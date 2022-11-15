NEXT has signed a new long-term partnership with digital sports platform Fanatics to sell officially licensed sports merchandise on its website. The new expanded licensed sports collection is now live on the NEXT website with sizing and options “for all members of the family”, including apparel, jerseys and headwear across a wide ranging portfolio of brands such as Nike, Adidas, Puma, New Era and the Fanatics own brand.

