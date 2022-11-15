Read full article on original website
Israeli gang leader appears in South African court for extradition hearing
JOHANNESBURG, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A suspected Israeli gang leader, arrested by South African police on Thursday in an affluent Johannesburg suburb, appeared in court on Friday for an extradition hearing.
Ghanaian girl cuts through jargon, delivers message at COP27
SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — By their very nature, U.N. climate negotiations are filled with scientific and diplomatic jargon. So, when 10-year-old Nakeeyat Dramani Sam spoke during a plenary session Friday with hundreds of delegates, her soft voice and direct message cut through the dryness, a reminder to negotiators and everybody listening that decisions made at climate talks can have a direct impact on people. Talking about suffering in Ghana due to flooding, she held up a sign that said, “Payment Overdue.” “I put a simple question on the table,” she said. “When can you pay us back? Because payment is overdue.”
US moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s high office should shield him from a lawsuit over his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, making a turnaround from Joe Biden’s passionate campaign trail denunciations of the prince over the brutal slaying. The administration spoke out in support of a claim of legal immunity from Prince Mohammed — Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler, who also recently took the title of prime minister — against a suit brought by the fiancée of slain Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and by the rights group Khashoggi founded,...
