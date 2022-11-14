Read full article on original website
St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Share Great Sledding Locations For This Winter
After the snow we got this week, you might have a kid (or a kid at heart) itching to get out and do some sledding. The St. Cloud Parks and Recreation Instagram page can read your mind, they shared information this week on sledding locations at area parks. Ready for...
St. Cloud Public Works Ready For 5 Months of Snow Removal
The snowfall Monday accelerated the transition from fall to winter for St. Cloud Public Works. Tracy Hodel is the Public Works Director for the city of St. Cloud. She says the plows were out this morning treating and clearing the roads. Hodel explains that the public utilities side, public works and engineering sides shift to different types of work using different equipment when wintry weather arrives.
Find Holiday Gifts & Savings At ‘Made In Minnesota’ This Weekend In St. Cloud
It's just about time for our big Made In Minnesota Event! I'm so excited about this year's event. We have well over 100 vendors that will be displaying their Made in Minnesota goods, and you are invited to the party. UNIQUE GIFTS. If you are looking for great quality, unique...
Wishbone 5K on Thanksgiving Day in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can burn off some calories before you sit down for that big meal on Thanksgiving Day. The CentraCare Wishbone Run is being held again this year at the St. Cloud Area YMCA. This longstanding tradition includes a 5K run, two mile walk, and a Little Turkeys 1K run.
Today Might Just Be The Worst Day Driving In Central Minnesota…Here’s Why
So we are on day 3 of snow falling here in Central Minnesota. We've seen the temps fall below freezing during the nights, and with not much salt and sand on the roads, compared to later in the season I'm thinking we are going to have overconfident drivers hitting the roads today.
Another Morning Commute With Slick Roads in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for central Minnesota. Area roads are snow-covered and slippery, with patches of ice from the snow that melted during the day Tuesday. St. Cloud State University's weather department says St. Cloud has had 4.1 inches of...
Light Snow in Central MN, Heavy Snow Along North Shore
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Light snow which developed overnight will continue through the rest of Monday morning across central-southern Minnesota, then move into western Wisconsin late Monday morning through the afternoon, and gradually diminish in the evening. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting a number of crashes throughout central...
St. Cloud Police Doing Southside Neighborhood Safety Walks
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Community Engagement officers will be going door to door to promote safety in some St. Cloud neighborhoods this week. The St. Cloud Police Department, Landlord Task Force, COP House Neighborhood Coalition, and St. Cloud State University are teaming up for a series of southside neighborhood safety walks.
7 Minnesota Ski Resorts Opening Soon for Winter Lovers! Ready, Set, POW!
Winter enthusiasts get ready, because your time is almost here! We've actually been receiving snow around Minnesota since the end of last week. Which for those that have been anticipating starting their winter activities, I've got good news. It's almost time to hit the slopes here in Minnesota. Skiing is...
$2 Million Apollo Stadium Improvements Approved by Board
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Apollo High School stadium is getting some upgrades. The St. Cloud Area School Board approved up to $2 million in funding during its meeting Wednesday night. The stadium improvements will include resurfacing the track and adding field turf. The board says by making the...
The Weekender: The Nutcracker, Made in MN, and More!
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Our latest central Minnesota entertainment guide has something for everyone. Enjoy the classic story of The Nutcracker Ballet at the Paramount Theatre, catch a unique basketball game in Holdingford, visit with Santa at Back Shed Brewing, check out Minnesota made products at the Made in MN Expo and help the community with a Night at the Park event in Waite Park. Read more in The Weekender!
Residents Encouraged To Shop Local With Downtown St. Cloud Event
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - You're encouraged to get out an shop local next week in downtown St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Downtown Alliance is partnering with downtown shops, restaurants and services for Shop Small Saturday. Downtown Planning & Development Director Tyler Bevier says the event is a rewards program...
2022 Public Safety Award Winners Announced
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation (GSCPSF) presented 10 awards recognizing the good work of first responders who serve communities in Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties in Minnesota, and other advocates of public safety in the greater St. Cloud region. Waite Park Police Officer...
8 Affordable Gifts That You Can Find On Marketplace In Central Minnesota
PLAY PEN - FOR PETS OR CHILDREN FOR SALE $20. This playpen can be used for pets...or children. It was only ever used for baby guinea pigs or rabbits. It's in good condition and it's going for just $20. THE ULTIMATE BARBIE DOLL LOVERS DREAM COLLECTION IS $750. How much...
Minnesota Snowplows With Amusing Names. Move SNOW, Get Out the Way!
Like it or not, it's that time of the year in Minnesota where the weather can be unpredictable and we could get anywhere from a light dusting of snow to mounds of it in no time. In other words, be aware of what's happening with the weather and please, please, please drive with caution when necessary.
Popular Minnesota Canned Meat Maker Creates A ‘New’ Holiday Product
Minnesota's very own SPAM company in Austin has done it again. They've come up with another amazing item that will surely sell out again this year if it's as popular as the 2019 release of SPAM Pumpkin Spice - Limited Edition. The pumpkin spice variety of SPAM was released in August and sold out in about 7 hours, according to an article in foodandwine.com.
Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota
If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
St. Cloud Holiday Budgets Went Up by $50 From Last Year
Holiday budgets this year were not unaffected by inflation this year. Wallethub's annual survey of holiday budgets by the city revealed that St. Cloud's annual holiday budget per family is right around $1094 in 2022. Budgets in years past:. Wallethub determines these numbers based on five key metrics: 1) Income,...
Light Snow Causing Big Headaches on Minnesota Roads
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We haven't had a lot of snow Monday but what has fallen is causing havoc on the state's roads. The Minnesota State Patrol says from 6:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m. they have responded to 322 crashes on the state's highways. Twenty-five of those crashes resulted in injuries, fortunately, none of the injuries have been serious.
Save Money This Winter on Heating Costs
UNDATED (WJON News) - The cold weather is here, and Xcel Energy is sharing ways to keep your heating bills as low as possible. Xcel Energy reminds everyone of these tips to keep winter heating bills in check. Keep interior doors open to provide the best possible airflow. Lower your...
