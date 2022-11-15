One Board Member Stepped Down in 2022, But Four Continue to Violate Term Limits at 2 Million Dollar Community Foundation

The GLAMM (Gator Ladies Are Making Moves) ladies at Lakeview High School had their second class on Nov. 14. For this class, a certified yoga instructor came and gave a free class to the young ladies. The group was able to learn various yoga poses, mindful deep breathing and relaxation techniques. She also spoke to them about the importance of being a member of this group and congratulated them for joining.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO