LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Cross Country Trails - Providence, Calvary, and Cedar Creek Win Across Louisiana and ArkansasUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches banker receives Louisiana Young Banker Impact Award
The Louisiana Bankers Education Council is excited to present the recipients of the second annual Louisiana Young Banker Impact Award. This award honors Louisiana bankers who are 45 years old or younger for their contribution to their bank and/or the banking industry. “Congratulations to all the 2022 Louisiana Young Banker...
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Natchitoches, La.
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces those who serve and protect in Natchitoches, La. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at...
ktalnews.com
New restaurant in Natchitoches plans to hire 100 team members
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Job seekers in Natchitoches are in luck. A new restaurant coming to town is planning to hire 100 full and part-time employees. Chick-fil-A Natchitoches opened Thursday with big plans. As well as providing dozens of jobs, Chick-fil-A is surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the area with free Chick-fil-A for a year. The restaurant also plans to donate $25,000 to Feeding America in support of the greater central Louisiana area.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU calendar for Nov. 20-26
Nov. 20 – Jan. 8 – Registration for spring semester via NSUConnect. Nov. 21 – 25 – University closed for Thanksgiving break. Nov. 26 – Women’s basketball vs. Arkansas Baptist, Prather Coliseum, 1 p.m. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
Natchitoches Times
Chick-fil-A opened at 6 a.m. today, Nov. 17, 2022
Chick-fil-a Natchitoches is open as of 6 a.m. today. The restaurant will be open for drive-thru, dine-in and carry-out service and is hiring 100 full and part-time team members in the community. In honor of Chick-fil-A Natchitoches’ opening, Chick-fil-A will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Coffee with Corey: When helping others makes you happy
Thinking of how to sum up who De’Andrea Sanders is, words like compassionate, outgoing, and helpful are the first things to come to mind. Originally from East Feliciana, De’Andrea came to Natchitoches to attend Northwestern State University. From a big family, her mom was a teacher and her father was a law enforcement officer. Their house was known throughout the neighborhood as a safe spot where anyone could stop if they needed help.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Lakeview GLAMM News
The GLAMM (Gator Ladies Are Making Moves) ladies at Lakeview High School had their second class on Nov. 14. For this class, a certified yoga instructor came and gave a free class to the young ladies. The group was able to learn various yoga poses, mindful deep breathing and relaxation techniques. She also spoke to them about the importance of being a member of this group and congratulated them for joining.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – November 15, 2022
Service: Friday, November 18 at 10 am at Blanchard – St. Denis Funeral Home in Natchitoches. Alexander Ryan Nobles Jr. Service: Wednesday November 30 at 1 pm at Blanchard St. Denis funeral home in Natchitoches. Margo Haase. January 21, 1952 – October 23, 2022. Service: Saturday, November 19...
Natchitoches Times
List of Natchitoches Treasures grows by six
Sen. Louie Bernard and Mayor Ronnie Williams Jr. recognized six distinguished community members as Natchitoches Treasures during a celebratory luncheon Nov. 4. The awards were established in 2008 to recognize residents of retirement age whose contributions to the community embody ideals of service, generosity, volunteerism and love for their community. This year’s inductees are Brad Ferguson, Victor Jones, Bobbye Lee, Chris Maggio, Warren Massia and Lisso Simmons, who join 78 prior recipients as luminaries among those who selflessly serve Natchitoches through their everyday actions.
cenlanow.com
Stretch of I-20 in Dixie Inn now Kim Cannon Memorial Interchange
DIXIE INN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The site of a tragic accident in Dixie Inn, La. now serves to honor a local woman’s legacy. Family and friends of Kim Cannon gathered at Interstate 20 near mile-marker 44 near Dixie Inn for a ceremony this morning. Cannon was only 35 years old when an 18-wheeler slammed into her vehicle and killed her in September 2020.
lightandchampion.com
The Sabine County prankster was the best
Times were slower in the early days of East Texas. Most small towns had a prankster who enjoyed pulling off a good joke on someone. One of the best was Drayton B. Speights from Hemphill who lived near the Palo Gaucho Creek. Drayton and my father-in-law were best of friends...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Units respond to abandoned house fire near Ashland
(Ashland)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #8 with mutual aid assistance from Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection Districts #2 and #9 responded to the scene of a structure fire on Nov. 16 around 12 pm in the 1200 block of La. Hwy 153 near Ashland according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU named recipient of HealthC.A.R.E. grant from The Rapides Foundation
Northwestern State University was one of five organizations to be awarded a grant from The Rapides Foundation to address shortages in the Central Louisiana healthcare workforce by developing an ongoing pool of K-12 students who are interested in pursuing healthcare careers and are academically prepared to succeed in postsecondary training programs.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
St. Mary’s Seniors Receive Honors For LHSAA All Academic Composite Team
Three senior student athletes from St. Mary’s Catholic School were selected as part of the 2022-23 Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) All-State Composite Team for winter sports. The LHSAA All-Academic Award Program recognizes the academic excellence of senior student athletes who have attained a 4.0 grade point average by placing them on the composite All-American Team.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police welcome three new officers
The Natchitoches Police Department has three new officers that graduated from the Alexandria Regional Police Academy on Nov. 17. The three new officers are Kelly Kowalsky, Alexis Nelson and Sean Michot. The new officers spent several grueling months at the Alexandria Regional Police Academy and will participate in the Natchitoches...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Northwestern State Fall Commencement Dec. 14-15
Northwestern State University will hold Fall 2022 commencement exercises with four ceremonies over two days in December. Ceremonies will take place at 10 a.m. and. 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 and at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec 15, according to University Registrar Barbara Prescott. The ceremonies will take place in Prather Coliseum and will be streamed on the university’s website, www.nsula.edu.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Goldonna News: November 16, 2022
The Christmas season is quickly becoming one of the Village’s busiest time of the year. The Christmas in the Park Pageant will be held Saturday November 19th at Goldonna Elementary School. The pageant begins at 9:00. They will have a queen in each division as well as a People’s Choice award.
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Almost four years ago at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish, two teenage boys died by suicide just 72 hours apart. While that detention center was cited for several violations of state regulations, Ware and its administrators didn’t face any penalties. The image...
Natchitoches Times
Natchitoches Christmas: Celebrating 96 Years of Holiday Tradition
The Christmas Festival tradition began in 1927 when employees of the City of Natchitoches’ utility department decided to give their customers a Christmas present. They erected an 8-foot star made of white lights and placed it downtown so everyone could see and enjoy the wonders, not only of the season, but also of electricity. Over the years, new lit displays were added. In 1936, local businessmen added fireworks for the community to enjoy. This was the start of something big – the beginning of one of the nation’s oldest and most spectacular community based Christmas celebrations – the Natchitoches Christmas Festival.
Natchitoches Times
Magnet Teachers of the Year
Stephonie French, principal of Natchitoches Magnet School, announced the elementary and junior high teachers of the year are, from left, Stephonie Sewell and Amelia Ferguson.
