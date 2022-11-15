Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Boat ramp at western Nebraska reservoir to temporarily close for repairs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The road to the Hershey Beach boat ramp at Sutherland Reservoir will be closed until further notice, effective Thursday. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the ramp has sustained significant erosion from waves in the water. The ramp needs to be immediately assessed before...
iheart.com
Hickman, Nebraska man injured in hunting incident
(Buffalo County, NE) -- A Hickman man is injured in a hunting incident Friday morning along the Platte River in Buffalo County. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the man was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for injuries to his arm that were not life threatening. Game and Parks says an initial review of the scene showed he was unintentionally shot at close range by another member of his hunting party.
KSNB Local4
Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely near mile marker 354 on Interstate 80. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to over 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
The Nebraska City News Press
Nebraska State Patrol news
Otoe County pursuit leads to arrest of North Carolina woman. Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska on Wednesday, Nov. 9. At approximately 5 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in...
knopnews2.com
North Platte Police Dept. rolls out automated license plate readers
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - New crime fighting technology is being utilized by the North Platte Police Department. The department rolled out their Flock Safety Automated License Plate Readers last month. Flock Safety, the company that built the technology, said the license plate reader cameras can be placed anywhere to...
klkntv.com
Hickman hunter injured when shot at close range in Buffalo County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Hickman man was accidentally shot at close range Friday while hunting in Buffalo County, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said. The hunter was shot around 8:45 a.m. along the Platte River. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, where he was...
WOWT
1 dead, 1 arrested after pursuit, crash in York County
YORK, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was killed in a crash and another was arrested after a pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper saw a Jeep Wrangler traveling eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 354. The driver was allegedly driving on the shoulder and following another vehicle too closely.
North Platte Telegraph
3 Bedroom Home in North Platte - $465,000
Ever wanted to live out in Indian Hills with over 4,000 livable sq feet? Then this is the house for you! Built in 2017, this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 3,093 sq ft home features a primary suite on the south side of the home with the remaining 2 bedrooms and bathroom on the north side, all on the 2nd level. There is just over 1,000 sq ft, 35 x 28, just off the oversize 2 car garage on the main floor of the home that already includes an egress window and plumbing ready to be finished just how you would like. The 3rd level is a wide open loft featuring two dormer windows, the entire space can be utilized as it is now with wide open living spaces or potential to add additional bedrooms and bathrooms. The back patio has the perfect amount of shade to relax with a stone paved area ready for a pool for the summers and plenty of room for more and fully fenced in. Grass landscaping was just completed in the front and back of the home summer of 2022. This house is one of a kind and move in ready with potential of adding so much more! Come see this one before it is gone. OPEN HOUSE THIS SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1, from 1:30 - 3:00 PM!! Legal Description: Lot 5, Block 2, Indian Hills Estates, Lincoln County, Nebraska Taxes: $5,454 Address: 721 Otoe Trail, North Platte, NE 69101 County: Lincoln All square footage and lot size are taken from Lincoln County assessors card and are approximate and not guaranteed. Listing Agent hereby discloses that she is family-related to the Sellers.
Sand Hills Express
Cain USA Beef Opens Doors Officially in Broken Bow
BROKEN BOW – When customers first walk in the doors of Cain USA Beef’s headquarters in Broken Bow, the first face they’re likely to see will be Dominator, a Colorado State University bull owned in part by Cain USA Beef’s head, Dr. Don Cain. In true...
News Channel Nebraska
NSP investigating after multi-county pursuit ends with one person dead, another under arrest
YORK, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating after a chase ended with one person dead. The Nebraska State Patrol said Friday night that it is investigating a fatality crash that occurred in York County following a multi-agency pursuit. At approximately 7:40 a.m. Friday, a trooper observed an eastbound Jeep Wrangler driving...
Kearney Hub
Kearney residents, don't be a turkey with your trash next week
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Sanitation Division has announced that because of Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, the following changes will be in effect for the refuse collection system and Kearney Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill:. Residential collectionTrash normally collected on Thursday and Friday will be collected on Friday.
Sand Hills Express
Food Pantry to Open in Mason City Today
MASON CITY – The Food Bank for the Heartland will be opening its food pantry in Mason City today, November 17 at 3 p.m. The pantry will be held at the First Baptist Church at 687 Prentiss St. in Mason City. It will operate as a drive-up service; food will be boxed up and loaded into vehicles, which means that those receiving food will not have to leave their cars, a blessing given current temperatures.
Lincoln County’s Most Wanted
Some warrants May no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted subject, contact law enforcement. 2 warrants: Assault; cause body injury to person, theft by deception. Jeffrey L. Copley. Age: 36. 2 warrants: Possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, possession of marijuana. Anthony W. Dixon. Age: 53. 4 warrants:...
Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object
Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Kearney Hub
Second man sentenced for February assault at Kearney's Big Apple Fun Center
KEARNEY — A Hershey man has been sentenced to five to 15 years in prison for his involvement with a man being kicked in the head. Anthony Fleecs, 24, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to five to 15 years in prison for attempted first-degree assault. Judge John Marsh gave him 240 days credit for time already served.
Sand Hills Express
McCaslin, Chapin, and Barker Receive All SWC Volleyball Recognition
The 2022 All Southwest Conference volleyball teams were announced this week. Broken Bow had three players receive recognition from the conference. Halle McCaslin was a 2nd team all conference selection. McCaslin led Broken Bow in kills this season with 240. Maren Chapin and Hannah Barker each received all conference honorable mention. Chapin led the team in assists this season with 331 and was team leader in blocks with 36. Barker was second on the team in total blocks with 29 and was second on the team in kills with 132. (Stats taken from MaxPreps.com)
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow Athletic Booster Club Hosts Winter Sports Tip Off Tonight
The Broken Bow athletic booster club will host its annual winter sports tip off event tonight at Kinkaider Brewing Co. in Broken Bow. Central Nebraska’s Sports Source will be hosting a live radio show during the event featuring interviews with coaches and players of the Broken Bow winter sports teams including boys basketball, girls basketball, and wrestling. The public is invited to attend. The Broken Bow girls and boys basketball teams will each tip off their seasons on December first when they host Arcadia/Loup City for a girls and boys basketball doubleheader at the Indian gym. The Broken Bow wrestling team will also begin its season on December first when they travel to Wood River for a triangular with Wood River and Arcadia/Loup City.
