An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root along with Sheriff’s detectives, deputies, and our K-9 teams along with collaborative assistance from area law enforcement agencies arrested 22 individuals recently following the ongoing “War on Drugs” that Sheriff Root pledged that his office would continually conduct. While conducting drug investigations during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”, there were a total of 22 persons arrested with charges ranging from Trafficking meth, possession of heroin, possession of meth, possession of hydrocodone, possession of cocaine and drug indictment warrants, probation violation, persistent felony offender, and complaint warrants. all based on Laurel County Sheriff’s Office investigations. Those arrested were identified as:

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO