Read full article on original website
Related
z93country.com
Sheriff Reports Four Arrests
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Thomas Tucker of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for theft by unlawful taking or disposition and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Sarah Simpson of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on...
k105.com
KSP arrests Leitchfield woman, Green Co. man on drug charges
A Leitchfield woman and a Greensburg man with felony convictions have been arrested in Grayson County on multiple drug charges. Kentucky State Police arrested 37-year-old Crystal G. Vigil and 47-year-old Jonathan B. Clark during a traffic stop on the Western Kentucky Parkway. According to the arrest citation, on Monday morning...
Meth trafficking leads to 10-year prison sentence for Somerset man
A Somerset man was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison on Tuesday for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.
wymt.com
Corbin Police searching for suspects in two unrelated theft cases
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southeastern Kentucky are asking for your help to find suspects in two recent theft cases. In the first one, posted early Friday on their Facebook page, officials say the man below is accused of stealing an IPhone 13 from an employee at the AT&T store.
wymt.com
Tennessee couple charged with stealing from Southern Kentucky Walmart
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people from another state are facing charges after police responded to a shoplifting complaint. It happened around 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the Monticello Walmart. Monticello Police were called to the store after security personnel witnessed the pair leave one shopping cart of items near...
wymt.com
Corbin woman indicted in 2021 deadly crash
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The driver involved in a 2021 deadly crash in Laurel County was indicted by a grand jury on Friday. 39-year-old Danielle M. Kelley was charged with murder and three counts of assault. Police said the crash happened on September 14, 2021 on U.S. 25 just...
q95fm.net
22 Individuals Arrested Following “Operation Octoberfest 2022”
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root along with Sheriff’s detectives, deputies, and our K-9 teams along with collaborative assistance from area law enforcement agencies arrested 22 individuals recently following the ongoing “War on Drugs” that Sheriff Root pledged that his office would continually conduct. While conducting drug investigations during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”, there were a total of 22 persons arrested with charges ranging from Trafficking meth, possession of heroin, possession of meth, possession of hydrocodone, possession of cocaine and drug indictment warrants, probation violation, persistent felony offender, and complaint warrants. all based on Laurel County Sheriff’s Office investigations. Those arrested were identified as:
lakercountry.com
KSP investigating fatal collision in Pulaski County
Kentucky State Police Post 11 is investigating a fatal collision in the Science Hill community in neighboring Pulaski County earlier this week. According to KSP, the initial investigation indicates that a 2000 Peterbilt Semi operated by Fred Haste Jr., age 66 of Bethelridge in Casey County was traveling west on KY 635 when he lost control of his vehicle and collided into a 2015 KIA operated by Benjamin L. Durham III, 61, of Danville.
z93country.com
Tennessee Couple Charged with Stealing from Monticello Walmart
According to Monticello Police Chief, Joey Hoover at approximately 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday (Nov 16) MPD Officer Brandon Bertram responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart in Monticello after store security personnel observed individuals place one shopping cart with merchandise near an exit while leaving the store without paying for merchandise in a second cart.
indherald.com
Sheriff arrests his mother!
HUNTSVILLE | On Episode 20 of Season 1 of The Andy Griffith Show, Sheriff Andy Taylor returns from a short trip out-of-town to discover that his deputy sheriff, Barney Fife, has spread a dragnet over the entire town. “Like I promised, Sheriff, law and order has been kept in Mayberry...
wymt.com
22 people arrested during “Operation Octoberfest 2022”
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 22 people were recently arrested in Laurel County. Now, they are facing various drug charges. The drug roundup was labeled “Operation Octoberfest 2022″ by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. You can find the list of people arrested below:. 35-year-old Terry L. Roark.
Wayne County man lands 15-year sentence for meth trafficking
An Albany man was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison on Tuesday.
z93country.com
Albany Man who Was Going to Distribute Meth in Wayne County has been Sentence
An Albany man was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison on Tuesday. Jeremy Lynch, 42, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in July. In 2019 a hotel room occupied by Lynch was searched by law enforcement, where around 1 pound...
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Responds To Vehicle Vs. Pedestrian Collision, Columbia Man Hospitalized
On Wednesday, November 16th, 2022 at 4:49 pm, Adair County 911 received a call that a vehicle had struck a person in the 1500 block of KY 206 East. Upon arrival of Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman, it was found that Paul Dart, 58, of Columbia, was walking east on the roadway with the flow of traffic.
q95fm.net
Alleged Shoplifter Arrested At Wal-Mart
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that:. Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Poynter arrested Karen Lynn Moore age 47 of London on Saturday morning November 12, 2022 at approximately 9:54 AM. The arrest occurred at Walmart near Corbin in southern Laurel County after Walmart’s loss prevention team detained this subject.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Law Enforcement Asking for Public’s Help in Locating Two Burglary Suspects
Law enforcement in Laurel County are asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects who are speculated to be involved in a burglary case. According to Deputies, the incident recently occurred near London, at a home off Oak Church Road. It’s been reported that Mallory Saylor-Lively and Josh...
lakercountry.com
Missing persons located, arrested in Adair County
The search for two missing persons in Russell County came to an end yesterday evening, as the two were located in Adair County and arrested on multiple charges. According to jail records, 25-year-old Subena Ramirez and 20-year-old Matthew Boutwell were lodged in the Adair County Regional Jail at around 5 p.m. yesterday.
fox56news.com
21-year-old Danville man opens Shoe Lounge
A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. A unique new business has recently opened in Danville. Yesterday a Dunbar student made a threat via airdrop saying not to come to school Friday. Keeneland’s annual Sporting Art Auction. Keeneland is hosting its auction of rare sports art at...
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Russell County Man And Woman After Shots Fired Into Residence
On Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 at 3:10 pm, Adair County 911 received a call from a residence in the 5000 block of KY 80 East. The caller advised that an unknown male was shooting at his house and that they had broken into his camper in the driveway. Upon the...
Laurel County woman arrested in connection to fatal wreck
A Laurel County woman has been indicted in connection to a fatal June crash.
Comments / 0