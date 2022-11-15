ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

5 takeaways from Commanders' 32-21 win over the Eagles

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j1G0Z_0jBJVOEt00

The Washington Commanders are back to .500 after Monday’s shocking 32-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Many felt last week’s game against the Vikings was so critical because going to Philly was a guaranteed loss.

Quarterback Taylor Heinicke made enough plays, while Washington’s ground game churned out 152 tough rushing yards. Defensively, the Commanders forced four turnovers — a season-high for the Eagles.

The Commanders have a chance to go over .500 next week against the Houston Texans, but first, here are our five takeaways from Washington’s win over the Eagles.

Taylor Heinicke won the job for the remainder of the season

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CfJqj_0jBJVOEt00
Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) runs off the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

We asked the question over the weekend if this game would determine Washington’s quarterback position for the remainder of the season. While we still don’t know what head coach Ron Rivera will do once Carson Wentz is healthy and ready to go, it’s clear this is Heinicke’s team for the rest of the season. His teammates believe in him. There’s no way Rivera can turn back to Wentz after Heinicke went 3-1 as the starter. And it’s not as if Wentz had shown enough to be considered Washington’s quarterback in 2023.

The running game was efficient

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nw0qO_0jBJVOEt00
Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson (24) catches the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

A look at the final numbers, and you see that the Commanders rushed for 152 yards. They didn’t break many long runs and earned every yard. Even when it looked like offensive coordinator Scott Turner should pass the ball; he stuck with Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson. Robinson and Griffin ran hard against a good defensive front. They kept the chains moving.

Washington’s strategy was to keep Philadelphia’s offense off the field. And it worked. When the Eagles would get the ball in the second half, quarterback Jalen Hurts was off, or one of his receivers would fail to make a play.

That's why they paid Terry McLaurin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F2qiC_0jBJVOEt00
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) makes a catch in front of Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (23). Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Terry McLaurin caught eight passes for 128 yards. McLaurin did everything. He caught balls close to the line of scrimmage, and he even caught a deep ball. He worked Eagles cornerback Darius Slay all night. When McLaurin is receiving good quarterback play, he is a top-10 NFL wide receiver. Washington’s offense is just better when it feeds McLaurin. It opens up opportunities for others.

Commanders don't win that game without Joey Slye

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Kcv1u_0jBJVOEt00
Washington Commanders place kicker Joey Slye (6) kicks a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Anytime a kicker comes onto the field, unless you’re a Ravens’ fan and have Justin Tucker, teams get nervous. There is no guarantee for kickers. even PATs are an adventure these days.

Washington’s kicker, Joey Slye, signed late last season, kicked well, and won the job. In the upset over the Eagles, Slye made all four of his field-goal attempts, including one from 58 yards and another from 55 yards. All of Slye’s kicks were important, and he delivered. The Commanders do not win that game without him.

The coaching staff had this team ready

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pE1h7_0jBJVOEt00
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera celebrates touchdown with quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Ron Rivera and his coaches had a specific plan for this game. And for this game, Rivera and his staff pushed all the right buttons. Washington punched the Eagles in the mouth. And they kept punching. When it appeared that momentum was slipping away in the fourth quarter, the defense rose to the occasion.

This was a masterful coaching job by Rivera and his coaching staff,

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Veteran NFL Quarterback Reacts To Getting Cut Tuesday

49ers quarterback Kurt Benkert was released from the team's practice squad this Tuesday. He confirmed the news on Twitter. Benkert, who signed with the 49ers in October, announced that his stint in San Francisco has come to an end. "I’ve been released by the 49ers. Really enjoyed this stint in...
SANTA CLARA, CA
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Must Overcome a Massive Issue

Stop me if you’ve heard this before. The Minnesota Vikings have a kicking issue. They did with Blair Walsh. They did with Dan Bailey. Now Kevin O’Connell has a kicking issue with returning veteran Greg Joseph. Make no mistake, this isn’t a Daniel Carlson situation. The Vikings did...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WGRZ TV

Will the Bills game be cancelled? This is what we know

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One big question we're getting about the lake effect snow storm forecasted this weekend is if the Bills game will be cancelled. The game remains scheduled for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff at Highmark Stadium. A Lake Effect Snow Warning has been issued for Erie County...
BUFFALO, NY
purplePTSD.com

Eagles Add a Second Pro Bowler in Last 2 Days

Well, it appears the Philadelphia Eagles are intent on finding an option to stop the run. On Wednesday, they signed former Viking and two-time Pro Bowl DT Linval Joseph to their roster on a 1-year deal. Now on Thursday, the Eagles added a second Pro Bowler in the last two days.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

The time has come for Cowboys to sign Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys, from their owner on down, have spent more time talking about Odell Beckham Jr. over the last two weeks than they have about any of their own players. They haven't signed him yet makes two things pretty clear:. Beckham isn't healthy enough to play yet. And Beckham...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Eagles add another name to lengthy injury report

The Eagles injury report got a little longer on Thursday, when they added veteran defensive end Robert Quinn to the list. Quinn missed Thursday’s practice with a “back, rest” designation. Quinn has been quiet in his three games with the Eagles since the trade from Chicago. After...
EAGLE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

172K+
Followers
231K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy