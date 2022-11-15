This tells us nothing that we don't already know!! Many people with sensitive teeth due to periodontal surgery, which can cause gun recession, cannot have the professional whitening done, their teeth are too sensitive. it's the Dane with a whitening toothpaste! And who is going to forgo their coffee and teas entirely!??
Is this sponsored by your local dentist. Watch a movie from the 60s or 70s, every big name older Hollywood star had yellow teeth unless they had dentures. Then look at a contemporary TV show or movie, even period pieces and everyone has blinding white teeth. It looks natural & phoney. You may disagree, but with the push towards artificial perfection, hair, teeth, nails, skin, form, & fashion, while claiming to poo-poo "image shaming" is a remarkable example of how far removed from reality our elite & their sycophants really are.
I always incorporate a bit of baking soda in with my toothpaste to brush. I also mix hydrogen peroxide and mouthwash 50/50 for one minute after brushing. It works for me!
