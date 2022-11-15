PUPS HANG WITH POTTSGROVE ALUM – If you’re attending the National Dog Show presented by Purina on Saturday (Nov. 19, 2022) at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, you might visit with country singer-songwriter and Pottsgrove High School alum Kendal Conrad (at top left). She’ll be at the Therapy Dog Ambassador “Meet and Greet Zone” with puppies being trained as therapy dogs. The National Dog Show hosts annually hosts a Therapy Dog Symposium at Rowan University which, despite the pandemic, is observing its fourth year of growth. The day-long conference is scheduled for Dec. 7 in the Shreiber Family Pet Therapy Program at the university campus in Glassboro NJ. Conrad was on hand Monday (Nov. 14) for the National Dog Show preview event held in Audubon, and joined several of its featured stars. That’s where she met Russian Toy dogs Jonas and Pyxis (at top) from Frederick MD.

OAKS, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO