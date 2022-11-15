Read full article on original website
Natchitoches Times
INMATE IN NATCHITOCHES PARISH DETENTION CENTER DIES FOLLOWING SUDDEN MEDICAL EVENT
According to Sheriff Stuart Wright, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating the sudden death of an offender at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. Offender Mr. Carlos Thomas, 45, was transported Nov. 10 to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaints of severe back pain.
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Almost four years ago at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish, two teenage boys died by suicide just 72 hours apart. While that detention center was cited for several violations of state regulations, Ware and its administrators didn’t face any penalties. The image...
KTBS
Shooting in Converse under investigation
CONVERSE, La. - Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports a 66-year-old Converse man was shot while hunting Wednesday. Mitchell said Wendell George was shot at three times by what he thought was a shotgun while hunting on his property. The rounds did not penetrate George’s skin, and he did not require medical attention.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches man arrested following domestic assault investigation, narcotics and weapon seized
A domestic assault investigation has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches man on several charges including the seizure of a firearm and narcotics according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday evening Nov. 15, shortly after 6 pm, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were following up on a...
ktalnews.com
Natchitoches mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges. Police say they first arrested the 12-year-old boy on November 4 when they responded to a burglary on the 100 block of Chinquapin Pl. After a brief foot chase, they placed him in custody and charged with simple burglary. They brought him back to the police department, where officers attempted to contact his mother.
KTBS
Sheriff: Sabine inmate caught with drugs
MANY, La. -- An inmate in the Sabine Parish Detention Center faces more charges after deputies say he was caught with methamphetamine in a cup. Austin Ray Cooley, 29, of Leesville was assigned to the litter crew at SPDC, and during a search of inmates upon returning to the jail deputies found approximately 1 ounce of meth in a cup Cooley was carrying.
KSLA
Sabine Parish man shot three times while hunting on own property
SABINE PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Sabine Parish man was shot while hunting on his property Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 12:30 p.m., authorities say. Wendell Wayne George, 66, of Converse, said he was shot at three times by what he thought was a shotgun, said Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell.
Natchitoches Times
Juvenile arrested for theft of City vehicle
On Nov. 12 around 9:24 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to 500 North Street (J.W. Thomas Apartments) in reference to a vehicle crash. Several witnesses said the driver who caused the crash fled the area. Officers determined that a truck involved in the crash had been stolen from the MLK Recreation Center the previous day, along with another city vehicle that was also located near the J.W. Thomas Apartments.
kalb.com
RADE: Oklahoma man arrested in 90-pound marijuana seizure on I-49
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A 73-year-old man from Oklahoma was arrested for possessing 90 pounds of marijuana, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said on Nov. 15, Thomas Huynh was pulled over for a traffic stop on I-49 near Airbase Road by a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit, which is a part of RPSO’s Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit.
kalb.com
2 people shot while making drug deal in Ball Elementary parking lot
BALL, La. (KALB) - Two people were shot while attempting to conduct a drug deal in the parking lot of Ball Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Ball Police Department said around 1:26 p.m., they responded to Ball Elementary School in reference to a person there with a gunshot wound. Officers arrived within minutes and made contact with the RPSO School Resource Officer, who had custody of a white male with a gunshot wound in his arm. The SRO said the male came up to the school with a gunshot wound and was found to be armed. The SRO took him into custody and recovered a firearm.
kalb.com
Plaintiff speaks out on lawsuit against APD officers, City for “unconstitutional” traffic stop
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of the plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit filed after an “unconstitutional” traffic stop and roadside interrogation in Alexandria has spoken out about the 20-minute-long interaction, saying he wants to bring awareness to situations like the one he found himself in with officers of the Alexandria Police Department.
Louisiana inmate jumps off parking garage in an attempt to escape
An inmate in Louisiana attempted to escape by jumping off the thrid-floor of a parking garage.
SHERIFF: Joaquin man arrested in connection to homicide
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham announced the arrest of Ethan Myers, 26 of Joaquin, in relation to an ongoing homicide investigation. Around 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, officials said they found the body of Sarah Hopson, 36 of Joaquin, while they were making a welfare check on County Road […]
Louisiana Parent Arrested After Allegedly Hitting a School Teacher with His Vehicle
Louisiana Parent Arrested After Allegedly Hitting a School Teacher with His Vehicle. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported that deputies arrested a parent in Keithville, Louisiana after he allegedly hit a school employee with his car on Friday, November 11, 2022. Deputies were summoned to...
kalb.com
Gym employee pleads guilty to obscenity for putting cameras in bathroom
kalb.com
Suspect arrested for murder, attempted murder following shooting on Enterprise Road
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested for second degree murder and attempted murder, following a shooting that happened Sunday, November 13. News Channel 5 learned that this was a domestic incident. According to the Alexandria Police Department, multiple gunshots were fired at an apartment complex in...
KLTV
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
ktalnews.com
NPSO: Speeding driver arrested after tossing AR-15 out window
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man is in jail after deputies say he threw an AR-15 from his car while stopping him for speeding. Officials say Khalil B. Wadood, of Natchitoches, was driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit Sunday afternoon in a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro. Deputies clocked him at 98 mph in a 75 mph zone while patrolling I-49 south of Natchitoches.
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Natchitoches, La.
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces those who serve and protect in Natchitoches, La. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at...
lightandchampion.com
The Sabine County prankster was the best
Times were slower in the early days of East Texas. Most small towns had a prankster who enjoyed pulling off a good joke on someone. One of the best was Drayton B. Speights from Hemphill who lived near the Palo Gaucho Creek. Drayton and my father-in-law were best of friends...
