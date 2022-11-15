ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

vanyaland.com

V3 Weekend: Eddie Japan, Natasha Leggero, Wicked Queer: Docs

Editor’s Note: Welcome to V3 Weekend, Vanyaland‘s guide to help you sort out your weekend entertainment with curated selections and recommendations across our three pillars of Music, Comedy, and Film/TV. It’s what you should know about, where you need to be, and where you’ll be going, with us riding shotgun along the way.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Dilapidated Cambridge Triple-Decker Goes For $2.3 Million

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — How much would you pay for the Cambridge house pictured above? The number in mind probably pales in comparison to what it sold for: $2.3 million. The Cambridge triple-decker at 127 Western Avenue has smashed windows, graffitied walls, and its rotted shingles have half...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Q97.9

Molasses Once Flooded the Streets of This New England City

It's always interesting to read more about the history of where we live. Often times, we learn of fascinating stories, people, and events that we had no idea existed. As one of the oldest parts of the country, New England is filled with centuries of history and folklore. But have you heard of the sticky situation that fell on Bostonians when they were faced with the Great Molasses Flood?
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Where to find holiday lights shows, drive-thru displays around Boston

BOSTON - The air is getting colder and the snowflakes are already starting to fly in the Boston area. That means it's time for the holiday lights to go up, too!Mid-November is when lights displays and Christmas-themed drive-thrus start popping up. We've compiled a list below of the festive attractions planned for the Boston area, including the final holiday lights drive-thru at Gillette Stadium. Keep in mind online reservations may need to be made in advance. Click on the links to learn more about each event.Drive Thru:Magic Of Lights at Gillette Stadium in FoxboroNov. 18 – Dec. 31$23-$40 per car depending...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Somerville’s pilot rat control program boasts 1,000 dead vermin

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Somerville are reporting progress when it comes to dealing with the city’s rat problem. In a status update call that recently went out to residents, the city reported that its SMART pilot program has led to some 1,050 rats being captured, thanks to a series of special boxes set up earlier in the year.
SOMERVILLE, MA
CBS Boston

Family sues elevator company after opera singer dies of heart attack

BOSTON - He was an artistic director of the Boston Opera Company, a trained tenor who helped local talent find their own voice. But on May 27, 2020, Randall Kulunis died when medical treatment was delayed. He was stuck in an elevator at his Allston condo building after suffering a mild heart attack. His former wife says minutes mattered. "They lost precious time and Randy ended up dying. There's a good chance he wouldn't have died if that didn't happen in the elevator," said Barbara Morash. According to a newly filed lawsuit, EMTs had...
BOSTON, MA
caughtinsouthie.com

Large Police Presence at the Corner of N and Broadway in South Boston

There is a large Boston police presence in front of 838 East Broadway on Thursday afternoon around 4:30pm. No word yet, on what police are investigating, but it’s an active scene involving one of the apartments in the building. Detectives from the District Attorney’s office and a medical examiner are one scene too. Waiting on details from BPD.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Amazon's wave of layoffs impacts Boston-area employees, report says

BOSTON — Amazon became the latest tech giant to announce mass layoffs in its corporate ranks this week and at least one report indicates that Boston-area jobs are being affected. The Washington Post reported that thousands of layoffs began Tuesday and did impact Amazon employees in Boston, as well...
BOSTON, MA
Kevin Vitali

A Tale Of Two Cities

textile mills along the Merrimack River in Lowell MAPicryl. Lowell MA and Haverhill MA are two old mill cities aling the Merrimack River in Northeeast Massachusetts. The similarities between the two cities start with the industrial revolution. Both cities turned from farming communities to industrial powerhouses in a very short period and epitomize the industrial revolution.
HAVERHILL, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston Restaurateur Buys Shuttered Salem Pub

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurateur has bought the North Shore space where a longtime bar had been until closing recently. According to Patrick Maguire of Maguire Promotions & Hospitality Consulting, Seth Gerber has purchased the space in Salem that had been home to Major Magleashe's Pub, with an Instagram post from Gerber saying the following:
SALEM, MA

