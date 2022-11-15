Read full article on original website
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches banker receives Louisiana Young Banker Impact Award
The Louisiana Bankers Education Council is excited to present the recipients of the second annual Louisiana Young Banker Impact Award. This award honors Louisiana bankers who are 45 years old or younger for their contribution to their bank and/or the banking industry. “Congratulations to all the 2022 Louisiana Young Banker...
Lafayette seamstress removing hood from hoodies to comply with student uniform dress code
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Romalee Henry knows what it’s like to struggle
kalb.com
Central Louisiana districts show performance score increases in 2022 report
CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Education released its annual performance scores, showing increases for districts in Central Louisiana. This is the first official release since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on student learning and attendance. The scores released show that Louisiana’s statewide school performance score is the same as before the pandemic at 77.1 in both 2019 and 2022. Last year, a simulated score of 75.3 was generated for 2021.
KPLC TV
Louisiana sees recent rise in STD cases
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the amount of people getting sexually transmitted infections, or STI’s. However, experts worry about the increasing numbers seen here. “If you want to protect yourself, the fewer sexual...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Lakeview GLAMM News
The GLAMM (Gator Ladies Are Making Moves) ladies at Lakeview High School had their second class on Nov. 14. For this class, a certified yoga instructor came and gave a free class to the young ladies. The group was able to learn various yoga poses, mindful deep breathing and relaxation techniques. She also spoke to them about the importance of being a member of this group and congratulated them for joining.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Parker Bankston: What is Natchitoches Inflatables?
Want to learn more about a local business? We sat down with Natchitoches Inflatables Owner Parker Bankston to talk about his passions, daily challenges, and a little bit about his operations. 1. What makes Natchitoches Inflatables different from other companies?. We are one of the only few inflatable businesses in...
kalb.com
Avoyelles Hospital set to undergo $25 million expansion
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Hospital is undergoing renovations and expanding its services to better serve the residents in the parish. The Avoyelles Hospital opened in 1938 and serves close to 46,000 patients. However, since opening, the hospital has seen very little in the way of updates and...
kalb.com
March calling for justice for Derrick Kittling set for Thursday in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A march set for Thursday in Alexandria is calling for justice for Derrick Kittling, the man shot and killed by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy during a traffic stop earlier this month. The march is set to start at Alexandria City Hall at 3...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Chick-fil-A Opens for Business on November 17
Chick-fil-A Natchitoches will officially open for business on Thursday, Nov. 17. A ribbon cutting was held on Nov. 16. Leigh Ann Gilley, the local franchise Owner, is looking forward to welcoming and serving Natchitoches and the surrounding areas. The restaurant will be open for drive-thru, dine-in and carry-out service and...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU calendar for Nov. 20-26
Nov. 20 – Jan. 8 – Registration for spring semester via NSUConnect. Nov. 21 – 25 – University closed for Thanksgiving break. Nov. 26 – Women’s basketball vs. Arkansas Baptist, Prather Coliseum, 1 p.m. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Missing Elderly Lake Charles Man
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Missing Elderly Lake Charles Man. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 17, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is looking for Herman J. Gobert, 66, of Lake Charles, Louisiana who was reported missing in October. He was last...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – November 15, 2022
Service: Friday, November 18 at 10 am at Blanchard – St. Denis Funeral Home in Natchitoches. Alexander Ryan Nobles Jr. Service: Wednesday November 30 at 1 pm at Blanchard St. Denis funeral home in Natchitoches. Margo Haase. January 21, 1952 – October 23, 2022. Service: Saturday, November 19...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Northwestern State Fall Commencement Dec. 14-15
Northwestern State University will hold Fall 2022 commencement exercises with four ceremonies over two days in December. Ceremonies will take place at 10 a.m. and. 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 and at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec 15, according to University Registrar Barbara Prescott. The ceremonies will take place in Prather Coliseum and will be streamed on the university’s website, www.nsula.edu.
fox8live.com
When you think of a Louisiana swamp, this is not what comes to mind
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Anyone who has driven along I-10 between Lafayette and Baton Rouge has journeyed over Henderson Lake, soaking in a classic view of towering cypress trees in a Louisiana swamp. These days, parts of the Henderson Swamp look more like a desert. “We’re hiking in the middle...
KTBS
Federal official: Louisiana should remove incarcerated youth from Angola immediately
A federal official who oversees juvenile justice programs told Louisiana officials that incarcerated youth should be removed from Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola immediately. (Photo by Jarvis DeBerry) A juvenile justice program administrator for the federal government told Louisiana officials Wednesday that incarcerated youth should be removed immediately from the...
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Almost four years ago at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish, two teenage boys died by suicide just 72 hours apart. While that detention center was cited for several violations of state regulations, Ware and its administrators didn’t face any penalties. The image...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police welcome three new officers
The Natchitoches Police Department has three new officers that graduated from the Alexandria Regional Police Academy on Nov. 17. The three new officers are Kelly Kowalsky, Alexis Nelson and Sean Michot. The new officers spent several grueling months at the Alexandria Regional Police Academy and will participate in the Natchitoches...
Can Telling A Joke Online Land You In Jail in Louisiana?
Remember the beginning of the pandemic when everyone was trying to figure out what was going on and trying to make peace with the lockdowns here in Louisiana? We saw some pretty funny stuff online because a lot of folks weren't working and they had nothing but time on their hands. It was stressful and a lot of people deal with stress using humor. Unfortunately, the Sheriff's Office in Rapides Parish didn't get the memo.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
St. Mary’s Seniors Receive Honors For LHSAA All Academic Composite Team
Three senior student athletes from St. Mary’s Catholic School were selected as part of the 2022-23 Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) All-State Composite Team for winter sports. The LHSAA All-Academic Award Program recognizes the academic excellence of senior student athletes who have attained a 4.0 grade point average by placing them on the composite All-American Team.
Shooting possibly linked to fight outside Louisiana biker bar, detectives say
A possible altercation between motorcycle clubs in Moss Bluff leads to a shooting with one in the hospital.
