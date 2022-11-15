Read full article on original website
Access to state-owned ancient Indian mound blocked by nearby property owner
The I-Team learned a neighbor has blocked off an ancient Indian mound in Bradenton owned by the state which is supposed to be accessible to the public.
fox13news.com
SPFR: Couple rescued from sinking car in Pinellas County
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Pinellas County deputy and a St. Pete paramedic pulled two people to safety after their car plunged into a pond Thursday evening. According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, an off-duty deputy saw a vehicle crash into a pond at Ulmerton Road and Feather Sound Drive around 5:45 p.m.
City Of St. Petersburg Facility Closures & Trash, Recycling Collection Adjustments
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Due to the holiday, certain City facilities and services will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25. Residential trash and recycling collection regularly scheduled for Thursday will be made on Wednesday. Monday, Tuesday, and Friday collections remain
fox13news.com
Tampa uses faster, cheaper method to fix nearly 100-year-old underground pipes
TAMPA, Fla. - The City of Tampa said it is working to fix many aging underground pipes, and it's using a method that doesn't involve major heavy machinery. The method officials are using is called "Pipe-lining," and it can be done in a matter of days instead of weeks. It's a quick and easy way to reinforce existing pipes without digging up the street.
'Not too many calls like this end well': Clearwater firefighters recount underwater rescue
CLEARWATER, Fla. — Just before 10:30 Saturday morning, Clearwater Fire & Rescue got the call. "Rescue 48 was dispatched. We received multiple calls advising a vehicle had crashed and went to the pond," said Lieutenant Benjamin McBride. A 69-year-old woman had an apparent medical emergency, she lost control of her car and veered into the water.
Beach Beacon
Crafts on Main Street — downtown Dunedin Craft Festival to attract more than 200 artisans
DUNEDIN — The holidays are just around the corner, but there’s no need to be concerned about continuing supply chain issues. Shoppers can find a variety of one-of-a-kind, affordable gifts at the 29th annual Downtown Dunedin Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Main Street in downtown Dunedin.
Man dies after falling from tree while hanging Christmas lights in Palm Harbor
A man died after he fell from a tree while hanging Christmas lights at an assisted living facility, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
Red tide bloom detected in select Tampa Bay area counties
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Over the past week, the red tide organism "Karenia brevis" was detected along Florida's Gulf Coast. The organism was found in a total of 74 samples with 46 of them having bloom concentrations. One was found in Manatee County while 32 were detected in and...
businessobserverfl.com
Minneapolis developer plans major renovation of St. Pete Beach hotel
A well-known St. Pete Beach hotel will undergo a $7 million renovation as its new owners look to transform it into a 4-star luxury property. The Hotel Zamora is a 72-room boutique property on Gulf Boulevard that sits on the intercoastal waterway. It already includes private dock access, an upscale full-service restaurant named Castile and a rooftop deck with views of the beach and the Gulf of Mexico.
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City Woman Reunited With Long-Lost Father Thanks To Private Investigator
The father and daughter reflect on the one-year anniversary of their reunion. For Plant City resident Shannon Crosby, one email changed her life. The 37-year-old woman had been searching for her biological father, Patrick McCarthy, for more than 33 years. Crosby, who was born in New Hampshire in 1985, hadn’t...
fox35orlando.com
Florida construction worker crushed to death by 3,000-pound bundle of lumber, deputies say
TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida construction worker is dead after deputies said a 3,000-pound bundle of lumber fell on him during a tragic workplace accident this week. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office deputies along with Port Security responded to the scene at Port Tampa Bay around 11 a.m. Wednesday. "A...
Feather Sound & The Karol Hotel – A New Idea Just Across The Skyway Bridge
It was 1987—I was a young radio news anchor for WFLA “The Talk of Tampa Bay,” and I was invited to play in a media tennis tournament at Feather Sound between Clearwater and St. Petersburg. It was to be my first and last time at Feather Sound—until...
fox13news.com
Famous Kellogg mansion preserved using virtual reality after it was demolished
DUNEDIN, Fla. - The man behind a popular breakfast cereal company once owned a home in the Tampa Bay area. In fact, WK Kellogg's mansion was one of the grandest homes in Pinellas County. Kellogg only spent three winters in the Dunedin area, but his home became a legend. Time...
Pebble Park To Open Thursday In Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – Hillsborough County will celebrate the opening of its newest conservation park with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 17. Pebble Park, 9955 Riverview Dr., Riverview, FL 33578, encompasses 27 acres formerly owned by The Mosaic Company and borders the Alafia River.
fox13news.com
Storms caused more beach erosion, damaged dune walkovers beyond repair in Treasure Island
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - Crews in Treasure Island Monday started removing two dune walkovers they said Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole damaged beyond repair. Public works crews said Nicole specifically took more sand from part of Sunset Beach than they’ve lost in recent history. "Previously, we’d lose maybe...
Construction worker dies after being crushed by 3,000-pound bundle of lumber at Port Tampa Bay
A construction worker was killed Wednesday in an accident at Port Tampa Bay, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.
Construction underway to replace 80-year-old water main in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — With Tampa's ongoing efforts to improve its water delivery infrastructure, construction is now underway to replace an 80-year-old water main on West Columbus Drive. Once complete, this project will reportedly enhance water quality and pressure along with reducing the number of water main breaks. Crews will...
Dangerous U-turns in Lutz create concern among neighbors
Dianne Burchardt lives in the area and tells ABC Action News that people make U-turns on the corner of Van Dyke and Whirly roads in order to go east.
What is a sea pork? All about the blobs spotted on Siesta Key Beach
SIESTA KEY, Fla. — People taking their usual stroll along Siesta Key Beach this week spotted something unfamiliar along the white crystal sand – hundreds of gelatinous, alien-like blobs. They're called sea porks, and they're some of the most highly-evolved marine invertebrates. Sea porks, also called sea squirts...
Longboat Observer
St. Armands Winter Fest moves toward Friday opening despite quarrel
Teams of workers nearly outnumbered tourists in St. Armands Circle this week, setting up attractions, decorating and lighting the shopping district’s park for the six-week run of a new festival scheduled to open at 4 p.m. Friday. Organizers and merchants say the St. Armands Winter Spectacular, which will feature...
