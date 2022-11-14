Read full article on original website
sewaneetigers.com
Women's Basketball Drops Home Opener to Asbury
SEWANEE, Tenn. - The University of the South women's basketball team falls in the program's home opener to Asbury University, 85-66, Tuesday night inside Juhan Gymnasium. Sewanee Athletics Social Media | Twitter/Instagram: @SewaneeTigers. Women's Basketball Social Media | Twitter: @Sewaneewbb | Instagram: @sewanee_wbb. HOW IT HAPPENED. -The two teams had...
Garden & Gun
Driving Tennessee’s Cumberland Plateau
I live in the same county in Tennessee where I grew up. If you had told this to the teenage version of myself, he would have had a panic attack. In the nineties, living in Winchester, Tennessee, the county seat of Franklin County, I felt so isolated; everything that interested me (music, film, books, food, museums) always seemed out of reach. I imagined that if I cared about something, I’d have to search it out, and leave. So I did, and I stayed away for nearly ten years. But the longer I stayed away, the more I felt the pull of returning, as if each new experience were preparing me to go home. In 2005, two jobs opened up at the University of the South in Sewanee, back home in Franklin County, on the Cumberland Plateau. My wife, Leigh Anne, had gone to school at Sewanee. I’d grown up in the nearby valley. What in the world would it be like to return to the place I thought I’d left behind forever?
WKRN
Chattanooga police cadet charged with DUI
One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. One Chattanooga police cadet has been charged with driving under the influence. The Nashville Rescue Mission does such vital work for those struggling with homelessness in Nashville. Boy fighting cancer sworn in as police officer. Boy fighting cancer...
chattanoogacw.com
Grief launches career for good: Chattanooga widow cooks free Thanksgiving meals
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — One Chattanooga woman is turning her grief into something good. In a matter of months, Tracy Williams lost her husband, mother and sister. To help her heal, she started cooking. Now, she's using those gifts to help others this Thanksgiving. Bliss Zechman surprised her with help...
Winter Weather Awareness Week
As the Winter months approach, the National Weather Service kicked off its Winter Weather Awareness Week Sunday! Each day of the week will be designated to discuss winter safety and winter preparedness. The awareness week will wrap up this Saturday the 19th. The frequency of winter weather in Alabama and Tennessee is small but when […]
Alabama man delivering produce to Tennessee school allegedly caught with 7.6 ounces of fentanyl
A produce driver making a delivery to Sewanee Elementary School was busted by a Franklin County, Tennessee, school resource officer based on the suspected smell of marijuana as the truck passed by last week, authorities there said. When school resource officer Josh Alexander was welcoming students Thursday morning at the...
mcnewstn.com
South Pittsburg Put on the Clock By Coburntown Road Residents for Improvements
20-year Commissioner Lancaster Attends Final Meeting After Not Seeking Re-election. South Pittsburg, Tenn. – As the calendar year winds down at a disturbingly swift pace, the South Pittsburg Board of Commissioners and Mayor convened for the regular monthly meeting recently. Among other items, the Board took time to recognize one of their own as the face of a recent award the community received. The Board continued to hear from Coburntown Road residents contending that after “63 years since annexation,” they are treated as second-class residents. The Board and the assembled residents also wished retiring Commissioner/Vice mayor Ronnie Lancaster well for his last meeting with the Board. The Princess Theatre management saga continues as an RFP in July still hasn’t materialized into an agreement with events starting to look at other venues, according to one event producer who addressed the Board.
House from ‘A Christmas Story’ goes up for sale in Cleveland
One of Cleveland's most iconic homes is listed for sale, leaving many to wonder what the future holds for the 'A Christmas Story' house.
WDEF
Search still on for missing Whitwell woman Stacy Crawford
JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Marion County officials are renewing calls for public assistance in solving the disappearance of Stacy Annette Crawford. The 44 year old woman disappeared from her hometown of Whitwell in July. Investigators believe she is the victim of foul play. They have arrested 49 year old...
Officials break ground on new pollinator habitat in Williamson County
The one acre habitat will next to Middle Tennessee Electric's solar facility In College Grove.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Budgetel Residents Protest Potential Eviction
Several dozen residents of the Budgetel showed up in front of City Hall Tuesday evening saying that they had received word from Hamilton County Schools officials that the extended stay motel would be shut down on Wednesday, putting them out on the street. “I’m 30 weeks pregnant and I have...
eastridgenewsonline.com
November 14 Police Briefs
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-015592- 6514 BLK Ringgold Road- Suspicious Person- The caller advised a male was on the property and was not supposed to be. On scene police encountered the subject and issued a criminal trespass warning. Night Shift November 11-12, 2022.
wgnsradio.com
Fire Department Called to Local High School after Smoke Filled Classroom on Tuesday Morning
(MURFREESBORO, TENN) A classroom filled with smoke, which led to Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue being called to Riverdale High School on Tuesday morning. The good news… the incident was not an actual fire and students were not in danger. Rutherford County Schools Communications Director James Evans confirmed, “We did...
WDEF
Driver seriously injured in Ooltewah wreck
OOLTEWAH, Tennessee (WDEF) – A driver was seriously injured in a crash last night in the Ooltewah area. Officials say the vehicle ran off 6401 Mountain View Road and hit both a tree and a power pole. It brought down power lines and the vehicle caught fire. Tri-Community first...
WTVCFOX
Man fighting for his life after crash in Ooltewah late Tuesday night
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man is fighting for his life after a serious accident in Ooltewah Tuesday night. Chattanooga Police say the accident happened at the 6400 block of Mountain View Road a little after 11:30 p.m. Investigators say the 24-year-old man's vehicle left the roadway for some reason...
WTVC
Chattanooga fugitive arrested on aggravated burglary, domestic assault Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga fugitive was arrested on warrants for aggravated burglary and domestic assault Tuesday, police say. Chattanooga police arrested Quinton Jones in the 1200 Block of Cypress Street Courts:. Jones had outstanding warrants for aggravated burglary and domestic assault, CPD says. CPD says Jones was also...
Be Aware of Road Closures in Tullahoma for Saturday’s Wobble Gobble 5K
The Tullahoma Chamber of Commerce Wobble Gobble 5K is Saturday in Tullahoma and officials want the public of areas that will be impacted. Please be aware that runners will be present on Saturday morning from approximately 8:00am to 10:30am. Main areas that will be affected are as follows:. Right lane...
LCSO: Marine kills alleged multiple robbery suspect in Ardmore
Authorities say a man suspected of two robberies was fatally shot by a bystander on Monday.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Murfreesboro Police Say Woman and Her Son Are Still Missing
(MURFREESBORO, TENN) A woman and her son have been reported as missing in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. 29-Year-old Stephanie Whittenberg and her juvenile son, were reported missing by a family member on September 8, 2022. Murfreesboro Police report that Whittenberg may be in the company of her boyfriend James Primm. Authorities say...
WTVCFOX
Credit union teller in Collegedale charged with stealing $47,000 from customers
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A credit union employee in Collegedale stole more than $47,000 from customers by transferring their money to her family members' accounts before putting the money in her own, according to Collegedale Police. Officers arrested Leilana Bearce on Wednesday. A release says the credit union president said...
