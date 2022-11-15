LUNA crash was an earthquake for the crypto industry, FTX fallout might be even bigger: how to invest your crypto savings?

Read full article on original website
Crypto Lender BlockFi Prepares To Go Belly Up Amid FTX Bankruptcy
BlockFi, a cryptocurrency platform offering multiple financial products like low-interest loans and a crypto rewards credit card, could become the latest casualty following the FTX collapse that continues to hurt the entire cryptocurrency market. Although the company initially denied having most of its assets in the cryptocurrency exchange, management has...
Runfy, Decentraland, and Stacks are 3 Metaverse Cryptos You Should Prioritize Buying
The rise of the virtual metaverse has led to a surge of crypto projects, creating windows of opportunity to enable crypto users to benefit from the growing metaverse sector. One such project is Runfy (RUNF), a new cryptocurrency set to enter the cryptocurrency market. Runfy (RUNF), currently on pre-sale, aims...
Quant (QNT), Ripple (XRP) Prices Get Mix Reaction While Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Investors Ready to Bag Millions
The bearish winds, which enveloped the crypto market in early 2022, have lasted longer than expected. The market crash forced many investors to wonder whether they would ever find any new profitable project to invest in. Therefore, they stuck with the long-standing cryptos even if they were not trading in the green. However, a new entrant, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), has stolen all the limelight in the last few weeks due to its growth prospects. Market bulls have been rallying behind the project since the pre-sale launch of the Orbeon Protocol’s ORBN tokens.
Is Dogecoin going to be the next FTT following Twitter’s financial problems? Here are 5 better alternatives for your crypto savings
Both those inside and outside the crypto world are talking about the spectacular fall of FTX and the impact it is going to have on the market. The FTT token has crashed alongside the exchange and it brings a lot of scrutiny to whether some popular tokens are really worth what they are.
FTX Contagion Spreads – Will ETHE And Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Share Same Fate As FTT?
The sudden decline of FTX has created a devastating effect on the entire Bitcoin and crypto market. Panic shorting of digital assets is the order of the day, with Solana taking a massive hit as many investors dumped the coin. FTT, the native crypto asset of FTX, has lost almost...
Dogeliens, Shiba Inu, And Apecoin Are Three Coins To Boost Your Portfolio.
The meme coin meta is constantly evolving; daily, we see more news of notable advancements in the landscape. On the 13th of November, 2022, a 5-star restaurant in Dubai announced that they now accept Shiba Inu(SHIB) as a form of payment from their guests. The hotel is one of the best-rated in Dubai and made its debut in the market through this, and it also spurred some other brands to jump on the bandwagon.
Experts Agree 2023 Will Be a Positive Year for Cryptos: Which Categories Are Likely to Grow More?
The crypto industry is undergoing a much-needed overhaul. A series of collapses has urged investors to rethink where they park their money. Industry experts believe that the shift of focus from hype to utility will help the market regain its foothold in 2023. Macroeconomic Forces Favor Crypto. The global economy...
Binance CEO Said To Be Interested In Buying Genesis’ Loans – And Why Not?
After showing interest in buying liquidity troubled FTX but later retracted his offer within 24 hours, Binance big boss Changpeng ‘CZ’ Zhao is said to be interested on acquiring Genesis’ loan assets. Following the implosion of FTX, cryptocurrency platform Genesis temporarily halted withdrawals in its lending operation.
How The Genesis Withdrawal Halt Impacts The Entire Crypto Market
By now, the news of crypto lender Genesis halting withdrawals has already made the rounds. The implications of this on other crypto platforms are becoming apparent as more time passes, but being so early, there remains a lot to be seen of how this plays out in the end. However, it is important to note that although Genesis was not a mainstream name like Celsius Network, its reach spreads wider than any other crypto lender in the space.
Another One Bites The Dust: Genesis Halts Operations Due To FTX Impact
According to an official announcement, Crypto lending firm Genesis is halting new withdrawal requests from its customers. The firm is a victim of the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX and is one of the many affected by bankruptcy protection filing in the United States. The crypto lending firm Genesis...
How FTX Went From Billions To $600,000 At Its Liquidation, New CEO Reveals Murky Facts
The FTX bankruptcy process has begun, led by the company’s new CEO, John Ray. After Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and former CEO of the company quit from duties and position, Ray took over the reins of the failed company. In the past, Ray led other companies through their bankruptcy and...
BingX Sets up Relief Fund for Partners Suffered from FTX Collapse
BingX, the world’s leading social trading crypto exchange, has announced a Special Relief Fund of USDT 5 Million to help all business partners that suffered from FTX collapse, immediately after instant relief distribution to all its employees involved in this industrial disaster. After facing a liquidity crash, FTX, its...
How will Dogecoin and Shiba Inu perform in 2023? Can Oryen compete on the same level with its Auto-Staking Platform?
The Oryen Network project is showing signs of success amid competitive tokens, including Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. The network’s $ORY tokens have doubled in value during the ongoing presale. Investors are driving the price increase with a keen eye for good opportunities. The whitepaper shows that Oryen Network is...
Elon Musk Names Dogecoin As One Of Three Cryptos With A Good Future
Dogecoin remains Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency and the billionaire’s conviction in the meme coin looks to not have waned thus far. As the crypto winter rages on, speculations abound on what projects would be able to make it out and come out stronger. The obvious remains the largest cryptocurrencies in the market, but Tesla CEO Elon Musk has added Dogecoin to the list of coins that will have a good ‘future.’
Polkadot (DOT), Waves (WAVES), and Flasko (FLSK) Will Deliver Fine Rewards to Investors
Before the end of civilization, Flasko, Polkadot (DOT), and Waves (WAVES) are hard at work preparing something extraordinary for their crypto fans. It would be best if you had high expectations for these coins because everything will work out as planned and wanted. Polkadot (DOT) Investors Are Also Hopeful With...
Trust Wallet Token and KuCoin are trying to gain a foothold with investors! Snowfall Protocol Explodes In Growth!
New cryptocurrencies are constantly rising to the top and then trying to maintain that position. Some new coins are also appearing frequently. While many can be labelled as a short-term flash in the pans, some have real promise for delivering strength to any portfolio. The main coin being Snowfall Protocol – it has increased over 500% already and is still only in stage 2 of its presale!!
Zcash (ZCH) And Monero (XMR) prices stall, Can Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Make More Gains ?
While veteran cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are struggling in the red, some altcoins are showing a sign of hope. An example of such coin is Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), a token that offers a 100% ROI to investors. Others are Zcash (ZCH) and Monero (XMR). The downtrend experienced by Zcash...
Midas.Investments Moves to Ethereum to Unlock New Capacities, Updates Roadmap and Tokenomics
Midas.Investments, a leading crypto custodial investment platform, is dropping the Fantom blockchain for Ethereum. The migration, set for early November, has recently been finished and went according to the plans. It marks the start of preparations for the next coming bull market cycle and the new phase of the platform’s development.
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is offering more upside to its holders than Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) prices
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a decentralized investment platform that makes venture capital accessible to everyone. Analysts expect the utility token of Orbeon Protocol to rally by 6000% by end of its presale. Let’s look at the potential of Orbeon Protocol, Solana (SOL), and Ripple (XRP) >>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<
Why Bitcoin Drawdown May Still Not Be Painful Enough For Bottom
The Bitcoin supply in profit metric could hint that the current bear market hasn’t been painful enough yet for the cyclical bottom to be formed. Bitcoin Supply In Profit Has Plummeted To 45% Following Crash. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, all the historical bottoms...
