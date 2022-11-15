Read full article on original website
Related
theindustry.fashion
Aldi announces new ‘Aldi Originals’ fashion range
One of the UK’s leading supermarkets, ALDI, has announced a limited-edition Aldi Originals fashion line, resulting in almost 50,000 people reacting on social media. This sportswear-inspired collection is not the first time the discounted supermarket tried its hand at fashion, with previous ‘Aldimania’ ranges selling out in just hours.
theindustry.fashion
TFG among those considering a bid for Joules
TFG London, parent of Whistles and Hobbs, is reported to be among those considering a bid for fashion and lifestyle brand Joules which was placed into administration on 16 November. According to Sky News, TFG London, which is part of South African retail empire The Foschini Group, had been in...
theindustry.fashion
Boden, UGG, Footasylum and BrandAlley partner with Clearpay
Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) service Clearpay has announced a series of partnerships with fashion and lifestyle businesses including BrandAlley, Boden and UGG - allowing them to offer online customers more choice in payment methods. Streetwear and sportswear retailer Footasylum has also confirmed it will incorporate Clearpay’s omnichannel service to...
theindustry.fashion
Early Christmas shopping helps UK retail sales rebound in October
UK retailers saw a slight recovery in sales last month in the run up to Christmas but they still remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to official figures. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said retail sales volumes increased by 0.6% in October, following a 1.5% drop in September, which had been affected by closures linked to the Queen’s funeral.
theindustry.fashion
Retail reacts to October 2022 ONS data: "retailers will need a renewed focus”
UK retailers saw a slight recovery in sales last month in the run up to Christmas but they still remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to figures from The Office for National Statistics (ONS). The ONS said retail sales volumes increased by 0.6% in October, following a 1.5% drop in September,...
theindustry.fashion
Covent Garden celebrates new openings with Christmas festivities
London's Covent Garden has revealed a number of new brands that will launch on the estate for Christmas 2022. Brands launching for the festive season include Tudor Watches, Parfums de Marly, Stereo, Missoma, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Dolce&Gabbana, Lounge Underwear, Cambridge Satchel Co, L’Or Coffee and Tanqueray, with all launching new stores, retail pop-ups or Piazza activations through November and December, as part of Covent Garden’s wide-ranging festive shopping and dining experiences.
theindustry.fashion
Reiss collaborates with Good American, championing body diversity
British retailer Reiss has joined forces with Good American, the solution-led denim brand founded by Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede. Staying true to it Good American's size-inclusive ethos, Reiss’ curated selection will offer a wide selection of fits and styles ranging from 6 to 16. The carefully selected edit, designed ‘for women by women’, embodies Reiss’ philosophy, perfectly complementing the brand’s elevated everyday style and slotting into customers’ Reiss wardrobes.
Comments / 0