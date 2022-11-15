Rapides Parish Schools experienced significant growth this year. ABC 31 News Joel Massey spoke with the superintendent about what this means for area schools. “I think that some of the most exciting things is to see so many of our individual schools grow a letter grade, eleven schools growing their letter grade from whatever they were before and being an A in growth. And that just shows that the teachers the parents the students of Rapides Parish public school system are committing to the work that we are doing committing to growing each and every year.”

RAPIDES PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO