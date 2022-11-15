ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, IA

98.1 KHAK

Beloved Longtime Benton County Business Owner is Selling

A business that's served an eastern Iowa community for four decades will be changing ownership, but that's not all. Two facets of the business will be closing, very soon. John Ketchen has proudly owned John's Qwik Stop in Vinton for a very long time. For him, it's always been about community. Ketchen told Vinton Today,
BENTON COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Beloved Waterloo Restaurant Bids Goodbye…For Now

One of Waterloo's oldest restaurants has had a rough couple of weeks. We reported in late October that on the last Sunday of the month, the eatery D+K Hickory House went up in flames. The building located on 315 Park Rd in Waterloo was set on fire and officials are still trying to make sense of what happened.
WATERLOO, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Waterloo Eatery Opens New Location

We finally have details about where a Waterloo favorite will be located. The business has been quiet over the past few weeks. Last month, the staff behind Incredible India Restaurant shared that they would be relocating in a Facebook post. Now, the eatery has a new location and is supposed to be open for business this week.
WATERLOO, IA
Travel Maven

This Small Iowa Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Iowa, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hawkeye State? It appears that Iowa's small towns are finally getting some national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Decorah is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
DECORAH, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Proposed New Performance Center in Cedar Falls is a Game Changer

The city of Cedar Falls could potentially have a game-changer on its hands. Two potentially incredible facilities the community would offer new amenities for the community. KWWL reports the new Cedar Falls High School, which is set to open in 2024, could be joined by two state-of-the-art sports complexes. The Scheels Tiger Performance Center and an indoor Cedar Falls Community Aquatic Center.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Osage veteran included in Who's Who in America

When Leo Chisholm opened his mailbox earlier this year, he found an envelope he believed was junk mail. But what was inside surprised him. It was a letter from Marquis Who’s Who in America. Chisholm was to be included in its pages profiling entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals. Marquis...
OSAGE, IA
WHO 13

4 kids killed, 2 others injured in Mason City house fire

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A house fire left four children dead and two people injured early Wednesday in northern Iowa. Mason City firefighters were called to the fire at about 5 a.m. in an older home in a neighborhood near the city’s downtown. Crews who arrived could see flames on the first and second […]
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

New president announced for Mason City Chamber of Commerce

MASON CITY, Iowa – A new president and CEO of the Mason City Area Chamber of Commerce has been named. Colleen Frein will take over when Robin Anderson steps down in mid-January 2023 after nearly 22 years with the Chamber. Board Chair Evan Raulie says after conducting interviews, the...
MASON CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Ames Woman Fired Gun in Waterloo Apartment

An Ames woman has been arrested for firing a gun in a Waterloo apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Kierra Manley says she was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11pm Sunday when someone charged at her with a knife. Manley says she then pulled a gun and fired a single shot into the air. Officers found a bullet hole in the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.
WATERLOO, IA
1650thefan.com

Waterloo Man Arrested by Cedar Falls Police After Car Chase

A 53-year old Waterloo man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a hit and run accident and chase through Cedar Falls and Waterloo. Cedar Falls Police arrested Tyler Timion and charged him with eluding and 3rd offense operating while intoxicated. He had been involved in an accident in Waterloo and fled the scene. Officers pursued Timion east on East 18th Street, north on Highway 58, and then east on Highway 218. Timion then began to exit Highway 218 onto Highway 63 where he came to a stop. He was then taken into custody.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KIMT

Relative: Four children die in Mason City house fire

A relative has confirmed to KIMT that four children died in the fire that hospitalized six people with burn injuries. Four children dead, two others injured after Mason City house fire. “Rescue operations by firefighters resulted in multiple victims being removed from the house. MCFD ambulances transported six patients to...
MASON CITY, IA
WHO 13

#7 Cyclones hold off upset-minded Panthers

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 26 points, Stephanie Soares had 23 and No. 7 Iowa State survived a scare in its first road game of the season, holding off Northern Iowa 88-85 on Wednesday night. The Cyclones led by as much as 14 points and had a 76-63 advantage with 8:25 left […]
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KIMT

Woman pleads guilty to stealing from Mason City liquor store

MASON CITY, Iowa – A former employee has pleaded guilty to stealing from a Mason City liquor store. Christina Michael Barnish, 44 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to second-degree theft and is now scheduled to be sentenced on January 11, 2023. Barnish was accused of taking the...
MASON CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Another Drug Cartel Arrest in Waterloo

Another person has been arrested after allegedly helping a Mexican drug cartel move drugs in Waterloo, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 26 year old Hayley Wilson is accused of wiring $850 in drug money to a person in Bell Gardens, California. Authorities say she then fled to Mexico and stayed with one of the leaders of the Manjarrez cartel, who are believed to be working with the Sinaloa Cartel. Wilson eventually came back to the United States and was arrested on Tuesday. She has been charged with Money Laundering. Her bond has been set at $25,000.
WATERLOO, IA

