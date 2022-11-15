Read full article on original website
Related
kilj.com
HHS Promotes Healthy Habits for the Holidays
(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services is reminding Iowans to focus on healthy habits this fall and winter to prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. With the Thanksgiving holidays fast approaching, Iowans should get vaccinated for the flu and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines as well as following simple routines for staying healthy.
kilj.com
Financial Institutions Warn of Text Scams Posing as Credit Unions and Banks
IOWA — The Iowa credit union industry is warning Iowans of recent increases in texting scams aimed at stealing personal and financial information. Known as “smishing,” these fraudulent text messages appear to be from a consumer’s financial institution and try to trick them into revealing their account number or other personally identifiable information.
Comments / 0