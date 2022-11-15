Read full article on original website
LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Cross Country Trails - Providence, Calvary, and Cedar Creek Win Across Louisiana and ArkansasUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Northwestern State Fall Commencement Dec. 14-15
Northwestern State University will hold Fall 2022 commencement exercises with four ceremonies over two days in December. Ceremonies will take place at 10 a.m. and. 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 and at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec 15, according to University Registrar Barbara Prescott. The ceremonies will take place in Prather Coliseum and will be streamed on the university’s website, www.nsula.edu.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches banker receives Louisiana Young Banker Impact Award
The Louisiana Bankers Education Council is excited to present the recipients of the second annual Louisiana Young Banker Impact Award. This award honors Louisiana bankers who are 45 years old or younger for their contribution to their bank and/or the banking industry. “Congratulations to all the 2022 Louisiana Young Banker...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU named recipient of HealthC.A.R.E. grant from The Rapides Foundation
Northwestern State University was one of five organizations to be awarded a grant from The Rapides Foundation to address shortages in the Central Louisiana healthcare workforce by developing an ongoing pool of K-12 students who are interested in pursuing healthcare careers and are academically prepared to succeed in postsecondary training programs.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
St. Mary’s Seniors Receive Honors For LHSAA All Academic Composite Team
Three senior student athletes from St. Mary’s Catholic School were selected as part of the 2022-23 Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) All-State Composite Team for winter sports. The LHSAA All-Academic Award Program recognizes the academic excellence of senior student athletes who have attained a 4.0 grade point average by placing them on the composite All-American Team.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
NSU calendar for Nov. 20-26
Nov. 20 – Jan. 8 – Registration for spring semester via NSUConnect. Nov. 21 – 25 – University closed for Thanksgiving break. Nov. 26 – Women’s basketball vs. Arkansas Baptist, Prather Coliseum, 1 p.m. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
The late Ricky Issac Jr. to be honored as Exchange Bank and Trust Demon Great of the Game
The final Exchange Bank and Trust Demon Great of the Game for the 2022 Northwestern State football season left behind a legacy of service. A four-year letterman on the Demon defensive line, Ricky Issac Jr. was named the 2011 NSU Defensive Most Valuable Player after recording 63 tackles (31 solo) as a defensive end. He added 10 quarterback hurries, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble in a breakout season.
ktalnews.com
New restaurant in Natchitoches plans to hire 100 team members
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Job seekers in Natchitoches are in luck. A new restaurant coming to town is planning to hire 100 full and part-time employees. Chick-fil-A Natchitoches opened Thursday with big plans. As well as providing dozens of jobs, Chick-fil-A is surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the area with free Chick-fil-A for a year. The restaurant also plans to donate $25,000 to Feeding America in support of the greater central Louisiana area.
livingnewdeal.org
Neesom Natatorium (former) – Natchitoches LA
Project type: Swimming Pools, Colleges and Universities, Education and Health. Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Works Progress Administration built a swimming center for Northwestern State University. Northwestern State University closed the Nesom Natatorium in May of 2012. Source notes. We welcome contributions of additional information on any New Deal...
Natchitoches Times
Magnet Teachers of the Year
Stephonie French, principal of Natchitoches Magnet School, announced the elementary and junior high teachers of the year are, from left, Stephonie Sewell and Amelia Ferguson.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
The journey takes you where it takes you: Longino eyes’ fairytale’ ending to NSU career
In a place he never thought he’d spend more than a minimum amount of time, Isaiah Longino has seen – and grown – so much. A sixth-year senior defensive lineman, Longino could write a “fairytale” ending to his longer-than-expected Northwestern State football career Saturday when the Demons (4-6, 4-1 Southland Conference) face No. 5/7 UIW (9-1, 4-1) at 1 p.m. in Turpin Stadium.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Chick-fil-A Opens for Business on November 17
Chick-fil-A Natchitoches will officially open for business on Thursday, Nov. 17. A ribbon cutting was held on Nov. 16. Leigh Ann Gilley, the local franchise Owner, is looking forward to welcoming and serving Natchitoches and the surrounding areas. The restaurant will be open for drive-thru, dine-in and carry-out service and...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Coffee with Corey: When helping others makes you happy
Thinking of how to sum up who De’Andrea Sanders is, words like compassionate, outgoing, and helpful are the first things to come to mind. Originally from East Feliciana, De’Andrea came to Natchitoches to attend Northwestern State University. From a big family, her mom was a teacher and her father was a law enforcement officer. Their house was known throughout the neighborhood as a safe spot where anyone could stop if they needed help.
Shreveport, November 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Upcoming Master Gardener Class Starts in February
The LSU AgCenter in Natchitoches will host a Master Gardener Class starting in February. The class will meet on Tuesdays starting Feb. 21. The cost is $150 which covers all class materials. For more information or to get registration papers, contact Randall Mallette, county agent, at 357-2224. Registration is due to the AgCenter office by Jan. 20. This class is great for any level of gardener, including topics ranging from fruits and vegetables to soils, weeds and bugs taught by agents and specialists from across the state. After completing the class, students are invited to join the local Master Gardener Association.
Natchitoches Times
Chick-fil-A opened at 6 a.m. today, Nov. 17, 2022
Chick-fil-a Natchitoches is open as of 6 a.m. today. The restaurant will be open for drive-thru, dine-in and carry-out service and is hiring 100 full and part-time team members in the community. In honor of Chick-fil-A Natchitoches’ opening, Chick-fil-A will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
St. Mary’s starts playoff run with pumped Hanson squad
NATCHITOCHES – Tigers versus Tigers. Eleven on eleven. As No. 5 seed St. Mary’s (8-1) studies their second-round playoff opponent No. 12 Hanson Memorial (9-2), the homestanding Tigers would certainly view major similarities. The Friday kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at NSU’s Turpin Stadium with admission being...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Lady Demons sign local scoring guard
For the third time in the past three years Northwestern State women’s basketball is bringing one of the top players from Shreveport/Bossier to Natchitoches. Head coach Anna Nimz announced the addition of Jermesha Friersonon Monday, a 5-foot-7 scoring guard from Southwood and the number four ranked player in Louisiana according to LGR Basketball.
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Almost four years ago at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish, two teenage boys died by suicide just 72 hours apart. While that detention center was cited for several violations of state regulations, Ware and its administrators didn’t face any penalties. The image...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police welcome three new officers
The Natchitoches Police Department has three new officers that graduated from the Alexandria Regional Police Academy on Nov. 17. The three new officers are Kelly Kowalsky, Alexis Nelson and Sean Michot. The new officers spent several grueling months at the Alexandria Regional Police Academy and will participate in the Natchitoches...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Notice of Death – November 15, 2022
Service: Friday, November 18 at 10 am at Blanchard – St. Denis Funeral Home in Natchitoches. Alexander Ryan Nobles Jr. Service: Wednesday November 30 at 1 pm at Blanchard St. Denis funeral home in Natchitoches. Margo Haase. January 21, 1952 – October 23, 2022. Service: Saturday, November 19...
