Hermann, MO

Happy Holidays, Eureka has a new light show event

EUREKA, Mo.—A new holiday attraction is coming to Eureka, Missouri, this year. The World of Illumination will be located in the parking lot of Six Flags, St. Louis. The World of Illumination in St. Louis runs from November 18 to January 1. Everyone is invited to embark on a fantastic holiday experience with Santa.
Shopping made fun and easy – the Hot Finds at Mid-Rivers, St. Clair Square, and South County Shopping Centers

ST. LOUIS – Put St. Clair Square, South County Center, and Mid-Rivers Mall on the map, and you make the golden triangle of shopping. St. Louis Stylist Christine Poehling did all the hard work for you Tuesday. She brought in the cutest items from Mid-Rivers, St. Clair Square, and South County Shopping Centers. Hit one or all three for great gifts that are sure to be a hit with loved ones.
The Long Awaited Chick-fil-A Has Finally Arrived

After months of anticipation, the new Hawks Ridge Chick-fil-A will finally open its doors to the Lake St. Louis community on Thursday morning, Nov. 17. The arrival of the new fast food restaurant has been long awaited since construction of the building started back in April. On opening day, a...
Cedar Hill couple takes over local cheese steak restaurant

The former Gordon’s Cheesesteaks at 518 Bailey Road in Crystal City has a new owner and name. The business, now called Cheese Steaks, recently was sold to Samantha Stevens, 46, of Cedar Hill. She and her spouse, Marty Shaw, 47, took over the business in mid-August. The shop previously...
St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business

ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
First taste of winter hits Mid – Missouri

Roads are in pretty good shape in and around Jefferson City. Anywhere from one to three inches of wet snow fell overnight. Roads could be slick on untreated bridges and overpasses, but most roads are just wet. Warming temperatures should melt the snow today.
SUV stolen from House Springs home

An SUV was stolen from outside a home in the 7000 block of Brooks Farm Drive in House Springs. The black 2022 Ford Edge was worth an estimated $45,000, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. The victim said she parked the SUV in the driveway of her home at...
Eureka changes city-wide trash hauler

A new year will bring a new trash hauler to Eureka. Meridian Waste will provide trash service for the city starting Jan. 2, 2023, chief marketing officer Mary O’Brien said. The Eureka Board of Aldermen approved the change by a 6-0 vote on Nov. 1. Ward 3 Alderman Jerry Holloway was not at the meeting.
Homeless & Essential Outreach Event on Tuesday in Jefferson County

Young female volunteer passing clothes to child while both sitting by tent in migrants camp. (Jefferson County) The Jefferson County Health Department in partnership with various organizations around the county is hosting a Homeless & Essential Needs Outreach event on Tuesday afternoon. The event will be held at Grace Life...
Accumulating snow expected for much of mid-Missouri tonight

Snowfall is expected for much of mid-Missouri this evening. The National Weather Service says the area will likely experience light accumulating snowfall beginning tonight and running through tomorrow morning. Higher snowfall is also possible in the area north of I-70, from Columbia through eastern Missouri.
Maryland Heights Police Department warn Facebook followers of scam

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — The Maryland Heights Police Department is warning its Facebook followers of a scam going around pretending to be the police department. According to a Facebook post made by Maryland Heights police, scammers are creating fake profiles pretending to be the police department and posting links asking followers of the Maryland Heights Police Department Facebook page to buy merchandise with the department's logo on it.
Car stolen from Festus-area home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of car from outside a home in the 2100 block of Horine Road north of Festus. The 2016 Ford Fiesta was valued at about $8,000, authorities reported. The victim said she had left the keys inside the car and the...
Winter weather advisories remain in place for some counties

Winter weather advisories remain in place this morning for mid-Missouri counties expecting up to three inches of snow. The National Weather Service says a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 9:00 this morning for Saline and Pettis Counties. A winter weather advisory also remains in effect until noon today...
