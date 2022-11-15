Read full article on original website
z93country.com
Monticello Elementary Students Learn about Veterans through Outstanding Program
Third, Fourth, and Fifth grades got to see an excellent Veteran’s Day Program held at Monticello Elementary on Veteran’s Day. Thanks to several student and adult speakers, plus the Waynetonian Choir for an inspiring event. Monticello Elementary Students (l-r) Jase Sexton, Selmina Leonard, Ryker Parmley, Tucker Bertram, Ethan...
Three New Firemen
Three New Firemen
Congratulations to our three newest volunteer firefighters that have completed the probationary period. Byron Gregory, Tim Winchester and Andrew Winchester have been serving the citizens of Monticello and Wayne County for the past year. They are all dedicated to the fire service and to our community.
z93country.com
Chester “Chet” Johnson
Mr. Chester Opel “Chet” Johnson of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Medical Center of Albany in Albany, Kentucky, having attained the age of 98 years. He is survived by his daughters, Teresa Howard of Lenoir City, Tennessee, Rebecca (& Michael) Friley of Knoxville,...
z93country.com
Sheriff Reports Four Arrests
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Thomas Tucker of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for theft by unlawful taking or disposition and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Sarah Simpson of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on...
z93country.com
No City Garbage Pick up Today
The Monticello Utility Commission will not be picking up trash today due to mechanical issues. We will update our schedule when we have more information. We are sorry for this inconvenience.
Ray Tucker
Ray Tucker
Ray Tucker formerly of Monticello, Kentucky was born July 7th,1956 and departed this life Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 reaching the age of 66 years. He is the son of the late Lonzo and Clara Mae Owens Tucker and husband of Dorothy “Dottie” Tucker. Along with his wife Dorothy,...
z93country.com
Albany Man who Was Going to Distribute Meth in Wayne County has been Sentence
An Albany man was sentenced to 180 months in federal prison on Tuesday. Jeremy Lynch, 42, pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine in July. In 2019 a hotel room occupied by Lynch was searched by law enforcement, where around 1 pound...
