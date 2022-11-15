ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Rep. Ciresi Hosts Veterans Appreciation Dinner Dec. 7

POTTSTOWN PA – A veterans appreciation dinner sponsored by 146th House District Rep. Joe Ciresi is scheduled for Dec. 7 (2022; Wednesday) beginning at 5 p.m. the TriCounty Active Adult Center, 288 Moser Rd. Ste. 1. The district includes all or parts of Limerick, Lower Pottsgrove and Perkiomen townships,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
County Names Four Local Planning Award Winners

NORRISTOWN PA – Mixed-income rental housing units in East Greenville (at top), restoration of the Perkiomen Creek in Upper Hanover, walkable communities advocate Thomas J. Hylton of Pottstown, and a senior living development in Worcester all were announced Friday (Nov. 18, 2022) as winners of the 2022 Montgomery Awards. The honors are presented annually by the Montgomery County Planning Commission.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PA Philharmonic Presents Big Band Holiday Concerts

PHILADELPHIA PA – Holiday swing concerts that feature the Pennsylvania Philharmonic “Big Band,” consisting in part of trumpets, saxophones, trombones, and renowned local pianist Terry Klinefelter, will play festive favorites and swing era hits during three performances in Chester, Berks, and Bucks counties scheduled between Nov. 26 and Dec. 23 (2022).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Local Police Agencies Accept Unwanted Guns Saturday

NORRISTOWN PA – Law enforcement personnel at five western Montgomery County locations will be available Saturday (Nov. 19, 2022) from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to accept area residents’ unwanted firearms, during the second of two free gun turn-in events organized by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s office. The first was held Wednesday (Nov. 16).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Pottsgrove Alum Part of National Dog Show Saturday

PUPS HANG WITH POTTSGROVE ALUM – If you’re attending the National Dog Show presented by Purina on Saturday (Nov. 19, 2022) at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, you might visit with country singer-songwriter and Pottsgrove High School alum Kendal Conrad (at top left). She’ll be at the Therapy Dog Ambassador “Meet and Greet Zone” with puppies being trained as therapy dogs. The National Dog Show hosts annually hosts a Therapy Dog Symposium at Rowan University which, despite the pandemic, is observing its fourth year of growth. The day-long conference is scheduled for Dec. 7 in the Shreiber Family Pet Therapy Program at the university campus in Glassboro NJ. Conrad was on hand Monday (Nov. 14) for the National Dog Show preview event held in Audubon, and joined several of its featured stars. That’s where she met Russian Toy dogs Jonas and Pyxis (at top) from Frederick MD.
OAKS, PA
Thieves Grab Valuables from Cars Near Trail, Park

SKIPPACK PA – Don’t hit the trail without hiding your valuables, Pennsylvania State Police are cautioning Montgomery County walkers, hikers, and bicyclists. Troopers from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack have encountered more incidents of thefts from motor vehicles parked at or near Montgomery County recreational areas, they reported Thursday (Nov. 17, 2022). Investigations indicate some trail and park users are leaving valuables in plain sight in their cars, enticing smash-and-grab thievery. Others left their vehicle doors unlocked.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Grandview Makes it Official: Season Opens April 1

BECHTELSVILLE PA – The 61st season of professional stock car racing at Grandview Speedway begins April 1 (2023; Saturday) on its third-of-a-mile high-banked clay oval at 43 Passmore Rd., track owner Tina Rogers and her family announced, following a decision to pursue a racing schedule for the year. Earlier announced plans for a sale of the property have been put on hold.
BECHTELSVILLE, PA
Big, Handsome; Small, Cute: Dogs Returning to Oaks

OAKS PA – The dogs are back. COVID-related restrictions are gone. The Kennel Club of Philadelphia is reveling in its impending return Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 19 and 20, 2022) to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center, 100 Station Ave., for The National Dog Show presented by Purina. And visitors...
OAKS, PA
Scammers Strike, Claiming They’re Law Enforcers

NORRISTOWN PA – Phone scammers impersonating a Montgomery County sheriff’s deputy or “sergeant” are attempting to convince area residents they’re about to be arrested for missing jury duty … unless they pay the sheriff’s department. The calls are fake, county Sheriff Sean P. Kilkenny warned Thursday (Nov. 17, 2022).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

