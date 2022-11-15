ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
myzeo.com

The Pros and Cons of Luxury Vinyl Flooring

The global vinyl flooring market is expected to grow at a 6.8% CAGR from $32.37 billion in 2021 to $51.45 billion in 2028. Thin and affordable, new luxury vinyl is straightforward to install. As a result, they’re an attractive and affordable option for homeowners. Luxury vinyl is surprisingly resilient....
Motorious

Huge Barn Find Stash Uncovered In Secret Location

Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.
Daily Mail

How a young family transformed a grungy garage into a lavish living space - and added $130k in value to their home

A family-of-five has revealed how they transformed their grungy old garage into a lavish living space, and added $130,000 in value to their property. Husband Rob, wife Sharon and their three young adult daughters had two garages on either side of their home filled with old junk when they enlisted the help of TV renovation queen Cherie Barber to give their property, in Kurnell, NSW, a facelift.
Tyla

Dad introduces 'no electricity at home' policy and only puts the heating on once a week

A dad has introduced a ‘no electricity at home’ policy, which sees his family having to strap on headlamps, to save cash amid the cost of living crisis. Chavdar Todorov, 53, from London, decided he and his family needed to cut back on their energy usage after seeing their bill more than double in price to £320 a month. You can see his plan in action here:
House Digest

How To Keep Your Lampshades Clean And Dust Free

Even the cleanest of people likely have places in their homes they might neglect or at least don't know they should be cleaning. One of those spots for many is lampshades. Whether it's a table, standing lamp, or ceiling light fixture, your lampshades need regular cleaning to prevent dust and dirt buildup.
Motorious

This 1953 Olds 88 Has Great Custom Touches and it is Selling This Weekend

Bring home this striking Olds with classic style. 1950s Oldsmobiles are some of the most desirable classic cars on the vintage collectors market because of their advanced performance and beautiful style. These cars follow very similar body styling cues to the famous Tri-Five Chevys we all know and love while at the same time offering far more luxury and comfort features. Who can forget the beautiful swooping lines, whitewall tires, and big V8 engines that these steel-bodied masterpieces were known for? Speed, luxury, and comfort were critical focal points for the creators of these cars, but we know you're not here just to read about the great car. If you happen to be one of the incredible enthusiasts who are willing to take on a piece of automotive history of your own, then this is going to be the perfect car for you.
LAKELAND, FL

