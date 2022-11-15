Read full article on original website
Lady Demons host Southern
Northwestern State returns home on Thursday looking to build on the positive steps it took from the trip to Oklahoma State. “I thought defensively the girls did a good job and we were able to mix up but they (Oklahoma State) just shot the lights out,” head coach Anna Nimz said. “It wasn’t a lack of effort on our end, we had hand in the face, fully contested shots but when a team is shooting that way it’s hard to stop.”
The journey takes you where it takes you: Longino eyes’ fairytale’ ending to NSU career
In a place he never thought he’d spend more than a minimum amount of time, Isaiah Longino has seen – and grown – so much. A sixth-year senior defensive lineman, Longino could write a “fairytale” ending to his longer-than-expected Northwestern State football career Saturday when the Demons (4-6, 4-1 Southland Conference) face No. 5/7 UIW (9-1, 4-1) at 1 p.m. in Turpin Stadium.
The late Ricky Issac Jr. to be honored as Exchange Bank and Trust Demon Great of the Game
The final Exchange Bank and Trust Demon Great of the Game for the 2022 Northwestern State football season left behind a legacy of service. A four-year letterman on the Demon defensive line, Ricky Issac Jr. was named the 2011 NSU Defensive Most Valuable Player after recording 63 tackles (31 solo) as a defensive end. He added 10 quarterback hurries, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble in a breakout season.
Several from Aledo sign to play in college
A total of 14 athletes from Aledo recently signed letters-of-intent to play their respective sports at the next level, including five from baseball, four from volleyball, two from softball, two from girls soccer, and one from boys soccer. Baseball signees include Andrew Cambre, Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana; Bosten and...
Paul Finebaum puts TCU on upset alert at Baylor after College Football Playoff rankings for Week 12
The TCU Horned Frogs stayed at No. 4 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. However, despite the team being undefeated, an upset is brewing, according to Paul Finebaum. TCU is 10-0 but heads down to Baylor for a Big 12 matchup with the Bears. That will be the first loss, according to Finebaum, essentially knocking TCU out of the playoff.
Former NSU star Ferguson drafted by XFL’s D.C. Defenders
One of Northwestern State’s most productive players is headed back to the XFL. Wide receiver Jazz Ferguson, who holds NSU single-season records for yardage and touchdown receptions, was selected by the D.C. Defenders in the fourth round of the offensive skill portion of the leaguewide draft Wednesday. It will...
Lady Demons sign local scoring guard
For the third time in the past three years Northwestern State women’s basketball is bringing one of the top players from Shreveport/Bossier to Natchitoches. Head coach Anna Nimz announced the addition of Jermesha Friersonon Monday, a 5-foot-7 scoring guard from Southwood and the number four ranked player in Louisiana according to LGR Basketball.
St. Mary’s starts playoff run with pumped Hanson squad
NATCHITOCHES – Tigers versus Tigers. Eleven on eleven. As No. 5 seed St. Mary’s (8-1) studies their second-round playoff opponent No. 12 Hanson Memorial (9-2), the homestanding Tigers would certainly view major similarities. The Friday kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at NSU’s Turpin Stadium with admission being...
NSU calendar for Nov. 20-26
Nov. 20 – Jan. 8 – Registration for spring semester via NSUConnect. Nov. 21 – 25 – University closed for Thanksgiving break. Nov. 26 – Women’s basketball vs. Arkansas Baptist, Prather Coliseum, 1 p.m. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
Texas Construction University: TCU to break ground starting late January
Faculty and students should be prepared for construction when they return to campus after winter break. Construction of two new residence halls for first-year students and a dining hall are expected to start in January. The construction is expected to affect traffic patterns and pedestrian access to campus, said Kathy...
Northwestern State Fall Commencement Dec. 14-15
Northwestern State University will hold Fall 2022 commencement exercises with four ceremonies over two days in December. Ceremonies will take place at 10 a.m. and. 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 and at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec 15, according to University Registrar Barbara Prescott. The ceremonies will take place in Prather Coliseum and will be streamed on the university’s website, www.nsula.edu.
Winning like TCU: $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Fort Worth
As you very well know the Horned Frogs of Texas Christian University just keep on winning and that seems to be the theme in the city of Fort Worth, just keep winning.
Proposal to lower graduation requirements goes to Faculty Senate for review
The Faculty Senate Executive Committee plan to discuss a proposal that would reduce the minimum number of hours required for graduation during their monthly meeting with the Provost on Thursday. The measure was discussed at the Undergraduate Council meeting last Friday, but after debating the changes, the council opted to...
Dallas barber who inspired hundreds honored with Texas historical marker
DALLAS - A Texas historical marker was placed outside of Fair Park on Monday for Johnny Graham, founder of Graham's Barber Shops and Graham's Barber College. Johnny Graham died in 1990, but what he created continues and his work and name will always be remembered. "By his work and by...
Natchitoches banker receives Louisiana Young Banker Impact Award
The Louisiana Bankers Education Council is excited to present the recipients of the second annual Louisiana Young Banker Impact Award. This award honors Louisiana bankers who are 45 years old or younger for their contribution to their bank and/or the banking industry. “Congratulations to all the 2022 Louisiana Young Banker...
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes west Texas
The epicenter of the quake was in Toyah, Texas, but could reportedly be felt as far as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, almost 400 miles away.
New 'Chopped' Champion! Fort Worth ISD teacher wins title in latest episode
FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth ISD (FWISD) teacher now has a new title worth bragging about: 'Chopped' Champion!. Kathleen Cluchey from the FWISD Young Women's Leadership Academy (YWLA) brought home the title and $10,000 after winning the show's Thanksgiving-themed "Thankful for Teachers" episode. According to the district...
UNT Campus Lockdown Caused By Cameraman
(WBAP/KLIF) — A lock down scare at UNT’s Fort Worth Campus. University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth was under lock down, Wednesday afternoon, after someone reported a person possibly carrying a rifle on campus. UNT staff sent a social media message to students and...
