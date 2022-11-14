ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud Public Works Ready For 5 Months of Snow Removal

The snowfall Monday accelerated the transition from fall to winter for St. Cloud Public Works. Tracy Hodel is the Public Works Director for the city of St. Cloud. She says the plows were out this morning treating and clearing the roads. Hodel explains that the public utilities side, public works and engineering sides shift to different types of work using different equipment when wintry weather arrives.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Wishbone 5K on Thanksgiving Day in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can burn off some calories before you sit down for that big meal on Thanksgiving Day. The CentraCare Wishbone Run is being held again this year at the St. Cloud Area YMCA. This longstanding tradition includes a 5K run, two mile walk, and a Little Turkeys 1K run.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Another Morning Commute With Slick Roads in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for central Minnesota. Area roads are snow-covered and slippery, with patches of ice from the snow that melted during the day Tuesday. St. Cloud State University's weather department says St. Cloud has had 4.1 inches of...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Light Snow in Central MN, Heavy Snow Along North Shore

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Light snow which developed overnight will continue through the rest of Monday morning across central-southern Minnesota, then move into western Wisconsin late Monday morning through the afternoon, and gradually diminish in the evening. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting a number of crashes throughout central...
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Cloud Police Doing Southside Neighborhood Safety Walks

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Community Engagement officers will be going door to door to promote safety in some St. Cloud neighborhoods this week. The St. Cloud Police Department, Landlord Task Force, COP House Neighborhood Coalition, and St. Cloud State University are teaming up for a series of southside neighborhood safety walks.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
The Weekender: The Nutcracker, Made in MN, and More!

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Looking for something to do this weekend? Our latest central Minnesota entertainment guide has something for everyone. Enjoy the classic story of The Nutcracker Ballet at the Paramount Theatre, catch a unique basketball game in Holdingford, visit with Santa at Back Shed Brewing, check out Minnesota made products at the Made in MN Expo and help the community with a Night at the Park event in Waite Park. Read more in The Weekender!
HOLDINGFORD, MN
2022 Public Safety Award Winners Announced

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation (GSCPSF) presented 10 awards recognizing the good work of first responders who serve communities in Benton, Sherburne and Stearns counties in Minnesota, and other advocates of public safety in the greater St. Cloud region. Waite Park Police Officer...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota

If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
WAITE PARK, MN
St. Cloud Holiday Budgets Went Up by $50 From Last Year

Holiday budgets this year were not unaffected by inflation this year. Wallethub's annual survey of holiday budgets by the city revealed that St. Cloud's annual holiday budget per family is right around $1094 in 2022. Budgets in years past:. Wallethub determines these numbers based on five key metrics: 1) Income,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Light Snow Causing Big Headaches on Minnesota Roads

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We haven't had a lot of snow Monday but what has fallen is causing havoc on the state's roads. The Minnesota State Patrol says from 6:00 a.m. through 11:00 a.m. they have responded to 322 crashes on the state's highways. Twenty-five of those crashes resulted in injuries, fortunately, none of the injuries have been serious.
MINNESOTA STATE
Save Money This Winter on Heating Costs

UNDATED (WJON News) - The cold weather is here, and Xcel Energy is sharing ways to keep your heating bills as low as possible. Xcel Energy reminds everyone of these tips to keep winter heating bills in check. Keep interior doors open to provide the best possible airflow. Lower your...
MINNESOTA STATE
St. Cloud, MN
96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

