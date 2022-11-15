The LSU AgCenter in Natchitoches will host a Master Gardener Class starting in February. The class will meet on Tuesdays starting Feb. 21. The cost is $150 which covers all class materials. For more information or to get registration papers, contact Randall Mallette, county agent, at 357-2224. Registration is due to the AgCenter office by Jan. 20. This class is great for any level of gardener, including topics ranging from fruits and vegetables to soils, weeds and bugs taught by agents and specialists from across the state. After completing the class, students are invited to join the local Master Gardener Association.

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO