4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Calvary Lady Cavalier Volleyball Headed Back To State TournamentUnder The Radar NWLAAlexandria, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches banker receives Louisiana Young Banker Impact Award
The Louisiana Bankers Education Council is excited to present the recipients of the second annual Louisiana Young Banker Impact Award. This award honors Louisiana bankers who are 45 years old or younger for their contribution to their bank and/or the banking industry. “Congratulations to all the 2022 Louisiana Young Banker...
ktalnews.com
New restaurant in Natchitoches plans to hire 100 team members
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Job seekers in Natchitoches are in luck. A new restaurant coming to town is planning to hire 100 full and part-time employees. Chick-fil-A Natchitoches opened Thursday with big plans. As well as providing dozens of jobs, Chick-fil-A is surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the area with free Chick-fil-A for a year. The restaurant also plans to donate $25,000 to Feeding America in support of the greater central Louisiana area.
kalb.com
Avoyelles Hospital set to undergo $25 million expansion
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Hospital is undergoing renovations and expanding its services to better serve the residents in the parish. The Avoyelles Hospital opened in 1938 and serves close to 46,000 patients. However, since opening, the hospital has seen very little in the way of updates and...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Northwestern State Fall Commencement Dec. 14-15
Northwestern State University will hold Fall 2022 commencement exercises with four ceremonies over two days in December. Ceremonies will take place at 10 a.m. and. 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 and at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec 15, according to University Registrar Barbara Prescott. The ceremonies will take place in Prather Coliseum and will be streamed on the university’s website, www.nsula.edu.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
St. Mary’s Seniors Receive Honors For LHSAA All Academic Composite Team
Three senior student athletes from St. Mary’s Catholic School were selected as part of the 2022-23 Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) All-State Composite Team for winter sports. The LHSAA All-Academic Award Program recognizes the academic excellence of senior student athletes who have attained a 4.0 grade point average by placing them on the composite All-American Team.
klax-tv.com
Superintendent Touts Rapides Parish School Improvements
Rapides Parish Schools experienced significant growth this year. ABC 31 News Joel Massey spoke with the superintendent about what this means for area schools. “I think that some of the most exciting things is to see so many of our individual schools grow a letter grade, eleven schools growing their letter grade from whatever they were before and being an A in growth. And that just shows that the teachers the parents the students of Rapides Parish public school system are committing to the work that we are doing committing to growing each and every year.”
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Parish Schools Show Growth in School Performance Scores
The Louisiana Department of Education released individual school and system performance data on Nov. 16 for the 2021- 2022 school year. The Natchitoches Parish School district received a district performance score of 75.9 and categorizes the district as a “B” for the 2021-2022 school year. NPSB’s district performance score demonstrates tremendous growth compared to the last official LDOE scores from 2019.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU calendar for Nov. 20-26
Nov. 20 – Jan. 8 – Registration for spring semester via NSUConnect. Nov. 21 – 25 – University closed for Thanksgiving break. Nov. 26 – Women’s basketball vs. Arkansas Baptist, Prather Coliseum, 1 p.m. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
Federal agency: Two Valley health care agencies owed pay to employees
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S. Department of Labor recovered over $960,000 in back wages from two Rio Grande Valley health care agencies. “Too often, the U.S. Department of Labor finds employers like four Texas and Louisiana providers who fail to hold up their part of the bargain by not paying nearly 600 employees all […]
KPLC TV
What to expect from the Allen Parish Fair
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - “Stepping into the future but not forgetting our past” is the theme of the 2022 annual Allen Parish Fair. A good way to do that is by adding new traditions as well as following old ones. Remembering where it all began, the fair...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Parker Bankston: What is Natchitoches Inflatables?
Want to learn more about a local business? We sat down with Natchitoches Inflatables Owner Parker Bankston to talk about his passions, daily challenges, and a little bit about his operations. 1. What makes Natchitoches Inflatables different from other companies?. We are one of the only few inflatable businesses in...
Louisiana should remove incarcerated youth from Angola immediately, federal official says
A juvenile justice program administrator for the federal government told Louisiana officials Wednesday that incarcerated youth should be removed immediately from the campus of Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola. “Let me be clear on this point: Children do not belong in adult courts and certainly not in adult prisons and jails,” Liz Ryan, administrator of […] The post Louisiana should remove incarcerated youth from Angola immediately, federal official says appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Coffee with Corey: When helping others makes you happy
Thinking of how to sum up who De’Andrea Sanders is, words like compassionate, outgoing, and helpful are the first things to come to mind. Originally from East Feliciana, De’Andrea came to Natchitoches to attend Northwestern State University. From a big family, her mom was a teacher and her father was a law enforcement officer. Their house was known throughout the neighborhood as a safe spot where anyone could stop if they needed help.
evangelinetoday.com
Ville Platte Elementary names honor students from first nine weeks
Ville Platte Elementary School recently announced its honor students for the first nine weeks grading period as follows:. Superintendent’s List - Mariah Allison, Marquez Brown, Khem Elkins, Ja’Quaylon Frank-Vories, Dy’Tyriji Gallow, Ro’Miyah Hill, Raymond Johnson, Harmony Rubin, De’Vontae Smith, Can’ron Thomas, Gregory Thomas, Danae Webb and Kensley Williams.
kalb.com
March calling for justice for Derrick Kittling set for Thursday in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A march set for Thursday in Alexandria is calling for justice for Derrick Kittling, the man shot and killed by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy during a traffic stop earlier this month. The march is set to start at Alexandria City Hall at 3...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – November 15, 2022
Service: Friday, November 18 at 10 am at Blanchard – St. Denis Funeral Home in Natchitoches. Alexander Ryan Nobles Jr. Service: Wednesday November 30 at 1 pm at Blanchard St. Denis funeral home in Natchitoches. Margo Haase. January 21, 1952 – October 23, 2022. Service: Saturday, November 19...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
The late Ricky Issac Jr. to be honored as Exchange Bank and Trust Demon Great of the Game
The final Exchange Bank and Trust Demon Great of the Game for the 2022 Northwestern State football season left behind a legacy of service. A four-year letterman on the Demon defensive line, Ricky Issac Jr. was named the 2011 NSU Defensive Most Valuable Player after recording 63 tackles (31 solo) as a defensive end. He added 10 quarterback hurries, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble in a breakout season.
Can Telling A Joke Online Land You In Jail in Louisiana?
Remember the beginning of the pandemic when everyone was trying to figure out what was going on and trying to make peace with the lockdowns here in Louisiana? We saw some pretty funny stuff online because a lot of folks weren't working and they had nothing but time on their hands. It was stressful and a lot of people deal with stress using humor. Unfortunately, the Sheriff's Office in Rapides Parish didn't get the memo.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Units respond to abandoned house fire near Ashland
(Ashland)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #8 with mutual aid assistance from Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection Districts #2 and #9 responded to the scene of a structure fire on Nov. 16 around 12 pm in the 1200 block of La. Hwy 153 near Ashland according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Services for Melville Mayor Velma L. Dureseau Hendrix set for Friday
Hendrix, who was 84, died after an election day car crash. The funeral is set for Friday afternoon at Emma Zion Baptist Church.
