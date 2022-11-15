SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — By their very nature, U.N. climate negotiations are filled with scientific and diplomatic jargon. So, when 10-year-old Nakeeyat Dramani Sam spoke during a plenary session Friday with hundreds of delegates, her soft voice and direct message cut through the dryness, a reminder to negotiators and everybody listening that decisions made at climate talks can have a direct impact on people. Talking about suffering in Ghana due to flooding, she held up a sign that said, “Payment Overdue.” “I put a simple question on the table,” she said. “When can you pay us back? Because payment is overdue.”

