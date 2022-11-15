One Board Member Stepped Down in 2022, But Four Continue to Violate Term Limits at 2 Million Dollar Community Foundation

Read full article on original website
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Cross Country Trails - Providence, Calvary, and Cedar Creek Win Across Louisiana and ArkansasUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Natchitoches banker receives Louisiana Young Banker Impact Award
The Louisiana Bankers Education Council is excited to present the recipients of the second annual Louisiana Young Banker Impact Award. This award honors Louisiana bankers who are 45 years old or younger for their contribution to their bank and/or the banking industry. “Congratulations to all the 2022 Louisiana Young Banker...
New restaurant in Natchitoches plans to hire 100 team members
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Job seekers in Natchitoches are in luck. A new restaurant coming to town is planning to hire 100 full and part-time employees. Chick-fil-A Natchitoches opened Thursday with big plans. As well as providing dozens of jobs, Chick-fil-A is surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the area with free Chick-fil-A for a year. The restaurant also plans to donate $25,000 to Feeding America in support of the greater central Louisiana area.
School Board recognized educators
Natchitoches Parish School Superintendent Dr. Grant Eloi began Tuesday night’s School Board meeting, Nov. 15, by recognizing three of the best and brightest educators in the district. Alecia Hudlow, former band director at Natchitoches Central High School, is now running some of the feeder programs for the Natchitoches Parish...
Central Louisiana districts show performance score increases in 2022 report
CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Department of Education released its annual performance scores, showing increases for districts in Central Louisiana. This is the first official release since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on student learning and attendance. The scores released show that Louisiana’s statewide school performance score is the same as before the pandemic at 77.1 in both 2019 and 2022. Last year, a simulated score of 75.3 was generated for 2021.
Natchitoches Parish Schools Show Growth in School Performance Scores
The Louisiana Department of Education released individual school and system performance data on Nov. 16 for the 2021- 2022 school year. The Natchitoches Parish School district received a district performance score of 75.9 and categorizes the district as a “B” for the 2021-2022 school year. NPSB’s district performance score demonstrates tremendous growth compared to the last official LDOE scores from 2019.
St. Mary’s Seniors Receive Honors For LHSAA All Academic Composite Team
Three senior student athletes from St. Mary’s Catholic School were selected as part of the 2022-23 Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) All-State Composite Team for winter sports. The LHSAA All-Academic Award Program recognizes the academic excellence of senior student athletes who have attained a 4.0 grade point average by placing them on the composite All-American Team.
David Raines Health Center opens inside Keithville schools
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Students in Keithville have access to on-campus healthcare with the help of a community partner. The David Raines Community Health Center celebrated the grand opening of new locations inside Keithville Elementary and Middle School Wednesday. The school-based health center offers primary care for students...
Northwestern State Fall Commencement Dec. 14-15
Northwestern State University will hold Fall 2022 commencement exercises with four ceremonies over two days in December. Ceremonies will take place at 10 a.m. and. 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 and at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec 15, according to University Registrar Barbara Prescott. The ceremonies will take place in Prather Coliseum and will be streamed on the university’s website, www.nsula.edu.
Natchitoches Chick-fil-A Opens for Business on November 17
Chick-fil-A Natchitoches will officially open for business on Thursday, Nov. 17. A ribbon cutting was held on Nov. 16. Leigh Ann Gilley, the local franchise Owner, is looking forward to welcoming and serving Natchitoches and the surrounding areas. The restaurant will be open for drive-thru, dine-in and carry-out service and...
Parker Bankston: What is Natchitoches Inflatables?
Want to learn more about a local business? We sat down with Natchitoches Inflatables Owner Parker Bankston to talk about his passions, daily challenges, and a little bit about his operations. 1. What makes Natchitoches Inflatables different from other companies?. We are one of the only few inflatable businesses in...
Lakeview GLAMM News
The GLAMM (Gator Ladies Are Making Moves) ladies at Lakeview High School had their second class on Nov. 14. For this class, a certified yoga instructor came and gave a free class to the young ladies. The group was able to learn various yoga poses, mindful deep breathing and relaxation techniques. She also spoke to them about the importance of being a member of this group and congratulated them for joining.
Notice of Death – November 15, 2022
Service: Friday, November 18 at 10 am at Blanchard – St. Denis Funeral Home in Natchitoches. Alexander Ryan Nobles Jr. Service: Wednesday November 30 at 1 pm at Blanchard St. Denis funeral home in Natchitoches. Margo Haase. January 21, 1952 – October 23, 2022. Service: Saturday, November 19...
Plaintiff speaks out on lawsuit against APD officers, City for “unconstitutional” traffic stop
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of the plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit filed after an “unconstitutional” traffic stop and roadside interrogation in Alexandria has spoken out about the 20-minute-long interaction, saying he wants to bring awareness to situations like the one he found himself in with officers of the Alexandria Police Department.
March calling for justice for Derrick Kittling set for Thursday in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A march set for Thursday in Alexandria is calling for justice for Derrick Kittling, the man shot and killed by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy during a traffic stop earlier this month. The march is set to start at Alexandria City Hall at 3...
NSU calendar for Nov. 20-26
Nov. 20 – Jan. 8 – Registration for spring semester via NSUConnect. Nov. 21 – 25 – University closed for Thanksgiving break. Nov. 26 – Women’s basketball vs. Arkansas Baptist, Prather Coliseum, 1 p.m. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
Veteran owned business opens in Haughton
The Bossier Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting event for Stacy Berry Real Estate in Haughton on Friday November 11, 2022. Stacy Berry Real Estate is a Veteran owned business, but that’s not all. Everybody in the company’s office is either a military child or the spouse of active duty military personnel.
Natchitoches Police welcome three new officers
The Natchitoches Police Department has three new officers that graduated from the Alexandria Regional Police Academy on Nov. 17. The three new officers are Kelly Kowalsky, Alexis Nelson and Sean Michot. The new officers spent several grueling months at the Alexandria Regional Police Academy and will participate in the Natchitoches...
Goldonna News: November 16, 2022
The Christmas season is quickly becoming one of the Village’s busiest time of the year. The Christmas in the Park Pageant will be held Saturday November 19th at Goldonna Elementary School. The pageant begins at 9:00. They will have a queen in each division as well as a People’s Choice award.
Units respond to abandoned house fire near Ashland
(Ashland)-Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #8 with mutual aid assistance from Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection Districts #2 and #9 responded to the scene of a structure fire on Nov. 16 around 12 pm in the 1200 block of La. Hwy 153 near Ashland according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Can Telling A Joke Online Land You In Jail in Louisiana?
Remember the beginning of the pandemic when everyone was trying to figure out what was going on and trying to make peace with the lockdowns here in Louisiana? We saw some pretty funny stuff online because a lot of folks weren't working and they had nothing but time on their hands. It was stressful and a lot of people deal with stress using humor. Unfortunately, the Sheriff's Office in Rapides Parish didn't get the memo.
