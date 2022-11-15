ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchitoches, LA

natchitochesparishjournal.com

Lady Demons host Southern

Northwestern State returns home on Thursday looking to build on the positive steps it took from the trip to Oklahoma State. “I thought defensively the girls did a good job and we were able to mix up but they (Oklahoma State) just shot the lights out,” head coach Anna Nimz said. “It wasn’t a lack of effort on our end, we had hand in the face, fully contested shots but when a team is shooting that way it’s hard to stop.”
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

The journey takes you where it takes you: Longino eyes' fairytale' ending to NSU career

In a place he never thought he’d spend more than a minimum amount of time, Isaiah Longino has seen – and grown – so much. A sixth-year senior defensive lineman, Longino could write a “fairytale” ending to his longer-than-expected Northwestern State football career Saturday when the Demons (4-6, 4-1 Southland Conference) face No. 5/7 UIW (9-1, 4-1) at 1 p.m. in Turpin Stadium.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

The late Ricky Issac Jr. to be honored as Exchange Bank and Trust Demon Great of the Game

The final Exchange Bank and Trust Demon Great of the Game for the 2022 Northwestern State football season left behind a legacy of service. A four-year letterman on the Demon defensive line, Ricky Issac Jr. was named the 2011 NSU Defensive Most Valuable Player after recording 63 tackles (31 solo) as a defensive end. He added 10 quarterback hurries, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble in a breakout season.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
The Community News

Several from Aledo sign to play in college

A total of 14 athletes from Aledo recently signed letters-of-intent to play their respective sports at the next level, including five from baseball, four from volleyball, two from softball, two from girls soccer, and one from boys soccer. Baseball signees include Andrew Cambre, Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana; Bosten and...
ALEDO, TX
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Former NSU star Ferguson drafted by XFL's D.C. Defenders

One of Northwestern State’s most productive players is headed back to the XFL. Wide receiver Jazz Ferguson, who holds NSU single-season records for yardage and touchdown receptions, was selected by the D.C. Defenders in the fourth round of the offensive skill portion of the leaguewide draft Wednesday. It will...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Lady Demons sign local scoring guard

For the third time in the past three years Northwestern State women’s basketball is bringing one of the top players from Shreveport/Bossier to Natchitoches. Head coach Anna Nimz announced the addition of Jermesha Friersonon Monday, a 5-foot-7 scoring guard from Southwood and the number four ranked player in Louisiana according to LGR Basketball.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

St. Mary's starts playoff run with pumped Hanson squad

NATCHITOCHES – Tigers versus Tigers. Eleven on eleven. As No. 5 seed St. Mary’s (8-1) studies their second-round playoff opponent No. 12 Hanson Memorial (9-2), the homestanding Tigers would certainly view major similarities. The Friday kickoff is set for 5 p.m. at NSU’s Turpin Stadium with admission being...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

NSU calendar for Nov. 20-26

Nov. 20 – Jan. 8 – Registration for spring semester via NSUConnect. Nov. 21 – 25 – University closed for Thanksgiving break. Nov. 26 – Women’s basketball vs. Arkansas Baptist, Prather Coliseum, 1 p.m. HOME. JOIN. MENU.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
tcu360.com

Texas Construction University: TCU to break ground starting late January

Faculty and students should be prepared for construction when they return to campus after winter break. Construction of two new residence halls for first-year students and a dining hall are expected to start in January. The construction is expected to affect traffic patterns and pedestrian access to campus, said Kathy...
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Northwestern State Fall Commencement Dec. 14-15

Northwestern State University will hold Fall 2022 commencement exercises with four ceremonies over two days in December. Ceremonies will take place at 10 a.m. and. 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 and at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec 15, according to University Registrar Barbara Prescott. The ceremonies will take place in Prather Coliseum and will be streamed on the university’s website, www.nsula.edu.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
tcu360.com

Proposal to lower graduation requirements goes to Faculty Senate for review

The Faculty Senate Executive Committee plan to discuss a proposal that would reduce the minimum number of hours required for graduation during their monthly meeting with the Provost on Thursday. The measure was discussed at the Undergraduate Council meeting last Friday, but after debating the changes, the council opted to...
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches banker receives Louisiana Young Banker Impact Award

The Louisiana Bankers Education Council is excited to present the recipients of the second annual Louisiana Young Banker Impact Award. This award honors Louisiana bankers who are 45 years old or younger for their contribution to their bank and/or the banking industry. “Congratulations to all the 2022 Louisiana Young Banker...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
klif.com

UNT Campus Lockdown Caused By Cameraman

(WBAP/KLIF) — A lock down scare at UNT’s Fort Worth Campus. University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth was under lock down, Wednesday afternoon, after someone reported a person possibly carrying a rifle on campus. UNT staff sent a social media message to students and...
FORT WORTH, TX

