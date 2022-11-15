Read full article on original website
Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes, Fast Sweet Potatoes & Sides, Simple Roast Turkey, Cranberry Tarts
We've tweaked some recipes to make Thanksgiving easier for you. In an effort to make Thanksgiving easier this year (yes, the eternal quest), I decided to mess with a couple recipes, make them more user-friendly, and pass them on to you. First off, the mashed potatoes. Ever since I learned to make glorious smashed potatoes to order at Al Forno restaurant many years ago, I have been stuck on the idea of serving freshly mashed potatoes.
Perfectly Creamy Potato Soup
Every potato soup recipe has its own personality. What goes into your soup pot can be lush and showy (enriched with bacon grease and clam juice, perhaps) or lean and minimal (garlic and eggs, anyone?). It can be thick, thin, creamy, stewy, chunky, cheesy. What it cannot be is boring. Made with a high onion-to-potato ratio, this chop-and-drop recipe is light, tastes intensely of potato, and has just enough dairy to feel opulent but not oppressive. We’re talking one of those easy recipes with barely any prep time and a total time of under an hour! It’s the bowl of soup you’ll want on repeat all winter long.
Merry Chicken Meatballs
Sweet and tangy cranberry sauce cooks around homemade chicken meatballs for a delicious party dish! Serve this recipe straight out of a cast-iron skillet for that handcrafted Holiday effect. A few toothpicks offered on the side makes it easy for guests to serve themselves. Serves: 24.
Perfect Roast Turkey
This perfect roast turkey recipe from Martha Stewart is brined, stuffed with chestnut stuffing, roasted to perfection, and smothered in gravy.
Death By Chocolate poke cake, a chocolate lover's dream
This Death by Chocolate poke cake is so rich and filled with chocolate goodness, it is truly to die for. If you are a chocolate lover like me, you will enjoy this recipe from Love Bakes Good Cake because it is absolute perfection. You check out more details about this Chocolate Poke Cake at: https://www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/death-by-chocolate-poke-cake/
Creamy coleslaw
Purple cabbage (red cabbage) is the boss in my homemade creamy coleslaw, the purplish red color contrasting alongside the vivid orange carrots and pale green cabbage tends to create a beautiful pop of additional color, while adding even more flavor and texture to the slaw. Paired with the tantalizing zip of the creamy dressing, it's a win, win for coleslaw lovers everywhere!
We cooked turkey three ways just in time for Thanksgiving
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. At the first-ever Reviewed Friendsgiving celebration, we gathered more than 20 staffers and cooked three turkeys three different ways to find out which was the favored preparation. Smoked turkey, deep fried turkey, or roasted, spatchcock turkey—which is the best way to cook a turkey?
Which Potato Is Best For Baked Potatoes?
A classic baked potato may be one of the world’s most perfect side dishes: easy, affordable, hearty, and versatile. Add the works—like butter, chives, sour cream, bacon bits, or other favorite toppings—and you can make a full meal of a baked potato all on its own. Here’s...
Amazing Thanksgiving Side Dishes Worth a Spot at The Holiday Table [Food & Drink]
Thanksgiving is approaching and with the holiday comes plenty of foods. The holiday feast is never complete without a large variety of side dishes. Here are five of my favorites.
Ina Garten’s Cinnamon-Spiced Shortbread
It's sweet, buttery and made with just ten ingredients. Ina Garten may be the queen of roast chicken, but...
Why Cream Cheese Is the Secret to Crisp and Flaky Pie Crust
Ask any seasoned baker what their go-to pie crust method is, and chances are you’ll receive a bevy of differing answers, each accompanied with a detailed explanation of why their technique—be it an all-butter, lard, or shortening crust—is the best one. They might even reveal some of the tricks they employ in order to achieve a tender but sturdy dough, like adding a touch of vodka or apple cider vinegar.
Ina Garten Is Sharing a Dessert Recipe Each Day for Thanksgiving—Including This Pie That's "Actually Better" with a Store-Bought Crust
Savory dishes tend to have the starring role on the Thanksgiving menu, but that doesn't mean a dessert can't sneak in and steal the spotlight. That's especially true if you choose a dessert recipe that looks as delicious as it tastes—and there's only one person to call for an easy dessert that will make your guests stop in their tracks: Ina Garten.
A holiday heart healthy recipe: Apple Cranberry Casserole that you will love
f you love the holiday season as much as I do, then you are in for a treat! This holiday sweet side dish recipe is not only good for your heart, but it’s yummy to your taste buds! We are rapidly approaching that wonderful time of year that brings family and friends together. This means the delicious smell of apple, cinnamon and pumpkin filling the air in the house and warming the heart! I don’t know about you, but I just love the scent of cinnamon, pumpkin, and apples! This is why I wanted to share this perfect seasonal recipe: Apple Cranberry Casserole. This apple cranberry treat will have your family grinning from ear to ear.
Perfect Prime Rib
With the holidays here, most of us turn our thoughts to turkey. But this is also a season well suited for Prime Rib. Tender and buttery slices of prime rib are a welcome change from the traditional poultry and ham most often served this time of year.
Ina Garten Offers Her Tips For A Stress-Free Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving dinners can be difficult for the host due to planning, shopping, cooking, preparing and serving a big meal, but culinary expert Ina Garten has some tips for reducing stress and making a seamless dinner for guests. Here are her recommendations:. Start your meal planning with a pen – she...
Chocolate Cheesecake Bars
Chocolate Cheesecake bars are great for a snack or for dessertphoto by Taste of Home Website. In today's busy world, sometimes there isn’t enough time to create a dessert like cheesecake. There are quality alternatives though that still give amazing flavor.
No Bake Chocolate Mousse Pie, A Quick Dessert Idea
This will be the easiest dessert you ever make. With only 4 ingredients you can have a creamy, chocolatey mousse pie with less than a 15 minute prep time. This is how I have made chocolate mousse since I was a teen.
