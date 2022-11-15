Grand Marais Library Flood Restoration Wraps Up this December. Service interruption is expected while carpet is installed. Grand Marais, MN, November 15, 2022─Grand Marais Public Library has nearly recovered from the flood damage the facility sustained this spring, but one significant task remains: carpet replacement. The carpet has arrived and installation is scheduled to begin. The library will be fully closed from Wednesday, November 23 – 27, 2022, and then reopen in stages as each of the areas in the building are updated or reset. Library Director Amanda St. John encourages patrons to stock up prior to the Thanksgiving holiday with enough movies, books, and magazines to last at least 2 weeks. She says the computer lab in the lobby will be the first area to reopen and updates regarding progress will be posted on the library’s website, grandmaraislibrary.org.

