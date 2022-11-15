Read full article on original website
NEXT partners with Fanatics to sell licensed sports products
NEXT has signed a new long-term partnership with digital sports platform Fanatics to sell officially licensed sports merchandise on its website. The new expanded licensed sports collection is now live on the NEXT website with sizing and options “for all members of the family”, including apparel, jerseys and headwear across a wide ranging portfolio of brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Era and the Fanatics own brand.
Chinti & Parker open Kings Road pop-up
Luxury womenswear brand Chinti & Parker has opened a pop-up at 336 King’s Road, running until February 2023. The luxury cashmere brand hopes the pop-up will "highlight its dedication to creating collections that enliven and invigorate women’s wardrobes". Chinti & Parker has selected a 1,298 sq ft space to showcase its selected timeless and innovative pieces.
Nike launches digital community .SWOOSH
Sportswear giant Nike has introduced new platform .SWOOSH as an inclusive digital space to champion athletes and sports. Community members will be able to unlock access to physical Nike products or attend online events such as intimate conversations with athletes or designers. Registration for members to join will commence this month.
Rains more than doubles retail presence at Coal Drops Yard
Danish outerwear brand Rains has upsized from its previous 366 sq ft store at Coal Drops Yard in London’s Kings Cross, which it opened when the retail scheme launched in October 2018, to a new 850 sq ft space a few doors down. Danish artist Jacob Egeberg has provided...
Over half of Brits believe ecommerce is cheaper than physical retail, data reveals
Over half of Brits believe ecommerce is cheaper than physical retail, a sentiment that is set to impact shopping behaviours this Christmas, according to data from consumer and location intelligence specialist CACI. Through a survey, CACI discovered that whilst 56% of respondents perceived online as cheaper, 36% said they would...
