurgence from Miami (Ohio) (1-2) to win 77-70 at Stegeman Coliseum on Monday.

“Especially the first 10 to 12 minutes of the game, I thought we were playing pretty good basketball,” White said. “Adversity hit and we didn’t handle it really well.”

Georgia’s early momentum subsided in the second half, though, as it was outscored 42-39.

“I thought we played emotional,” Georgia coach Mike White said. “We just made some erratic offensive plays, some erratic defensive decisions. Even when we were playing really hard defensively, we had some communication miscues.”

