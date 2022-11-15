Read full article on original website
Beloved Longtime Benton County Business Owner is Selling
A business that's served an eastern Iowa community for four decades will be changing ownership, but that's not all. Two facets of the business will be closing, very soon. John Ketchen has proudly owned John's Qwik Stop in Vinton for a very long time. For him, it's always been about community. Ketchen told Vinton Today,
Beloved Waterloo Restaurant Bids Goodbye…For Now
One of Waterloo's oldest restaurants has had a rough couple of weeks. We reported in late October that on the last Sunday of the month, the eatery D+K Hickory House went up in flames. The building located on 315 Park Rd in Waterloo was set on fire and officials are still trying to make sense of what happened.
4 kids killed in Iowa fire; cause determined
An overnight house fire that killed four children and injured two more people in Mason City originated in an electrical power strip on the main floor of the home.
Waterloo Eatery Opens New Location
We finally have details about where a Waterloo favorite will be located. The business has been quiet over the past few weeks. Last month, the staff behind Incredible India Restaurant shared that they would be relocating in a Facebook post. Now, the eatery has a new location and is supposed to be open for business this week.
This Small Iowa Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Iowa, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hawkeye State? It appears that Iowa's small towns are finally getting some national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Decorah is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
Proposed New Performance Center in Cedar Falls is a Game Changer
The city of Cedar Falls could potentially have a game-changer on its hands. Two potentially incredible facilities the community would offer new amenities for the community. KWWL reports the new Cedar Falls High School, which is set to open in 2024, could be joined by two state-of-the-art sports complexes. The Scheels Tiger Performance Center and an indoor Cedar Falls Community Aquatic Center.
voiceofalexandria.com
Osage veteran included in Who's Who in America
When Leo Chisholm opened his mailbox earlier this year, he found an envelope he believed was junk mail. But what was inside surprised him. It was a letter from Marquis Who’s Who in America. Chisholm was to be included in its pages profiling entrepreneurs, business owners and professionals. Marquis...
4 kids killed, 2 others injured in Mason City house fire
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A house fire left four children dead and two people injured early Wednesday in northern Iowa. Mason City firefighters were called to the fire at about 5 a.m. in an older home in a neighborhood near the city’s downtown. Crews who arrived could see flames on the first and second […]
Fayette County Fair Brings In Two Major Country Acts
The weather may be cold, but this concert announcement is going to heat you right up!. Clear your calendar for this July, because the Fayette County Fair is bringing in TWO major country acts. Dustin Lynch is coming back to Iowa this summer for a show you won't want to...
KIMT
New president announced for Mason City Chamber of Commerce
MASON CITY, Iowa – A new president and CEO of the Mason City Area Chamber of Commerce has been named. Colleen Frein will take over when Robin Anderson steps down in mid-January 2023 after nearly 22 years with the Chamber. Board Chair Evan Raulie says after conducting interviews, the...
KCRG.com
Unverferth Manufacturing announces expansion, job openings at Shell Rock facility
SHELL ROCK, Iowa (KCRG) - Unverferth Manufacturing Co. Inc. has announced that it’s Shell Rock facility has nearly completed a 75,000-square-foot plant expansion. This will mark the facility’s 12th expansion since 1988 and an additional 65 job openings for welders, painters, robotic operators, machine operators, and general assemblers.
KIMT
Poor road conditions blamed for north Iowa rollover crash
CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Poor road conditions are being balmed for a rollover crash on Highway 18. The Cerro Gordo Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened Tuesday at 6:43 p.m. at mile marker 184. James Lund, 80, of Savage, Minnesota, was pulling a boat with a van and...
kwayradio.com
Ames Woman Fired Gun in Waterloo Apartment
An Ames woman has been arrested for firing a gun in a Waterloo apartment complex Sunday night, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 27 year old Kierra Manley says she was in the entryway at 765 Russell Road around 11pm Sunday when someone charged at her with a knife. Manley says she then pulled a gun and fired a single shot into the air. Officers found a bullet hole in the ceiling. No injuries have been reported.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Man Arrested by Cedar Falls Police After Car Chase
A 53-year old Waterloo man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a hit and run accident and chase through Cedar Falls and Waterloo. Cedar Falls Police arrested Tyler Timion and charged him with eluding and 3rd offense operating while intoxicated. He had been involved in an accident in Waterloo and fled the scene. Officers pursued Timion east on East 18th Street, north on Highway 58, and then east on Highway 218. Timion then began to exit Highway 218 onto Highway 63 where he came to a stop. He was then taken into custody.
KIMT
Relative: Four children die in Mason City house fire
A relative has confirmed to KIMT that four children died in the fire that hospitalized six people with burn injuries. Four children dead, two others injured after Mason City house fire. “Rescue operations by firefighters resulted in multiple victims being removed from the house. MCFD ambulances transported six patients to...
#7 Cyclones hold off upset-minded Panthers
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 26 points, Stephanie Soares had 23 and No. 7 Iowa State survived a scare in its first road game of the season, holding off Northern Iowa 88-85 on Wednesday night. The Cyclones led by as much as 14 points and had a 76-63 advantage with 8:25 left […]
KIMT
Woman pleads guilty to stealing from Mason City liquor store
MASON CITY, Iowa – A former employee has pleaded guilty to stealing from a Mason City liquor store. Christina Michael Barnish, 44 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to second-degree theft and is now scheduled to be sentenced on January 11, 2023. Barnish was accused of taking the...
kwayradio.com
Another Drug Cartel Arrest in Waterloo
Another person has been arrested after allegedly helping a Mexican drug cartel move drugs in Waterloo, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 26 year old Hayley Wilson is accused of wiring $850 in drug money to a person in Bell Gardens, California. Authorities say she then fled to Mexico and stayed with one of the leaders of the Manjarrez cartel, who are believed to be working with the Sinaloa Cartel. Wilson eventually came back to the United States and was arrested on Tuesday. She has been charged with Money Laundering. Her bond has been set at $25,000.
Aspiring nurse and Homecoming Queen among Iowa crash victims
The impact of Friday's deadly crash in Marshalltown's 1800 block of South Sixth Street has been heartbreaking for family, students, teachers, and first responders like Chief Tupper.
Two Injured After Scary Semi Crash on Highway 20 [PHOTO]
Last week we showed you an accident between a car and farm equipment that thankfully looked worse than it actually was. Story County Deputies responded to a road accident involving a vehicle and farm equipment. As you can see in the photos, one of the spikes on the equipment, lodged into the windshield of the car.
