Northwestern State returns home on Thursday looking to build on the positive steps it took from the trip to Oklahoma State. “I thought defensively the girls did a good job and we were able to mix up but they (Oklahoma State) just shot the lights out,” head coach Anna Nimz said. “It wasn’t a lack of effort on our end, we had hand in the face, fully contested shots but when a team is shooting that way it’s hard to stop.”

NATCHITOCHES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO