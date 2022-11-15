Read full article on original website
No Trespassing Post, About Hornell Reservoirs
HORNELL, NY – Hornell City Hall put out a message, saying that there is no trespassing allowed at Hornell Reservoirs. “Recreational uses of domestic water supply reservoirs and the land-based infrastructure necessary to support such uses can add microbial, physical, and chemical contaminents to the drinking water,” said officials in the post last night. “Protection of public health and drinking water quality is the highest priority in operational decisions.”
Palmesano: Small Businesses And Unemployment Costs
Assemblyman Phil Palmesano is criticizing the governor, for not stopping the unemployment costs, from increasing on small businesses. The Corning Republican maintains that there was funding that came in from the federal government which could have been used to help alleviate costs that were put on the small business owners, to pay for unemployment insurance.
Eleven Counties Are In A Snow State Of Emergency
WHEREAS, on November 17, 2022 and continuing thereafter, a severe winter storm is expected to create hazardous conditions in New York State posing an imminent danger to public transportation, utility service, public health, and public safety systems within the counties of Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence and Wyoming, and contiguous counties;
Boil Water Notice From Hornell City Hall
HORNELL, NY – Due to a water main break on Canisteo Street, near Lincoln Gardens a boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice for the following areas ONLY: Canisteo Street between Pine Street and W. Vanscoter Street. All of Cook Street. Boiled or bottled water should...
