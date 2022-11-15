Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Should Run More Like Nixon Did (I’m Not Kidding)
If familiarity breeds contempt, Donald Trump is a glutton for punishment.The former guy’s presidential announcement (coming just one week after his hand-picked candidates underperformed in the 2022 midterms) occurred earlier in the cycle than most recent candidates. But this deserves an asterisk: The earliest announcers (think former Maryland Rep. John Delaney) are usually hoping to catch fire—not keep their flame from being snuffed out.Times change, but Bill Clinton didn’t formally announce his presidential candidacy until Oct. 3, 1991. At the time, Clinton was the fifth major candidate to enter the Democratic primary. Trump is almost eleven months ahead of Clinton....
Musk restores Trump's Twitter account after online poll
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter on Saturday, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Musk made the announcement in the evening after holding a poll that asked Twitter users to click “yes” or “no” on whether Trump’s account should be restored. The “yes” vote won, with 51.8%. Previously, Musk had said Twitter would establish new procedures and a “content moderation council” before making decisions to restore suspended accounts. “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted, using a Latin phrase meaning “the voice of the people, the voice of God.” Shortly afterward Trump’s account, which had earlier appeared as suspended, reappeared on the platform complete with his former tweets, more than 59,000 of them. His followers were gone, at least initially, but he quickly began regaining them. There were no new tweets from the account as of late Saturday, however.
How Mark Kelly defeated Blake Masters; ASU spacecraft to look for moon water; Why AG race is one of closest in AZ history
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Senate postmortem: Here's the inside story on how Mark Kelly defeated Blake Masters. A shoebox-sized ASU spacecraft on NASA's Artemis mission will search for water on the moon. ...
WSB Radio
Historic compensation fund approved at UN climate talks
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — Negotiators early Sunday approved a historic deal that would create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution, but an overall larger agreement still was up in the air because of a fight over emission reduction efforts.
Joe Biden’s granddaughter Naomi Biden marries Peter Neal
President Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi King Biden married Peter George Heerman Neal at the White House on Saturday.
CBS News halting Twitter activity amid ‘uncertainty’ surrounding platform under Musk
CBS News is halting its activity on Twitter amid the “uncertainty” on the social media site under new CEO Elon Musk. “In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News is pausing its activity on the social media site as it continues to monitor the platform,” CBS correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti said in a segment on Friday.
Comments / 0