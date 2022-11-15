ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
z93country.com

Monticello Elementary Students Learn about Veterans through Outstanding Program

Third, Fourth, and Fifth grades got to see an excellent Veteran’s Day Program held at Monticello Elementary on Veteran’s Day. Thanks to several student and adult speakers, plus the Waynetonian Choir for an inspiring event. Monticello Elementary Students (l-r) Jase Sexton, Selmina Leonard, Ryker Parmley, Tucker Bertram, Ethan...
MONTICELLO, KY
z93country.com

Three New Firemen

Congratulations to our three newest volunteer firefighters that have completed the probationary period. Byron Gregory, Tim Winchester and Andrew Winchester have been serving the citizens of Monticello and Wayne County for the past year. They are all dedicated to the fire service and to our community.
MONTICELLO, KY
z93country.com

Chester “Chet” Johnson

Mr. Chester Opel “Chet” Johnson of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Medical Center of Albany in Albany, Kentucky, having attained the age of 98 years. He is survived by his daughters, Teresa Howard of Lenoir City, Tennessee, Rebecca (& Michael) Friley of Knoxville,...
ALBANY, KY
z93country.com

Sheriff Reports Four Arrests

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Thomas Tucker of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on a Wayne County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant of Arrest for theft by unlawful taking or disposition and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Sarah Simpson of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

No City Garbage Pick up Today

The Monticello Utility Commission will not be picking up trash today due to mechanical issues. We will update our schedule when we have more information. We are sorry for this inconvenience.
MONTICELLO, KY
z93country.com

Ray Tucker

Ray Tucker formerly of Monticello, Kentucky was born July 7th,1956 and departed this life Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 reaching the age of 66 years. He is the son of the late Lonzo and Clara Mae Owens Tucker and husband of Dorothy “Dottie” Tucker. Along with his wife Dorothy,...
MONTICELLO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy