Read full article on original website
Related
boreal.org
Snow chances continue into weekend
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 18, 2022. Chances for on and off snow continues into Saturday. There will be a decrease in snow showers, or at least a lightening of precipitation, with a return to widespread snow showers and South Shore lake effect on Saturday. Accumulations are expected to mostly light, except over the South Shore, where 2-7” are possible and winter weather headlines may be needed.
boreal.org
Cold wind chills this weekend
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 17, 2022. Seasonally cold wind chills set up Saturday and last through Saturday night as much of the snow begins to wind down by early Sunday morning. Shown are the minimum forecast wind chills across the Northland for Saturday and Saturday night.
boreal.org
Cook County Connections: Winter Hazard Awareness Week
Cook County had a beautiful October with above normal temperatures. But as the air turns crisp, we know that a Minnesota winter will soon be on the way. Even though we are hearty northlanders, it is a good time to refresh our cold weather skills and ensure that we are prepared for winter challenges.
Did You Know Lake Effect Snow Could Happen On Minnesota Inland Lakes?
When we hear about lake effect snow, we are always talking about Lake Superior. That's where we got a ton of lake-effect snow on the North Shore. Some places got 29 inches! That's because of the direction of the wind and the warm water interacting with the colder-than-average air temperatures we have seen this week.
mprnews.org
North Shore gets a foot of lake-effect snow
An inch here, a foot there. Day 2 of mostly light to moderate snowfall is adding up across Minnesota. Snowfall totals along the North Shore exceed a foot in some locations. In Cook County, areas near Hovland picked up a total of 14 inches of snowfall so far this week.
katcountry989.com
North Shore Winter Storm Warning
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Winter Storm Warning for lake effect snow has been expanded to cover all of Lake and Cook Counties until 6 a-m Wednesday. Snowfall reports range from 8 inches to over 13 inches through Monday night with another 6 to 12 inches possible on Tuesday and Tuesday night.
boreal.org
Snow Continues as Temps Dip to Near Record Lows
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 16, 2022. Periodic snow showers will continue through today. Some areas may recieve a break this afternoon before another round of snow moves in from the west. Most area will receive another 1- 2 inches with the exception of the Arrowhead which could see another 4-8 inches through Friday morning. Temperatures are expected to drop through the remainder of the week reaching near record low temperatures early Sunday morning.
mprnews.org
Bitter cold headed for Minnesota; snow showers linger
Light snow showers and flurries continue with heavier snow showers along the North Shore into Friday. Wednesday will be milder in the 30s but still below normal before colder air arrives Thursday. Subzero wind chills are possible for many by Friday morning. Snow so far. The prolonged snowfall since Monday...
Traffic Signal Improvements At Duluth’s Woodland + Snively Intersection Coming, Will Ease Congestion
Wait - it's not completely finished yet! That's the message from the St. Louis County Public Works Department about the intersection at Woodland Avenue and Snively Road. The actual construction at the intersection wrapped up in October, and it's been open to traffic since then. However - if you've driven through it since - you've no doubt noted the congestion that is still occuring.
northernnewsnow.com
Slippery I-35 conditions causing crashes, travel headaches Tuesday
DULUTH, MN -- A slippery, snow-covered Interstate 35 is causing crashes and travel headaches Tuesday morning. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting several incidents between Mahtowa and Duluth as of 9:15 a.m. Tuesday. A semi truck jackknifed in the southbound lanes between exit 239 and Minnesota Hwy. 33 near...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Cloquet, Duluth, Ashland
Cloquet, MN- The City of Cloquet received a large grant this week for infrastructure improvements. The city was notified Tuesday they had received more than $450,000 from the Small Cities Development Program Grant. They are using the money for West End Business District Streetlights and a new Wentworth Park sign. The project will replace 21 existing streetlights and add five new ones in the Historic West End. 35 grants were awarded statewide.
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Iron Range, Cherry, Duluth
Iron Range- A new website has arrived just in time for the holiday season. “Jingle All The Range” features parades, markets, concerts and more taking place this holiday season from Hibbing to Hoyt Lakes. It was created by the Iron Range Tourism Bureau. Families eagerly awaiting Santa can also track him on the website and view a live reindeer camera. If groups have events they would like to promote there is a form available.
boreal.org
Grand Marais Library Flood Restoration Wraps Up this December
Grand Marais Library Flood Restoration Wraps Up this December. Service interruption is expected while carpet is installed. Grand Marais, MN, November 15, 2022─Grand Marais Public Library has nearly recovered from the flood damage the facility sustained this spring, but one significant task remains: carpet replacement. The carpet has arrived and installation is scheduled to begin. The library will be fully closed from Wednesday, November 23 – 27, 2022, and then reopen in stages as each of the areas in the building are updated or reset. Library Director Amanda St. John encourages patrons to stock up prior to the Thanksgiving holiday with enough movies, books, and magazines to last at least 2 weeks. She says the computer lab in the lobby will be the first area to reopen and updates regarding progress will be posted on the library’s website, grandmaraislibrary.org.
FOX 21 Online
Vitta Pizza’s 2nd Location Opens Friday
DULUTH, Minn. — Good news for Neapolitan pizza lovers, Vitta Pizza is opening its second location on Central Entrance Friday. The business says it’s been a labor of love for a year. The new spot is identical to the one in Canal Park, with the same menu and what it describes as “60s modern decor.”
boreal.org
Visit Cook County presents 'Oh Ole Night: Parade and Fireworks'
It's a festive Scandinavian time of year! Head to downtown Grand Marais for the annual community holiday parade. We are continuing our theme of “Oh Ole Night,” celebrating our Scandinavian heritage. (That’s Ole as in Sven & Ole’s!) The parade starts at 5:30 p.m., from the...
northernnewsnow.com
City plow tips on steep Duluth road
DULUTH, MN -- First responders are on the scene after a city plow that tipped over on a steep Duluth road. The crash happened near North 17th Ave W. and W. 3rd Street in the Goat Hill neighborhood around 1:30 p.m. Monday. According to our reporter on scene, it appears...
National Weather Service Duluth Shares Photos From Ship Facing 9-10 Foot Waves
To say the weather across the Northland was nasty today would be an understatement. Strong winds and, at times, even stronger winds dominated our day. While conditions were stormy on shore, imagine being on Lake Superior facing the conditions we had Thursday afternoon. There were those who were out there, including the crew aboard the Joyce L. VanEnkevort Galen Witham. Not only where they out there, but they shared their experience with the National Weather Service in Duluth.
This Minnesota Town Makes List “Best Christmas Towns in the USA”
There are a lot of great Christmas light displays all around Minnesota but this city made the list of “30 Best Christmas Towns in the USA to Add to Your Holiday Bucket List!”. Attractions Of America dropped a list of what they feel are the 30 best towns across...
Restaurants Offering Thanksgiving Day Dinner In The Duluth – Superior Area
Thanksgiving is a time to get with friends and family to share food and memories. but if you don't want to deal with cooking this year, where can you go? Thankfully you do have some great options this holiday where these restaurants are not only open, but if you want you can enjoy servings of all the fixings we love this time of year.
FOX 21 Online
The Social House Adding Another Location In Canal Park
DULUTH, Minn. — The Social House restaurant will be opening a second location in Canal Park. Fox 21 confirmed with the owners that they are opening another restaurant in Famous Dave’s old location. A few weeks ago, Famous Dave’s moved out of Canal Park and up to Hermantown....
Comments / 0