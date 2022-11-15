ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches Parish, LA

Shooting in Converse under investigation

CONVERSE, La. - Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reports a 66-year-old Converse man was shot while hunting Wednesday. Mitchell said Wendell George was shot at three times by what he thought was a shotgun while hunting on his property. The rounds did not penetrate George’s skin, and he did not require medical attention.
Natchitoches mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges. Police say they first arrested the 12-year-old boy on November 4 when they responded to a burglary on the 100 block of Chinquapin Pl. After a brief foot chase, they placed him in custody and charged with simple burglary. They brought him back to the police department, where officers attempted to contact his mother.
Sheriff: Sabine inmate caught with drugs

MANY, La. -- An inmate in the Sabine Parish Detention Center faces more charges after deputies say he was caught with methamphetamine in a cup. Austin Ray Cooley, 29, of Leesville was assigned to the litter crew at SPDC, and during a search of inmates upon returning to the jail deputies found approximately 1 ounce of meth in a cup Cooley was carrying.
Juvenile arrested for theft of City vehicle

On Nov. 12 around 9:24 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department responded to 500 North Street (J.W. Thomas Apartments) in reference to a vehicle crash. Several witnesses said the driver who caused the crash fled the area. Officers determined that a truck involved in the crash had been stolen from the MLK Recreation Center the previous day, along with another city vehicle that was also located near the J.W. Thomas Apartments.
RADE: Oklahoma man arrested in 90-pound marijuana seizure on I-49

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A 73-year-old man from Oklahoma was arrested for possessing 90 pounds of marijuana, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said on Nov. 15, Thomas Huynh was pulled over for a traffic stop on I-49 near Airbase Road by a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit, which is a part of RPSO’s Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit.
2 people shot while making drug deal in Ball Elementary parking lot

BALL, La. (KALB) - Two people were shot while attempting to conduct a drug deal in the parking lot of Ball Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The Ball Police Department said around 1:26 p.m., they responded to Ball Elementary School in reference to a person there with a gunshot wound. Officers arrived within minutes and made contact with the RPSO School Resource Officer, who had custody of a white male with a gunshot wound in his arm. The SRO said the male came up to the school with a gunshot wound and was found to be armed. The SRO took him into custody and recovered a firearm.
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’

The Hughes Spring community continues to recover after a tornado ripped through the city two weeks ago. City of Jacksonville moves forward with converting golf course clubhouse into new civic center. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Jacksonville residents voted in support of adding an additional two percent Venue Tax to...
NPSO: Speeding driver arrested after tossing AR-15 out window

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches man is in jail after deputies say he threw an AR-15 from his car while stopping him for speeding. Officials say Khalil B. Wadood, of Natchitoches, was driving more than 20 mph over the speed limit Sunday afternoon in a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro. Deputies clocked him at 98 mph in a 75 mph zone while patrolling I-49 south of Natchitoches.
Behind the Badge: Natchitoches, La.

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces those who serve and protect in Natchitoches, La. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at...
The Sabine County prankster was the best

Times were slower in the early days of East Texas. Most small towns had a prankster who enjoyed pulling off a good joke on someone. One of the best was Drayton B. Speights from Hemphill who lived near the Palo Gaucho Creek. Drayton and my father-in-law were best of friends...
