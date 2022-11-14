Read full article on original website
Happy Holidays, Eureka has a new light show event
EUREKA, Mo.—A new holiday attraction is coming to Eureka, Missouri, this year. The World of Illumination will be located in the parking lot of Six Flags, St. Louis. The World of Illumination in St. Louis runs from November 18 to January 1. Everyone is invited to embark on a fantastic holiday experience with Santa.
FOX2now.com
Shopping made fun and easy – the Hot Finds at Mid-Rivers, St. Clair Square, and South County Shopping Centers
ST. LOUIS – Put St. Clair Square, South County Center, and Mid-Rivers Mall on the map, and you make the golden triangle of shopping. St. Louis Stylist Christine Poehling did all the hard work for you Tuesday. She brought in the cutest items from Mid-Rivers, St. Clair Square, and South County Shopping Centers. Hit one or all three for great gifts that are sure to be a hit with loved ones.
lhstoday.org
The Long Awaited Chick-fil-A Has Finally Arrived
After months of anticipation, the new Hawks Ridge Chick-fil-A will finally open its doors to the Lake St. Louis community on Thursday morning, Nov. 17. The arrival of the new fast food restaurant has been long awaited since construction of the building started back in April. On opening day, a...
Botanica Has Closed in Wildwood
The restaurant, from the owners of Six Mile Bridge Beer, served its last guests this past Sunday
Weekends Only to Become Not Even Weekends in Bold New Business Plan
In an unorthodox move, the local furniture chain will soon have no hours of operation whatsoever
myleaderpaper.com
Cedar Hill couple takes over local cheese steak restaurant
The former Gordon’s Cheesesteaks at 518 Bailey Road in Crystal City has a new owner and name. The business, now called Cheese Steaks, recently was sold to Samantha Stevens, 46, of Cedar Hill. She and her spouse, Marty Shaw, 47, took over the business in mid-August. The shop previously...
Westport Plaza gets a makeover! Here’s what’s coming to the social hub next year
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Soon, Westport Plaza will start to look very different! Developers will give the social hub a facelift with more businesses in 2023. Visitors will see more green space at the plaza for concerts and shows and the two Sheraton hotels on the campus are also being completely renovated.
KSDK
Listing the Lou: A villa listing in Ballwin is the perfect home for empty nesters
ST. LOUIS — Baby Boomers are flooding the housing market right now but finding the perfect space isn't easy. We recently met up with Sarah Francois of Keller Williams Realty to check a new villa listing at in Ballwin, the perfect listing for empty nesters looking to downsize. Located...
St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business
ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
This St. Louis area pastry shop named ‘best’ in the state, Yelp says
Yelp recently released its updated “Best pastries in every state and province” list, praising Kirkwood's Nathaniel Reid Bakery as the eatery with the best pastries in the Show-Me State.
kwos.com
First taste of winter hits Mid – Missouri
Roads are in pretty good shape in and around Jefferson City. Anywhere from one to three inches of wet snow fell overnight. Roads could be slick on untreated bridges and overpasses, but most roads are just wet. Warming temperatures should melt the snow today.
myleaderpaper.com
SUV stolen from House Springs home
An SUV was stolen from outside a home in the 7000 block of Brooks Farm Drive in House Springs. The black 2022 Ford Edge was worth an estimated $45,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The victim said she parked the SUV in the driveway of her home at...
Missing 65-year-old man found
Kirkwood Police have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a man with dementia.
myleaderpaper.com
Eureka changes city-wide trash hauler
A new year will bring a new trash hauler to Eureka. Meridian Waste will provide trash service for the city starting Jan. 2, 2023, chief marketing officer Mary O’Brien said. The Eureka Board of Aldermen approved the change by a 6-0 vote on Nov. 1. Ward 3 Alderman Jerry Holloway was not at the meeting.
mymoinfo.com
Homeless & Essential Outreach Event on Tuesday in Jefferson County
Young female volunteer passing clothes to child while both sitting by tent in migrants camp. (Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department in partnership with various organizations around the county is hosting a Homeless & Essential Needs Outreach event on Tuesday afternoon. The event will be held at Grace Life...
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight
Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
Maryland Heights Police Department warn Facebook followers of scam
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The Maryland Heights Police Department is warning its Facebook followers of a scam going around pretending to be the police department. According to a Facebook post made by Maryland Heights police, scammers are creating fake profiles pretending to be the police department and posting links asking followers of the Maryland Heights Police Department Facebook page to buy merchandise with the department's logo on it.
Lincoln County family falls victim to extreme identity theft
MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. — A Lincoln County woman says an extreme case of identity theft has turned her life upside down. For Shannon Coleman, the last few months have been a struggle that she can only describe in one way. “A nightmare,” Coleman said. “A traumatic nightmare.”
myleaderpaper.com
Car stolen from Festus-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of car from outside a home in the 2100 block of Horine Road north of Festus. The 2016 Ford Fiesta was valued at about $8,000, authorities reported. The victim said she had left the keys inside the car and the...
kjluradio.com
Winter weather advisories remain in place for some counties
Winter weather advisories remain in place this morning for mid-Missouri counties expecting up to three inches of snow. The National Weather Service says a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9:00 this morning for Saline and Pettis Counties. A winter weather advisory also remains in effect until noon today...
