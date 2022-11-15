Read full article on original website
Amtrak announces service cuts to local trains
CHICAGO – AMTRAK has announced service cuts to local daily trains that run across north central Illinois. Starting this week and continuing through at least January 15, 2023, the Illinois Zephyr morning train from Quincy to Chicago with stops in Mendota and Princeton will not be operating. The Carl Sandburg morning train from Chicago to Quincy with stops in Mendota and Princeton will also not be in service. AMTRAK noted that a bus will be provided to accommodate passengers of the #380 and #381 trains, however significant delays are expected.
Jan. 6 rioter charged with murder in Illinois crash
CHICAGO (AP) — A central Illinois man who pleaded guilty to felony charges for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of a woman killed in a wrong-way car collision Nov. 8, county officials said. Shane Jason Woods crashed a pick-up truck into three vehicles while driving northbound in the southbound lanes on Interstate 55 in Springfield, Illinois. 35-year-old Lauren Wegner of Skokie, a village north of Chicago, died from multiple blunt force injuries she sustained, according to the county coroner. Woods, 44, pleaded guilty in September to felony charges for assaulting a law enforcement officer and a member of the news media during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol building, federal prosecutors said.
Illinois sailor who died in Pearl Harbor attack laid to rest
BEECHER CITY, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois sailor who died in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has been laid to rest in his home state more than 80 years after his death. U.S. Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Keith Tipsword was buried Tuesday alongside his parents and other relatives at Moccasin Cemetery near the rural central Illinois village of Beecher City. Tipsword was 27 when he was killed while serving on the battleship USS West Virginia during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The Herald & Review of Decatur reports his remains had been buried as an unknown in Hawaii, but they were identified this year by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency.
Security guard killed in Chicago-area shopping mall shooting
CALUMET CITY, Ill. (AP) — Police say a security guard has died after being shot inside a Chicago-area shopping mall Wednesday. They say two men walked into a jewelry store at the mall in an attempt to rob it, but they were met by the security guard, police said. The robbers then pulled out guns and fired multiple rounds. The shooting occurred just after noon at River Oaks Center in Calumet City. The guard was transported to a hospital, where he later died. Calumet City Police Chief Kevin Kolosh says a second man suffered a minor hand injury and was treated at the scene.
NW Indiana woman pleads guilty in abuse death of brother, 10
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwest Indiana woman has pleaded guilty to neglect in the death of her 10-year-old brother, who prosecutors said endured months of abuse from her and her spouse before he died. Twenty-eight-year-old April L. Wright admitted in a plea agreement to one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death that she and her wife, 28-year-old Rachel R. Wright, dislocated two of Leviticus Kuchta’s cervical vertebrae and his mandible, resulting in his October 2020 death. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that prosecutors say Leviticus “was repeatedly isolated and tortured” by his sister and her wife. Officers found him dead in the couple’s Merrillville home after Rachel Wright called 911.
Work resumes at Obama Presidential Center construction site
CHICAGO (AP) — Builders say construction has resumed of the Obama Presidential Center, nearly a week after it was halted when a noose was found at the site. The Lakeside Alliance, a partnership of Black-owned construction companies, said in a statement Wednesday that work on the center in Jackson Park on Chicago’s South Side is underway again. It says all staff and onsite workers have participated in anti-bias training, and additional safety and security measures have been implemented. Police are still investigating the Nov. 10 noose incident. No one has been charged. Lakeside Alliance has offered a $100,000 reward to help find who was responsible. The center is expected to open in 2025.
Georgia Tech beats NIU 68-50 behind Franklin’s double-double
ATLANTA (AP) — Javon Franklin had 14 points and 11 rebounds, Deivon Smith added 11 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three blocks and Georgia Tech beat Northern Illinois 68-50. Georgia Tech has started a season with three straight wins for the first time since the 2015-16 season. Georgia Tech scored the opening seven points of the game and never trailed, leading 43-20 at halftime. Northern Illinois started the second half on a 17-1 run to get within 44-37 but Franklin started a 9-0 run that put Georgia Tech ahead by double figures the rest of the way. Miles Kelly scored 13 points and Dallan Coleman added 12 for Georgia Tech, which plays Utah on Monday. The Yellow Jackets shot just 39% from the field but held NIU to 27%.
